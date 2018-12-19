Amazon UK Sales – Today’s best deals and discounts all in one place

Navigating all of Amazon’s best deals can be an almost impossible task. Here to help, we’ve created a definitive list detailing the best Amazon UK deals currently running.
Amazon Deals UK – Amazon Devices Deals
Best Amazon Fire TV Stick Deals
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote
Add Fire TV smarts to your telly on the cheap.
Fire TV Stick 4K with All-New Alexa Voice Remote
The new, upgraded Fire TV now supports 4K and HDR, all still from a tiny stick that now has a £15 discount.
Fire TV Stick 4K UHD with All-New Alexa Voice Remote + Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Complete your smart device collection with this fantastic Amazon Fire TV Stick + Echo Dot bundle – now with £40 off as part of the Black Friday sale.
Best Amazon Echo Deals
Amazon Echo (2nd Generation)
This stylish update to the original Amazon Echo now comes with a delicious £35 saving right out of the gate.
Best Echo Plus (2nd Gen) Deals
All-new Echo Plus (2nd gen), Charcoal Fabric + Philips Hue White bulb E27
Similar to the previous Echo Plus, the 2nd gen model also includes a Zigbee hub to control your smart home but this time around the device also has 360-degree speaker. Throw in the fact that you're also getting a Philips Hue White Bulb absolutely free and you've got one tasty preorder deal.
Best Amazon Echo Dot Deals
All-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric
The Echo Dot was always great value for money but with its new design, the Dot is finally as visually appealing as the Google Home Mini, making it a serious contender as your go-to smart speaker.
Best Echo Show (2nd Gen) Deals
All-New Echo Show (2nd Gen), Black + Free Philips Hue White Bulb E27
The Echo Show was always a great product but it was hindered by lacklustre design. Not anymore. The all-new second gen Echo Show features a larger screen and a gorgeous fabric cover to make it seamlessly blend in with the decor of your home. This bundle also includes a free Philips Hue White Bulb.
Best Amazon Echo Spot Deals
Amazon Echo Spot
As the cheapest Amazon Echo with a screen, the Echo Spot is a solid choice for anyone on a budget – even better now that it's at the lowest price it has ever been with a swish £30 discount.
Best Echo Sub Deals
Echo Sub
Ever felt as if your Echo devices could do with a little more bass? Amazon seeks to solve that issue with the Echo Sub – a dedicated subwoofer to give your music the oomph it deserves.
Best Amazon Smart Plug Deals
Amazon Smart Plug
Bypassing the need for a smart home hub or even an Echo device, the Amazon Smart Plug goes straight to the source (pun most definitely intended). This nifty little device will turn your sockets into Alexa-controlled outlets with ease.
Best Echo Input Deals
Echo Input
Taking the core concept of the original Echo Dot and stripping it down to its bare-bones, the Echo Input does the devilishly simple job of turning your regular everyday speaker into a smart speaker, powered by Alexa.
Best Kindle Deals
All-new Kindle Paperwhite - Now waterproof and twice the storage - with special offers
Amazon’s new Paperwhite adds waterproofing and a bunch more storage to the already near-faultless e-reader mix.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Leather Cover (10th Generation - 2018 Release), Black
Protect the Kindle Paperwhite (2018) with this slick leather cover. The perfect add-on for your new e-reader.
All-New Amazon Fire HD 8
All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet | Hands-Free with Alexa | 8" HD Display, 16 GB, Red - with Special Offers
The latest Fire HD 8 Tablet now with hands-free Alexa.
All-new Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa, 8” HD Display, 16 GB, Punch Red with Special Offers + All-New Show Mode Charging Dock
Also available as a bundle with the new clever charging dock to turn the Fire HD 8 into an Echo Show-like device.
Best Amazon Fire 7 Tablet Deal
Fire 7 Tablet
A great value tablet has gotten even cheaper with added Alexa.
Amazon Fire Kids Edition Tablet Deals
Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, 16GB
While it doesn't have a HD screen, the Fire 7 Kids Edition more than makes up for it by being the most affordable tablet in the 'Kids Edition' range, coming in at only £79.99
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet, 32GB
Adding a larger HD screen and an extra 16GB of memory, there's a lot to love about the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, particularly now that it rings in at just below £100.
Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet, 32GB
As the most fully featured of all the 'Kids Edition' tablets, the Fire HD 10 really packs a punch. Plus, it currently boasts the largest discount of the lot, saving you a whopping £40.
