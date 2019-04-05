Amazon UK Deals – Countdown to the Spring Sale Now On

Ahead of its gigantic Spring Sale on April 8th, Amazon has unveiled a whole bunch of great deals ahead of time to whet your appetite.
Amazon UK Deals – Deals of the Day
Be quick, these deals are only available for today only. Due to their short life-span, these deals often have significant discounts attached to them, so it’s up to you to snap them up while they’re still around.
Amazon Deals of the Day
Hive Active Heating and Hot Water Thermostat with Professional Installation, Works with Amazon Alexa
Hive Active Heating and Hot Water Thermostat with Professional Installation, Works with Amazon Alexa
With professional installation included alongside this huge £99 discount, there's never been a better time to make the swap to a smart thermostat.
LG 55UK6200PLA 55-Inch 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV with Freeview Play
LG 55UK6200PLA 55-Inch 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV with Freeview Play
Build your perfect home cinema with this incredible LG 4K TV deal, getting you a gigantic 55-inch set for less than £400.
Lexar JumpDrive S75 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive [Eco-Friendly Packaging]
Lexar JumpDrive S75 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive [Eco-Friendly Packaging]
Need a bit of extra storage to take with you on the go? This 128GB Flash Drive from Lexar can be yours for just £13.99, courtesy of Amazon's one-day discount.
Philips Hue Turaco LED Smart Outdoor Garden Wall Lantern, Aluminium, E27, 9.5 W, Anthracite + Philips Hue Outdoor Motion Sensor, Compatible with Alexa
Philips Hue Turaco LED Smart Outdoor Garden Wall Lantern, Aluminium, E27, 9.5 W, Anthracite + Philips Hue Outdoor Motion Sensor, Compatible with Alexa
Give your garden some flare with this Philips Hue bundle, which includes a wall lantern and a motion sensor for the temporarily low price of just £81.99
Amazon UK Deals – Amazon Devices Deals
Best Amazon Fire TV Stick Deals
Fire TV Stick 4K UHD with All-New Alexa Voice Remote + Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Fire TV Stick 4K UHD with All-New Alexa Voice Remote + Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Complete your smart device collection with this fantastic Amazon Fire TV Stick + Echo Dot bundle – now with £40 off as part of the early Spring Sale.
Best Amazon Echo Deals
Amazon Echo (2nd Gen), Charcoal Fabric + Amazon Smart Plug, Works with Alexa
Amazon Echo (2nd Gen), Charcoal Fabric + Amazon Smart Plug, Works with Alexa
With an Amazon Smart Plug in tow, you'll be able to use your brand new Amazon Echo to control any household appliance of your choosing. Perfect for when you get to the office and realise you left the coffee machine running.
Best Echo Plus (2nd Gen) Deals
All-new Echo Plus (2nd gen), Charcoal Fabric + Philips Hue White bulb E27
All-new Echo Plus (2nd gen), Charcoal Fabric + Philips Hue White bulb E27
Similar to the previous Echo Plus, the 2nd gen model also includes a Zigbee hub to control your smart home but this time around the device also has 360-degree speaker. Throw in the fact that you're also getting a Philips Hue White Bulb absolutely free and you've got one tasty preorder deal.
Best Amazon Echo Dot Deals
All-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric
All-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric
The Echo Dot was always great value for money but with its new design, the Dot is finally as visually appealing as the Google Home Mini, making it a serious contender as your go-to smart speaker.
Best Echo Show (2nd Gen) Deals
All-New Echo Show (2nd Gen), Black + Free Philips Hue White Bulb E27
All-New Echo Show (2nd Gen), Black + Free Philips Hue White Bulb E27
The Echo Show was always a great product but it was hindered by lacklustre design. Not anymore. The all-new second gen Echo Show features a larger screen and a gorgeous fabric cover to make it seamlessly blend in with the decor of your home. This bundle also includes a free Philips Hue White Bulb.
Best Amazon Echo Spot Deals
Amazon Echo Spot
Amazon Echo Spot
As the cheapest Amazon Echo with a screen, the Echo Spot is a solid choice for anyone on a budget – even better now that it's at the lowest price it has ever been with a swish £30 discount.
