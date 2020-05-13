Amazon has launched a new range of tablets aimed at the family market – here are all of the specifications so that you can choose which one suits you the best.

The new launches are all members of the 8-inch Fire range, and are as follows:

Fire HD 8 (£89.99)

Fire HD 8 Plus (£109.99)

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition (£139.99)

“The new Fire HD 8 tablets offer the features that everyone in the family wants – great content, more storage, longer battery life – at a price that is incredibly affordable,” said Eric Saarnio, Vice President, Amazon Devices EU.

Related: Best Tablets

The first of these devices has an 8-inch display with a 1280 x 800 resolution. It runs on a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor that’s 30% faster than the predecessor, along with 2GB RAM and storage options for 32GB or 64GB of internal storage with support for up to 1TB via Micro SD card – there’s also free unlimited cloud storage for Amazon content and photos taken with the devices. The battery has also been improved for endurance of up to 12 hours of mixed usage, including watching videos, browsing the web, and listening to music; it also recharges in 5 hours via USB-C rather than Micro USB.

The Fire HD 8 Plus costs £20 more, but offers 3GB RAM, and greater charging flexibility: both wireless charging and 9W faster charging are possible with this device. Customers who opt for this device will also be able to access Kindle Unlimited membership free for three months.

Related: Best Tablet for Kids

The Kids Edition is materially no different from the standard Fire HD 8 tablet. However, it’s bundled with one year of Amazon Fire for Kids for access to reams of child-friendly content such as audiobooks, videos, and games – plus it has a robust case and a two-year guarantee just in case it gets some rough treatment from the youngsters.

All of the new tablets are available for pre-order today direct from Amazon, and will start shipping on June 3.

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…