Ring Video Doorbell 2 | 1080p HD Video, Two-Way Talk, Motion Detection, Wi-Fi Connected (Satin Nickel)
At its lowest price ever on Amazon, there's never been a better time to pick up the Ring Video Doorbell 2 – which gives you an instant video feed of your front door.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro | Kit with Chime and Transformer, 1080p HD, Two-Way Talk, Wi-Fi, Motion Detection (Assorted Colours)
At just £20 more than the Doorbell 2, the slimmer and more ergonomically designed Doorbell Pro is a no-brainer at such a low price.
Amazon UK Deals – Laptop Deals
Best Amazon Laptop Deals
ASUS ZenBook 13 13.3 Inch Full HD Laptop – Black Friday Deal
Weighing in less than a 1kg, the Asus ZenBook 13 truly is an ultra-portable. It packs some admirable power with an 8th Gen processor and a lovely Full HD display. Costing just £699.99, this is a fantastic bargain.
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 15.6 Inch FHD Laptop – Black Friday Deals
If you're in the market for an inexpensive laptop then the Dell Inspiron 15 is a fantastic shout, running with 4GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD, all for just £299.99.
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3 Inch Tablet - (Silver) (Intel 8th Gen Core i7, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics 620, Windows 10 Home)
Amazon's Black Friday discounts for the high-end Surface Pro 6s are very generous. This deal sees you paying £1,129 instead of £1,429, saving a massive £300.
ASUS ROG Hero II GL504GM-ES192T 15.6 Inch 144 Hz Full HD Slim Bezel Gaming Laptop - (Black) (Intel Core i7-8750H, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB PCI-e SSD + 1 TB SSHD, Nvidia GTX1060 6 GB Graphics, Windows 10)
This super-powered gaming laptop has had a massive £400 discount. And with a 144Hz display, all your games will look buttery smooth.
Amazon UK Deals – TV Deals
Best Amazon TV Deals
Hisense H50AE6100UK 4K Ultra HD TV
A massive 4K TV for a tiny price. Black Friday has truly come early.
Philips 43PUS6753/12 4K Ultra HD TV
A big 43-inch 4K HDR TV for this little money is almost insane, especially considering its Philips' latest 2018 model and has ambilight.
Panasonic TX-49FX550B 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
Currently the cheapest price you get this 49in 4K TV online. Deal only lasts until the end of Sunday.
Sony KD49XF7002BU 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
The XF70 range boasts Sony's X-Reality Pro chip which upscales sources to near 4K quality images. A tasty deal for the price.
Hisense H65AE6100UK 4K Ultra HD TV
An early Black Friday bargain. You'll be hard pressed to find a 65-inch TV anywhere else for as low as this.
Samsung 55NU7500 Curved Ultra HD Smart 4K TV
The best deal you'll find for a curved TV.
Samsung UE65NU8000 4K Ultra HD TV
Big savings on a very good 4K HDR TV with a sleek design and low input lag, all of which makes it ideal for PS4 Pro and Xbox One X gamers.
Amazon UK Deals – Gaming Deals
Best Xbox One Deals – Amazon
Xbox One S 1TB Console - Minecraft Creators Bundle (Xbox One)
For the little Minecraft fiend in your life, get this bundle with an Xbox One S, a copy of Minecraft, and a bunch of bonus Minecrafty stuff.
Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield V console
Battlefield V is one of the biggest shooters of the year, and it’s only going to get bigger with a Battle Royale mode set to be added in March. Get ahead of the game with this bundle.
Best PS4 Deals – Amazon
PlayStation 4 Pro (1TB) Console with FIFA 19 Ultimate Team Icons and Rare Player Pack Bundle
If you prefer football to web-swinging, then this is the bundle for you.
Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Amazon
Nintendo Switch - Neon Red/Neon Blue
The RRP for the standard Nintendo Switch console has dropped just in time for Black Friday 2018.
Nintendo Switch Diablo III Limited Edition Console with Diablo III Download Code + Themed Carry Case
Diablo 3: Eternal Collection is the perfect title for Nintendo Switch, and this bundle is limited edition and comes with a carry case, too!
Amazon UK Deals – Electric Toothbrush Deals
Best Amazon Electric Toothbrush Deals
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100
A frankly ridiculous reduction on a fantastic electric toothbrush.