Best Echo Sub Deals
Echo Sub
Echo Sub
Ever felt as if your Echo devices could do with a little more bass? Amazon seeks to solve that issue with the Echo Sub – a dedicated subwoofer to give your music the oomph it deserves.
Echo Sub with Two Echo Plus (2nd Gen), Charcoal Fabric
Echo Sub with Two Echo Plus (2nd Gen), Charcoal Fabric
If you want to have a smart speaker setup that can really drive the music home at a party, look no further than this fantastic bundle. Getting you everything you need and shaving £100 off the asking price.
Best Amazon Smart Plug Deals
Amazon Smart Plug
Amazon Smart Plug
Bypassing the need for a smart home hub or even an Echo device, the Amazon Smart Plug goes straight to the source (pun most definitely intended). This nifty little device will turn your sockets into Alexa-controlled outlets with ease.
Best Echo Input Deals
Echo Input
Echo Input
Taking the core concept of the original Echo Dot and stripping it down to its bare-bones, the Echo Input does the devilishly simple job of turning your regular everyday speaker into a smart speaker, powered by Alexa.
Best Kindle Deals
All-new Kindle Paperwhite - Now waterproof and twice the storage - with special offers
All-new Kindle Paperwhite - Now waterproof and twice the storage - with special offers
Amazon’s new Paperwhite adds waterproofing and a bunch more storage to the already near-faultless e-reader mix.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Leather Cover (10th Generation - 2018 Release), Black
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Leather Cover (10th Generation - 2018 Release), Black
Protect the Kindle Paperwhite (2018) with this slick leather cover. The perfect add-on for your new e-reader.
All-New Amazon Fire HD 8
All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet | Hands-Free with Alexa | 8" HD Display, 16 GB, Red - with Special Offers
All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet | Hands-Free with Alexa | 8" HD Display, 16 GB, Red - with Special Offers
The latest Fire HD 8 Tablet now with hands-free Alexa.
All-new Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa, 8” HD Display, 16 GB, Punch Red with Special Offers + All-New Show Mode Charging Dock
All-new Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa, 8” HD Display, 16 GB, Punch Red with Special Offers + All-New Show Mode Charging Dock
Also available as a bundle with the new clever charging dock to turn the Fire HD 8 into an Echo Show-like device.
Best Amazon Fire 7 Tablet Deal
Fire 7 Tablet
Fire 7 Tablet
A great value tablet has gotten even cheaper with added Alexa.
Amazon Fire Kids Edition Tablet Deals
Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, 16GB
Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, 16GB
While it doesn't have a HD screen, the Fire 7 Kids Edition more than makes up for it by being the most affordable tablet in the 'Kids Edition' range, coming in at only £79.99
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet, 32GB
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet, 32GB
Adding a larger HD screen and an extra 16GB of memory, there's a lot to love about the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, particularly now that it rings in at just below £100.
Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet, 32GB
Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet, 32GB
As the most fully featured of all the 'Kids Edition' tablets, the Fire HD 10 really packs a punch. Plus, it currently boasts the largest discount of the lot, saving you a whopping £40.
Ring Video Doorbell Deals
Ring Video Doorbell 2 | 1080p HD Video, Two-Way Talk, Motion Detection, Wi-Fi Connected (Satin Nickel)
Ring Video Doorbell 2 | 1080p HD Video, Two-Way Talk, Motion Detection, Wi-Fi Connected (Satin Nickel)
At its lowest price ever on Amazon, there's never been a better time to pick up the Ring Video Doorbell 2 – which gives you an instant video feed of your front door.
Ring Video Doorbell 2 – Add an Echo Dot (3rd gen) for just £9.99
Ring Video Doorbell 2 – Add an Echo Dot (3rd gen) for just £9.99
Sync up your security system with this great Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Dot Bundle, which will save you a swift £40 as opposed to buying both items separately.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro | Kit with Chime and Transformer, 1080p HD, Two-Way Talk, Wi-Fi, Motion Detection (Assorted Colours)
Ring Video Doorbell Pro | Kit with Chime and Transformer, 1080p HD, Two-Way Talk, Wi-Fi, Motion Detection (Assorted Colours)
At just £20 more than the Doorbell 2, the slimmer and more ergonomically designed Doorbell Pro is a no-brainer at such a low price.