Oral-B PRO 2000 - CrossAction
The Oral-B Pro 2000 has two modes: daily and gum care. A visible pressure sensor tells you if you're brushing too hard and the 2-minute timer ensures you brush for enough time.
Oral-B Smart 4 4000N CrossAction
The Oral-B Smart 4 4000N includes 3 brushing modes, including whitening and sensitive. It will also adapt its speed if you're brushing too hard and includes a connected app to train you to brush better.
Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush
The Smart 6 includes a whopping 5 brushing modes, and includes accessories including 3 brush heads, travel case and a smart stand holder. Importantly, it also uses a Li-ion battery, which last longer (up to two weeks).
Oral-B Genius 9000
Arguably the finest electric toothbrush on the market right now, with a smartphone app that optimises your brushing technique.
Oral-B Pro 600 CrossAction
A £50 electric toothbrush for £20? That's a deal worth smiling about.
Amazon UK Deals – Drone Deals
Best Amazon Drone Deals
DJI Mavic Air
DJI's Mavic Air is an excellent drone for hobbyists, thanks to its superb 4K camera, class-leading obstacle avoidance and tiny form factor. This is its lowest ever price – the offer runs until 11pm on 26 November 2018.
DJI Osmo Mobile 2
Take your smartphone videos to the next level with this motorised gimbal, which is now a serious bargain at just £109 (the original DJI Osmo launched at £299). Its 3-axis gimbal and 15-hour battery life make it the best of its kind.
Parrot Anafi 4K drone
Parrot has provided a genuine alternative to DJI’s brilliant mini drones here, with a clever compact design and an excellent 4K HDR camera. It's currently down to its lowest ever price on Amazon.
DJI Mavic 2 Fly More Kit Accessories Combo Bundle for Mavic 2 Zoom, Mavic 2 Pro Drone Quadcopter
If you've already splashed out on a Mavic 2 Pro or Mavic 2 Zoom but fancy giving your flying camera a bit more stamina, then this Fly More kit has just had its price slashed. It includes two extra batteries, a charging hub, a car charger and a shoulder bag.
DJI UK Goggles Racing Edition
Steal a march on your drone racing rivals with these supercharged DJI Goggles, which trump the standard Goggles with improved antennas, latency, comfort and the bonus of support for the less crowded 5.8Ghz transmission band.
Parrot Bebop 2
At this price, the Bebop 2 is a good alternative to the DJI Spark – it shoots 1080p video and 14-megapixel stills, while the battery lasts an impressive 25 minutes per charge.
Amazon UK Deals – Soundbar Deals
Best Amazon Soundbar Deals
Sony HT-SF150 2ch Soundbar
A two-channel soundbar that also comes with Bluetooth connectivity if you want to send music to the soundbar.
Q Acoustics M3 Soundbar
Terrific build quality, an improved design and a transparent sound earn the M3 a place among the soundbar elite
Polk Command Bar with Built-in Amazon Alexa
A fantastic sounding device. The Alexa voice control is well implemented too, making it a genuinely useful smart assistant.
Amazon UK Deals – Speaker Deals
Best Amazon Bluetooth Speaker Deals
Ultimate Ears, WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker
If the UE Wonderboom’s name makes it sound like a superhero, well, it kind of is. This squat speaker is nigh-on indestructible, and it packs an audible punch too.
Jam Audio Heavy Metal Stereo Bluetooth Wireless Speaker
A speaker with a big and bold performance that grabs your attention.
Ultimate Ears BOOM 2
Smaller in size than the Megaboom but still packs in a walloping sound and is both waterproof and shockproof. Perfect if you want to take it out of the house.
Ultimate Ears Megablast Bluetooth Speaker
Another UE speaker brought down by a huge amount. This time with whopping £140 off
Bang & Olufsen Beolit 17 Bluetooth Speaker
The B&O Play Beolit 17 provides huge, well-balanced 360-degree sound from a single boxy speaker. Its battery will last you a full 24 hours, and it even features a handy leather carrying handle.
Amazon UK Deals – Headphones Deals
Best Amazon Headphone Deals
JaybirdRUN Wireless Headphones for Running, Bluetooth 4.1, Omni-Directional Mic, 4+8 Hours of Battery, Sweat-Resistant, Comfort-Fitted Earpieces, Skip-Free Music, Drift, White
This is the lowest price these truly wireless gym-friendly earphones have ever been from Amazon.