Amazon UK Deals – Laptop Deals
Best Amazon Laptop Deals
Apple MacBook Air 2018 – Gold
Apple MacBook Air 2018 – Gold
A great price for Apple’s latest compact laptop, which packs a 13.3-inch Retina display, Touch ID, and an i5 processor.
ASUS ROG Hero II – Black
ASUS ROG Hero II – Black
This super-powered gaming laptop has had a massive £600 discount. And with a 144Hz display, all your games will look buttery smooth.
Huawei Matebook X PRO 13.9" – Grey
Huawei Matebook X PRO 13.9" – Grey
A compelling Ultrabook with top notch hardware and a sleek design. This is a desirable MacBook Pro rival at a decent price.
ASUS TUF FX505GD 15.6 Inch Slim Bezel FHD Gaming Laptop
ASUS TUF FX505GD 15.6 Inch Slim Bezel FHD Gaming Laptop
One of the lowest prices you’ll find for a truly games-ready laptop.
Amazon UK Deals – TV Deals
Best Amazon TV Deals
Samsung 55NU7500 Curved Ultra HD Smart 4K TV
Samsung 55NU7500 Curved Ultra HD Smart 4K TV
One of the best deals around right now if you're in the market for a curved TV.
Philips 43PUS7303/12 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV with Ambilight 3-sided – Dark Silver
Philips 43PUS7303/12 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV with Ambilight 3-sided – Dark Silver
This is a great offer, especially if you’re not after a super-large display. You get 4K, HDR, Android Smart TV, and Philips Ambilight support.
Philips 65PUS6753/12 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR Plus, Freeview Play and Ambilight 3-sided
Philips 65PUS6753/12 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR Plus, Freeview Play and Ambilight 3-sided
A big 65-inch 4K HDR TV for this little money gives you fantastic value, especially considering its Philips' latest 2018 model and has ambilight.
Hisense H75A6600UK 75-Inch 4k Ultra HD HDR Smart TV
Hisense H75A6600UK 75-Inch 4k Ultra HD HDR Smart TV
An early Spring Sale bargain. You'll be hard pressed to find a 75-inch TV anywhere else for as low as this.
Amazon UK Deals – Electric Toothbrush Deals
Best Amazon Electric Toothbrush Deals
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100
A frankly ridiculous reduction on a fantastic electric toothbrush.
Oral-B PRO 2000 - CrossAction
Oral-B PRO 2000 - CrossAction
The Oral-B Pro 2000 has two modes: daily and gum care. A visible pressure sensor tells you if you're brushing too hard and the 2-minute timer ensures you brush for enough time.
Oral-B Smart 4 4000N CrossAction
Oral-B Smart 4 4000N CrossAction
The Oral-B Smart 4 4000N includes 3 brushing modes, including whitening and sensitive. It will also adapt its speed if you're brushing too hard and includes a connected app to train you to brush better.
Oral-B Smart 6 6000N CrossAction Electric Toothbrush, 1 App Connected Handle, 5 Modes with Sensitive and Gum Care, Pressure Sensor, 3 Toothbrush Heads, Premium Travel Case, 2 Pin UK Plug
Oral-B Smart 6 6000N CrossAction Electric Toothbrush, 1 App Connected Handle, 5 Modes with Sensitive and Gum Care, Pressure Sensor, 3 Toothbrush Heads, Premium Travel Case, 2 Pin UK Plug
The Smart 6 includes a whopping 5 brushing modes, and includes accessories including 3 brush heads, travel case and a smart stand holder. Importantly, it also uses a Li-ion battery, which last longer (up to two weeks).
Amazon UK Deals – Drone Deals
Best Amazon Drone Deals
DJI Mavic Air
DJI Mavic Air
DJI's Mavic Air is an excellent drone for hobbyists, thanks to its superb 4K camera, class-leading obstacle avoidance and tiny form factor.