Jaybird Freedom Special Edition Bluetooth Wireless Headphones
A big saving on these sports-friendly headphones with a super-secure fit. This is currently the lowest price they've ever been from Amazon, and even cheaper than Black Friday and Prime Day.
House of Marley Positive Vibration 2 Wireless
A very inexpensive pair of wireless headphones with Bluetooth connectivity and 10 hours playback time when using the battery
Sony MDREX650AP - Gold/black finish
A great sounding pair of in-ears with a not inconsiderable £20 off the asking price
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones
There's just under £60 off on B&O's stellar wireless over-ears
Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless On-Ears
Beats often gets a bad rap in audiophile circles for their ‘style over substance’ ways. But the sound profile of the Solo 3 is certainly lively, and they have some of the best iPhone integration around thanks to the custom W1 chip inside.
Sennheiser PXC 550
They look great, sound fantastic and now with a lower price they're an absolute bargain. There's two levels of noise cancelling and you can tweak the sound to your liking with a companion app.
Amazon UK Deals – Camera Deals
Best Amazon Camera Deals
Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II Compact System Camera - Black
Get a total of £625 off Olympus' excellent Micro Four Thirds camera. It's a fantastic sidekick for shooting wildlife, action and sports due to its blisteringly fast 18fps continuous shooting with autofocus.
Fujifilm X-A3 XC16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OIS II Kit (Camel)
An extraordinary deal for a Fujifilm X Series camera. The X-A3 has a 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor and can fire off an impressive 6fps in burst mode. It's also compatible with the best range of APS-C lenses around.
Sony A6000 with 16-50mm lens
A record low price for the Sony A6000. This classic compact system camera is a great choice for beginner photographers and YouTubers, thanks to its 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor, excellent Full HD video and face detecting powers.
GoPro HERO5 Action Camera Bundle (Includes Casey, Shorty + 16 GB Memory Card) - Black
A cracking GoPro deal. This bundle includes the GoPro Hero 5 Black (which records 4K video at 30fps and is waterproof to 10m), plus a mini tripod, case and 16GB memory card.
Nikon D3500 + AF-P DX 18–55mm VR Kit
One of the best Black Friday camera deals so far. The D3500 is Nikon's brand new, entry-level DSLR with a 24.2-megapixel sensor – in this bundle it comes with Nikon's latest 18-55mm kit lens too.
Canon EOS 200D with EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM Lens, Black
Aside from being the best beginner's DSLR around, the Canon EOS 200D now comes with a whopping £120.99 discount through Amazon when you buy it with its kit lens.
Amazon UK Deals – Tablet Deals
Best Amazon Tablet Deals
Huawei MediaPad T3 7" Tablet - (MEDIATEK Quad-core 1.4GHz, RAM 1GB, ROM 16GB, IPS-Display) - Space Grey – Early Black Friday deal
A great saving on this already budget-friendly Android tablet for Amazon's Early Black Friday.
Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6-inch Wi-Fi White
Save a chunk on the well proportioned and light Android tablet from Samsung. You get a hefty 9.6-inch display, 8GB storage with microSD expansion options, 5MP and 2MP cameras. The catch? It's Android 4.4 limited, hence the price.
Amazon Fire 7 8GB Black (with Special Offers)
Amazon lets you knock a tenner off the price of its most popular Fire 7 tablet by accepting advertising. the tablet stays the same with its 7-inch IPS display, quad-core processing, Alexa assistant and an 8 hour battery life.
All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa, 8" HD Display, 16 GB, Black - with Special Offers
At just £49.99, the Fire HD 8 is one of the best budget tablets that you can buy right now. Packed with a HD screen, a 10-hour battery life and a tasty £30 saving, this tablet is definitely worth your time.
Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Hands-Free, 10.1” 1080p Full HD Display, 32 GB, Black – with Special Offers
If you're tempted by the HD 8 but would prefer a bigger screen, then you'll love the Fire HD 10. Amazon's larger tablet has also been discounted for Black Friday, this time by a whopping £50.
All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet, 8" HD Display, 32 GB, Yellow Kid-Proof Case
Let's face it, if you give a child a tablet – expect it to come across some bumps and scrapes over time. With a modified user interface and a robust colourful case however, the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is the perfect option for entertaining your little ones. What's more, you can save £40 on the tablet right now through Amazon.
Amazon UK Deals – Fitness Tracker Deals
Best Amazon Fitness Tracker Deals
Huawei Band 2 Pro Fitness Wristband Activity Tracker – Early Black Friday deal
A GPS-packing, waterproof fitness tracker now down to a fantastic low price. A perfect pick to improve your fitness or keep an eye on your steps
Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate and Fitness Wristband – Black Friday Deal of the Day
The lowest price Amazon has sold the very capable Fitbit Charge 2. A great all-rounder fitness tracker.
Xiaomi Mi Band 2
This fitness tracker from respected Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi packs a fine OLED display and an attractive waterproof design.
Fitbit Unisex Versa Health and Fitness Smartwatch
There's also a great saving on the newer Fitbit Versa. This model is sleeker than the Ionic but you do sacrifice GPS.
Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch
This fitness tracker masquerades as a traditional watch with a stylish round design and colour screen. With week-long battery life and GPS, it’s great for an epic outdoor workout.
Amazon UK Deals – Toys & Lego Deals
Amazon Toy Deals
Cozmo Robot by Anki - A Fun, Interactive Toy Robot, Perfect for Kids
Anki Cozmo is an adorable little robot that can play all sorts of games via a smartphone app. He was Amazon's top selling toy back in 2017, and now he's available for a super-low price of £120 he could well be the perfect stocking filler this Christmas.
Nerf Laser Ops Pro Alphapoint Two Pack
As part of Amazon's Deals of the Day, you can save a staggering £27.85 off this Nerf Laser Ops Two Pack which works with the Nerf Lasers Ops Pro app – bringing you all that nerf fun without the mess of physical pellets flying around.
Anki Overdrive Starter Kit
Bringing Scalextric to the digital age, Anki Overdrive is an addictive slot-racing game where you can control the miniature toy cars via a smartphone app. With a whopping £50 price cut this Black Friday, Anki Overdrive could very well be the perfect Christmas present for both children and adults.
Nerf N Strike Mega Twin Shock
Another stonker from Amazon's Deals of the Day, this Twin Shock Nerf gun packs a serious punch – particularly at only £19.50 for today only.
Fisher-Price Rainforest Gym, Baby Playmat with Music and Lights, Suitable from Birth for New-Borns
Trying to entertain a baby can be tricky work, but it's certainly a much easier job with this Fisher-Price Rainforest Gym – now with a £25 saving to be had.
Exploding Kittens: A Card Game About Kittens and Explosions and Sometimes Goats
If you're in the market for a brand new card game, then you can do far worse than Exploding Kittens. Crazy, hilarious and entertaining to no end, plus with £14 off.
Amazon Best LEGO Deals
LEGO 10698 Classic Large Creative Brick Box Construction Set
For any budding LEGO inventors out there, this box full of 790 individual pieces is just what you need to get started – now with 25% off.
LEGO 60110 City Fire Station Building Toy
A chunky saving on this fire station play set, which includes a fire station, truck, helicopter, and six minifigures.
Amazon Best Star Wars Deals
Star Wars BB-8 App Enabled Droid with Force Band Bracelet by Sphero
Sphero's Star Wars robots typically need an iOS or Android phone in order for you to activate and direct them via Bluetooth but with the Force Band bracelet, you can free up your phone and use the force (well, Bluetooth) instead.
Star Wars R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid by Sphero
Sphero's R2-D2, everyone's favourite 'droid, is currently available from Amazon with a generous Black Friday discount. As all Sphero robots will talk to and play with each other, if there's room in your basket for one more, this could be the discount you're looking for.
Star Wars BB-9E App-Enabled Droid with Droid Trainer by Sphero
BB-9E, BB-8's evil-looking counterpart from The Last Jedi, is available to pick up for less from Amazon on Black Friday.
Amazon UK Deals – Smart Home Deals
Hive Active Heating & Amazon Echo Dot Bundle – Black Friday Deals
Hive Active Heating and Hot Water Thermostat without Professional Installation, Works with Amazon Alexa
If you already have an Amazon Echo or Echo Dot, but want a smart thermostat and hot water control with Alexa support, pick up this Hive Active Heating deal.
Hive Active Heating and Hot Water Thermostat with Professional Installation, Works with Amazon Alexa
Get a Hive Active Heating thermostat and hot water system professionally fitted for less with this Amazon Black Friday deal.