DJI Osmo Mobile 2
DJI Osmo Mobile 2
Take your smartphone videos to the next level with this motorised gimbal, which is now a serious bargain at just £109 (the original DJI Osmo launched at £299). Its 3-axis gimbal and 15-hour battery life make it the best of its kind.
Parrot Anafi 4K drone
Parrot Anafi 4K drone
Parrot has provided a genuine alternative to DJI’s brilliant mini drones here, with a clever compact design and an excellent 4K HDR camera. It's currently down to its lowest ever price on Amazon.
DJI Mavic 2 Fly More Kit Accessories Combo Bundle for Mavic 2 Zoom, Mavic 2 Pro Drone Quadcopter
DJI Mavic 2 Fly More Kit Accessories Combo Bundle for Mavic 2 Zoom, Mavic 2 Pro Drone Quadcopter
If you've already splashed out on a Mavic 2 Pro or Mavic 2 Zoom but fancy giving your flying camera a bit more stamina, then this Fly More kit has just had its price slashed. It includes two extra batteries, a charging hub, a car charger and a shoulder bag.
DJI UK Goggles Racing Edition
DJI UK Goggles Racing Edition
Steal a march on your drone racing rivals with these supercharged DJI Goggles, which trump the standard Goggles with improved antennas, latency, comfort and the bonus of support for the less crowded 5.8Ghz transmission band.
Parrot Bebop 2
Parrot Bebop 2
At this price, the Bebop 2 is a good alternative to the DJI Spark – it shoots 1080p video and 14-megapixel stills, while the battery lasts an impressive 25 minutes per charge.
Amazon UK Deals – Soundbar Deals
Best Amazon Soundbar Deals
Sony HT-SF150 2ch Soundbar
Sony HT-SF150 2ch Soundbar
A two-channel soundbar that also comes with Bluetooth connectivity if you want to send music to the soundbar.
Polk Command Bar with Built-in Amazon Alexa
Polk Command Bar with Built-in Amazon Alexa
A fantastic sounding device. The Alexa voice control is well implemented too, making it a genuinely useful smart assistant.
Sonos Playbase Wireless Home Cinema Sound Base – White
Sonos Playbase Wireless Home Cinema Sound Base – White
The Sonos Playbase lets you prop your TV on top of it, saving even more space whilst providing a meaty sound boost.
Sony HT-ZF9 3.1ch Dolby Atmos/DTS X Soundbar with High-Resolution Audio, Wi-fi and Subwoofer, Works with Amazon Alexa - Black
Sony HT-ZF9 3.1ch Dolby Atmos/DTS X Soundbar with High-Resolution Audio, Wi-fi and Subwoofer, Works with Amazon Alexa - Black
If you’re after savings on a high-end soundbar, try this. The Sony HT-ZF9 gives you Dolby Atmos, DTS: X, twin HDMI inputs and Bluetooth.
Amazon UK Deals – Speaker Deals
Best Amazon Bluetooth Speaker Deals
Ultimate Ears, WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker
Ultimate Ears, WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker
If the UE Wonderboom’s name makes it sound like a superhero, well, it kind of is. This squat speaker is nigh-on indestructible, and it packs an audible punch too.
Jam Audio Heavy Metal Stereo Bluetooth Wireless Speaker
Jam Audio Heavy Metal Stereo Bluetooth Wireless Speaker
A speaker with a big and bold performance that grabs your attention.
Ultimate Ears BOOM 2
Ultimate Ears BOOM 2
Smaller in size than the Megaboom but still packs in a walloping sound and is both waterproof and shockproof. Perfect if you want to take it out of the house.
Ultimate Ears Megablast Bluetooth Speaker
Ultimate Ears Megablast Bluetooth Speaker
Another UE speaker brought down by a huge amount. This time with whopping £140 off
Amazon UK Deals – Headphones Deals
Best Amazon Headphone Deals
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones
There's just under £60 off on B&O's stellar wireless over-ears
Sennheiser PXC 550
Sennheiser PXC 550
They look great, sound fantastic and now with a lower price they're an absolute bargain. There's two levels of noise cancelling and you can tweak the sound to your liking with a companion app.
Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Charging Case & One-touch Amazon Alexa - Titanium Black
Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Charging Case & One-touch Amazon Alexa - Titanium Black
The Jabra Elite 65t is perhaps the closest thing Android smartphone users can get to an Apple Airpods equivalent. It’s a top notch set of truly wireless earbuds with a nifty charging case.
Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – Black
Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – Black
Sony's latest WH-1000XM headphones provide arguably the best noise cancellation technology that's available right now, making this limited time discount even better.
Amazon UK Deals – Camera Deals
Best Amazon Camera Deals
Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II Compact System Camera - Black
Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II Compact System Camera - Black
Get a massive discount off Olympus' excellent Micro Four Thirds camera. It's a fantastic sidekick for shooting wildlife, action and sports due to its blisteringly fast 18fps continuous shooting with autofocus.
Sony A6000 with 16-50mm lens
Sony A6000 with 16-50mm lens
A record low price for the Sony A6000. This classic compact system camera is a great choice for beginner photographers and YouTubers, thanks to its 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor, excellent Full HD video and face detecting powers.
Nikon D3500 + AF-P DX 18–55mm VR Kit
Nikon D3500 + AF-P DX 18–55mm VR Kit
One of the best Black Friday camera deals so far. The D3500 is Nikon's brand new, entry-level DSLR with a 24.2-megapixel sensor – in this bundle it comes with Nikon's latest 18-55mm kit lens too.
Canon EOS 200D with EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM Lens, Black
Canon EOS 200D with EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM Lens, Black
Aside from being the best beginner's DSLR around, the Canon EOS 200D now comes with a whopping £160.99 discount through Amazon when you buy it with its kit lens.
Amazon UK Deals – Tablet Deals
Best Amazon Tablet Deals
Huawei MediaPad T3 7" Tablet - (MEDIATEK Quad-core 1.4GHz, RAM 1GB, ROM 16GB, IPS-Display) - Space Grey
Huawei MediaPad T3 7" Tablet - (MEDIATEK Quad-core 1.4GHz, RAM 1GB, ROM 16GB, IPS-Display) - Space Grey
A great saving on this already budget-friendly Android tablet.
Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6-inch Wi-Fi White
Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6-inch Wi-Fi White
Save a chunk on the well proportioned and light Android tablet from Samsung. You get a hefty 9.6-inch display, 8GB storage with microSD expansion options, 5MP and 2MP cameras.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A (10.1, 32GB, Wi-Fi) Black/Grey
Samsung Galaxy Tab A (10.1, 32GB, Wi-Fi) Black/Grey
A decent cheap option with a 10-inch 1920 x 1200 display and a competent custom Exynos CPU.
Amazon UK Deals – Fitness Tracker Deals
Best Amazon Fitness Tracker Deals
Huawei Band 2 Pro Fitness Wristband Activity Tracker
Huawei Band 2 Pro Fitness Wristband Activity Tracker
A GPS-packing, waterproof fitness tracker now down to a fantastic low price. A perfect pick to improve your fitness or keep an eye on your steps
Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate and Fitness Wristband – Black Friday Deal of the Day
Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate and Fitness Wristband – Black Friday Deal of the Day
The lowest price Amazon has sold the very capable Fitbit Charge 2. A great all-rounder fitness tracker.
Xiaomi Mi Band 2
Xiaomi Mi Band 2
This fitness tracker from respected Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi packs a fine OLED display and an attractive waterproof design.
Fitbit Unisex Versa Health and Fitness Smartwatch
Fitbit Unisex Versa Health and Fitness Smartwatch
There's also a great saving on the newer Fitbit Versa. This model is sleeker than the Ionic but you do sacrifice GPS.
Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch
Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch
This fitness tracker masquerades as a traditional watch with a stylish round design and colour screen. With week-long battery life and GPS, it’s great for an epic outdoor workout.
Amazon UK Deals – Toys & Lego Deals
Amazon Toy Deals
Nerf Laser Ops Pro Alphapoint Two Pack
Nerf Laser Ops Pro Alphapoint Two Pack
As part of Amazon's Deals of the Day, you can save a staggering £27.85 off this Nerf Laser Ops Two Pack which works with the Nerf Lasers Ops Pro app – bringing you all that nerf fun without the mess of physical pellets flying around.