Hive Active Heating Thermostat without Professional Installation, Works with Amazon Alexa
If you don't need Hive to control your hot water, but would like an Active Heating thermostat that'll work in tandem with your existing Amazon Echo speaker (or other Alexa-supporting device), then save some money with this deal.
Philips Hue Smart Lighting - Black Friday Deals
Philips Hue Personal Wireless Lighting 2 m Lightstrip Plus LED Kit + Hue Personal Wireless Lighting 1 m Lightstrip Plus LED Extension Kit
Save £39 on this Hue bundle which combines the base Hue Lightstrip (2m) with an extra (1m) extension kit.
Philips Hue LightStrip Plus 2 m Colour Changing Dimmable LED Smart Kit With Smart Motion Sensor
Save nearly £45 on this combo. The Motion Sensor is great and will automatically turn the lights on when you walk by.
Philips Hue White and Colour Ambience 3-Pack (E14)
Three bulbs are included in this package and you'll save £53.45 in the process.
Philips Hue LightStrip Plus 2 m Colour Changing Dimmable LED Smart Kit With Ambience Dimmable LED Smart Spot Light
Improve your entertainment area with this selection of Hue products. Save £37.95.
Amazon UK Deals – BBQ Deals
Best Amazon BBQ Deals
La Hacienda 58106 Camping Firebowl with Grill, Folding Legs and Carry Bag
You can make a big saving on this unique camping firebowl that stands out from standard BBQs. It's versatile in that it's portable, but it'll also make for a great addition to your garden, too.
Landmann Stainless Steel Pedestal Charcoal Barbecue
Another eye-catching BBQ, this pedestal model is great if you need to conserve space. It's big enough to cook for four and it's even height-adjustable for a comfortable experience.
Char-Broil X200 Grill2Go - Portable Barbecue Grill with TRU-Infrared technology – Early Black Friday deal
A decent saving on this gas-powered barbecue that's great for taking on the move.
Amazon UK Deals – Coffee Deals
Best Amazon Coffee Machine Deals
Nespresso EN550.BM Lattissima Touch Automatic Coffee Machine, Matt Black – Early Black Friday deal
This is the lowest price Amazon has ever sold this compact and attractive coffee machine. If you want a convenient and quick caffeine fix, this is a great choice.
Melitta AromaFresh Grind and Brew, 1021-01, Filter Coffee Machine, Glass Coffee Jug Included
Don't let anyone tell you that a filter coffee is the wrong way to enjoy a cup of the good stuff. With freshly-ground beans and a bit of TLC, you can get wonderful fresh coffee from this Melitta.
De'Longhi Dedica Style EC685M Traditional Pump Espresso Machine - Silver
This stylish espresso machine is a highly compact and affordable way to enjoy short coffees, Americanos, lattes and cappuccinos at home. It even includes a frothing nozzle for making those milky beverages.
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee Machine, Black finish by Magimix - 11385
Delivering longer, mug-sized cups of coffee, the Vertuo runs on a new pod system. Excellent, rich coffee is its hallmark, making this the ideal product for those that like longer cups of coffee.
Amazon UK Deals – Vacuum Cleaner Deals
Best Amazon Vacuum Cleaner Deals
VonHaus Stick Vacuum Cleaner 600W Corded – 2 in 1 Upright & Handheld Vac
If you're looking for an inexpensive cordless, this is tough to beat. While we've not reviewed it, it's got over 5,000 reviews averaging 4.5/5 on Amazon. It has a 1.5l bin and can be used handheld or upright. An especially good choice for a secondary vacuum if you've already got a corded option you're (relatively) happy with.
Miele 10660690 Compact C2 PowerLine Vacuum Cleaner, 890 W, 4.5 Liters
Miele's Compact C2 has a powerful 900W of suction power and weighs just 4.3kg. Its 11 metres of operating radius should get you a decent distance before you need to unplug and find a new socket, too.
Gtech ATF301 Pro Bagged Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Green
A big saving on Gtech's bagged cordless vacuum. Replacement bags cost £9.99 for a pack of 10, with each holding 1.5 litres in capacity. Eco mode sees you get a generous 40 minutes of runtime on a single charge.
Amazon UK Deals – Smartphone Deals
Amazon Best SIM-Free Deals – Flagship Phones
Huawei P20 Pro, 128GB - Black
Huawei's first flagship of 2018 still packs plenty of punch, with its impressive Leica-branded AI triple-camera array and its whopping 4000mAh battery.