Nerf N Strike Mega Twin Shock
Nerf N Strike Mega Twin Shock
Another stonker from Amazon's Deals of the Day, this Twin Shock Nerf gun packs a serious punch – particularly at only £19.50 for today only.
Exploding Kittens: A Card Game About Kittens and Explosions and Sometimes Goats
Exploding Kittens: A Card Game About Kittens and Explosions and Sometimes Goats
If you're in the market for a brand new card game, then you can do far worse than Exploding Kittens. Crazy, hilarious and entertaining to no end, plus with £14 off.
Amazon Best LEGO Deals
LEGO 10698 Classic Large Creative Brick Box Construction Set
LEGO 10698 Classic Large Creative Brick Box Construction Set
For any budding LEGO inventors out there, this box full of 790 individual pieces is just what you need to get started – now with 25% off.
LEGO 41340 Friends Heartlake Friendship House Building Set, Olivia Emma and Andrea Mini Dolls, Doll House Build and Play Fun Toy
LEGO 41340 Friends Heartlake Friendship House Building Set, Olivia Emma and Andrea Mini Dolls, Doll House Build and Play Fun Toy
A rare saving on this Lego Friends set that will keep your kids entertained for ages.
Amazon Best Star Wars Deals
Star Wars BB-8 App Enabled Droid with Force Band Bracelet by Sphero
Star Wars BB-8 App Enabled Droid with Force Band Bracelet by Sphero
Sphero's Star Wars robots typically need an iOS or Android phone in order for you to activate and direct them via Bluetooth but with the Force Band bracelet, you can free up your phone and use the force (well, Bluetooth) instead.
Star Wars R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid by Sphero
Star Wars R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid by Sphero
Sphero's R2-D2, everyone's favourite 'droid, is currently available from Amazon with a generous Black Friday discount. As all Sphero robots will talk to and play with each other, if there's room in your basket for one more, this could be the discount you're looking for.
Star Wars BB-9E App-Enabled Droid with Droid Trainer by Sphero
Star Wars BB-9E App-Enabled Droid with Droid Trainer by Sphero
BB-9E, BB-8's evil-looking counterpart from The Last Jedi, is available to pick up for less from Amazon on Black Friday.
Amazon UK Deals – Smart Home Deals
Hive Active Heating & Amazon Echo Dot Bundle
Hive Active Heating and Hot Water Thermostat without Professional Installation, Works with Amazon Alexa
Hive Active Heating and Hot Water Thermostat without Professional Installation, Works with Amazon Alexa
If you already have an Amazon Echo or Echo Dot, but want a smart thermostat and hot water control with Alexa support, pick up this Hive Active Heating deal.
Hive Active Heating and Hot Water Thermostat with Professional Installation, Works with Amazon Alexa
Hive Active Heating and Hot Water Thermostat with Professional Installation, Works with Amazon Alexa
Get a Hive Active Heating thermostat and hot water system professionally fitted for less with this Amazon Black Friday deal.
Hive Active Heating Thermostat without Professional Installation, Works with Amazon Alexa
Hive Active Heating Thermostat without Professional Installation, Works with Amazon Alexa
If you don't need Hive to control your hot water, but would like an Active Heating thermostat that'll work in tandem with your existing Amazon Echo speaker (or other Alexa-supporting device), then save some money with this deal.
Amazon UK Deals – BBQ Deals
Best Amazon BBQ Deals
La Hacienda 58106 Camping Firebowl with Grill, Folding Legs and Carry Bag
La Hacienda 58106 Camping Firebowl with Grill, Folding Legs and Carry Bag
You can make a big saving on this unique camping firebowl that stands out from standard BBQs. It's versatile in that it's portable, but it'll also make for a great addition to your garden, too.
Landmann Stainless Steel Pedestal Charcoal Barbecue
Landmann Stainless Steel Pedestal Charcoal Barbecue
Another eye-catching BBQ, this pedestal model is great if you need to conserve space. It's big enough to cook for four and it's even height-adjustable for a comfortable experience.
Char-Broil X200 Grill2Go - Portable Barbecue Grill with TRU-Infrared technology – Early Black Friday deal
Char-Broil X200 Grill2Go - Portable Barbecue Grill with TRU-Infrared technology – Early Black Friday deal
A decent saving on this gas-powered barbecue that's great for taking on the move.
Amazon UK Deals – Coffee Deals
Best Amazon Coffee Machine Deals
Melitta AromaFresh Grind and Brew, 1021-01, Filter Coffee Machine, Glass Coffee Jug Included
Melitta AromaFresh Grind and Brew, 1021-01, Filter Coffee Machine, Glass Coffee Jug Included
Don't let anyone tell you that a filter coffee is the wrong way to enjoy a cup of the good stuff. With freshly-ground beans and a bit of TLC, you can get wonderful fresh coffee from this Melitta.
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee Machine, Black finish by Magimix - 11385
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee Machine, Black finish by Magimix - 11385
Delivering longer, mug-sized cups of coffee, the Vertuo runs on a new pod system. Excellent, rich coffee is its hallmark, making this the ideal product for those that like longer cups of coffee.
Nespresso EN550.BM Lattissima Touch Automatic Coffee Machine, Matt Black
Nespresso EN550.BM Lattissima Touch Automatic Coffee Machine, Matt Black
This is the lowest price Amazon has ever sold this compact and attractive coffee machine. If you want a convenient and quick caffeine fix, this is a great choice.
De'Longhi Dedica Style EC685BK Traditional Pump Espresso Machine - Black/charcoal
De'Longhi Dedica Style EC685BK Traditional Pump Espresso Machine - Black/charcoal
This stylish espresso machine is a highly compact and affordable way to enjoy short coffees, Americanos, lattes and cappuccinos at home. It even includes a frothing nozzle for making those milky beverages.
Amazon UK Deals – Vacuum Cleaner Deals
Best Amazon Vacuum Cleaner Deals
VonHaus Stick Vacuum Cleaner 600W Corded – 2 in 1 Upright & Handheld Vac
VonHaus Stick Vacuum Cleaner 600W Corded – 2 in 1 Upright & Handheld Vac
If you're looking for an inexpensive cordless, this is tough to beat. While we've not reviewed it, it's got over 5,000 reviews averaging 4.5/5 on Amazon. It has a 1.5l bin and can be used handheld or upright. An especially good choice for a secondary vacuum if you've already got a corded option you're (relatively) happy with.
Hoover SE71_WR01001 Whirlwind Bagless Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner, [SE71WR01], Grey & Red, 700 W [Energy Class A]
Hoover SE71_WR01001 Whirlwind Bagless Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner, [SE71WR01], Grey & Red, 700 W [Energy Class A]
This bagless vacuum has had a massive discount. With a one-touch bin emptying mechanism, you won't get mucky when it comes time to empty.
Russell Hobbs RHCHS1001 Turbo Lite 3 in 1 Corded Handheld Stick Vacuum Cleaner [Energy Class A] - Free 2 year Guarantee [Energy Class A]
Russell Hobbs RHCHS1001 Turbo Lite 3 in 1 Corded Handheld Stick Vacuum Cleaner [Energy Class A] - Free 2 year Guarantee [Energy Class A]
A versatile 3-in-1 stick vacuum from a well-known name at a bargain price. What's not to love?
Amazon UK Deals – Smartphone Deals
Amazon Best SIM-Free Deals – Flagship Phones
Samsung Galaxy S9 (single SIM) 64GB - Coral Blue
Samsung Galaxy S9 (single SIM) 64GB - Coral Blue
Save £140 on Samsung's 2018 flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S9. Available in Midnight Black, Titanium Grey, Lilac Purple or Coral Blue and complete with 64GB of storage, the S9 sports fast wireless charging, a stuuning AMOLED Infinity Display, dual aperture camera and much more.
LG G7 ThinQ, 64GB - Black
LG G7 ThinQ, 64GB - Black
Pick up LG's 2018 flagship Android smartphone at Amazon's lowest price ever, with a whopping discount of £225.
Amazon SIM-Free Deals – Mid-range Phones
OnePlus 6 (Dual SIM) 64GB - Mirror Black
OnePlus 6 (Dual SIM) 64GB - Mirror Black
Don't let the existence of the newer OnePlus 6T throw you. The OnePlus 6 uses the same top-tier Snapdragon 845 chip and practically unrivalled Fast Charge technology, making it a steal at just £399.
Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018), 32GB - Black + 32GB microSD card
Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018), 32GB - Black + 32GB microSD card
The special single SIM Galaxy A8 (2018) gets a price cut of £58.99, and as it's the Amazon Memory Edition, Amazon throws in a 32GB microSD card as part of the savings, letting you double the storage in one fell swoop.
Huawei P20 Lite (Dual SIM) 64GB – Black
Huawei P20 Lite (Dual SIM) 64GB – Black
In addition to dual-SIM capabilities, a FHD+ display and a metal chassis, the P20 Lite enjoys a dual rear camera, letting you capture professional looking shots with the phone in your pocket.
Sony Xperia XZ1, 32GB - Black
Sony Xperia XZ1, 32GB - Black
The Sony Xperia XZ1 is solid mid-ranger that offers impressive performance and a good camera. And now that Amazon has wiped a massive £180 off its regular price, it's looking much more tempting than ever.
Amazon SIM-Free Deals – Budget Phones
Motorola Moto G6 w/ 4GB RAM and 32GB storage (dual SIM) - Deep Indigo
Motorola Moto G6 w/ 4GB RAM and 32GB storage (dual SIM) - Deep Indigo
Amazon has cut the price on the dual SIM variant of the Moto G6, complete with 4GB RAM. At £195.99, you're saving you £43.01 or 18% off its standard RRP of £239.
Motorola Moto G6 Play w/ 3GB RAM and 32GB storage (dual SIM) - Deep Indigo
Motorola Moto G6 Play w/ 3GB RAM and 32GB storage (dual SIM) - Deep Indigo
One of the best value phones around just got even better with a £20 discount through Amazon.
Amazon UK Deals – Computing Deals
Amazon Networking Deals
NETGEAR RBK50 Orbi Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System (Router and Satellite Network), Tri-Band AC3000 (3.0 Gbps) - Circle Parental Controls and Alexa Enabled
NETGEAR RBK50 Orbi Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System (Router and Satellite Network), Tri-Band AC3000 (3.0 Gbps) - Circle Parental Controls and Alexa Enabled
One of the best mesh networking systems just got a massive discount
Amazon SSD Deals (Price: Low to high)
SanDisk SSD PLUS 120 GB Sata III 2.5-inch Internal SSD, Up to 530 MB/s
SanDisk SSD PLUS 120 GB Sata III 2.5-inch Internal SSD, Up to 530 MB/s
If you've got a tight budget and only need space for a couple of games - Overwatch devotees, we're looking at you - then this 120GB SanDisk SSD will do the job.
Samsung 860 EVO 500 GB Sata III 64L V NAND Solid State Drive
Samsung 860 EVO 500 GB Sata III 64L V NAND Solid State Drive
The 860 Evo is one of the all-time classic SATA SSDs, and despite the efforts of other companies, few can offer quite the performance and warranty combination of the 860 Evo.
Samsung 970 PRO 500GB V-NAND M.2 PCI Express Solid State Drive
Samsung 970 PRO 500GB V-NAND M.2 PCI Express Solid State Drive
This is Samsung’s absolute top-end SSD, with a level of endurance that’s quite frankly overkill for most people. Still, if you’re a hardcore user, it’s a serious option.
Crucial MX500 (CT2000MX500SSD1) – 1TB Internal SSD (3D NAND, SATA, 2.5-inch)
Crucial MX500 (CT2000MX500SSD1) – 1TB Internal SSD (3D NAND, SATA, 2.5-inch)
Micron's Crucial MX500 already offered great value for money and performance – and now the 1TB version is currently even cheaper on Amazon. Get over £70 off during the Black Friday period (while stocks last).
Samsung 860 EVO 1 TB Sata III 64L V NAND SSD
Samsung 860 EVO 1 TB Sata III 64L V NAND SSD
If you've got a pretty huge collection of games to fit on your gaming rig, then the Samsung 860 EVO offers an almighty 1TB for a fantastic £142 price.
