Amazon UK Sales – Today’s best deals and discounts all in one place

Navigating all of Amazon’s best deals can be an almost impossible task. Here to help, we’ve created a definitive list detailing the best Amazon UK deals currently running.

But before you dive into the deals, don’t forget to sign up to a free 30-day Prime trial if you’re not already a member. This’ll let you sample a whole host of useful benefits during the busiest shopping time of the year. Best of which is expedited delivery so you can get those bargains that much faster. There’s no requirement to continue with your Prime membership after the first month either.

We’ll get straight to the deals as to not slow you down. You can also get to using these handy shortcut links below to jump to the relevant content.



Jump to Amazon UK Deals:

Amazon devices | Laptops | TVs | Gaming | Electric Toothbrushes | Drones | Soundbars | Bluetooth Speakers | Headphones | Cameras | Tablets | Fitness Trackers | Toys & Lego | Smart Home | BBQs | Coffee Machines | Vacuum Cleaners | Smartphones | Computing

All deals were correct at time of publication but can quickly change. Act fast to snap up a bargain.

Amazon Deals UK – Amazon Devices Deals

Best Amazon Echo Deals Amazon Echo (2nd Generation) This stylish update to the original Amazon Echo now comes with a delicious £35 saving right out of the gate.

Best Echo Plus (2nd Gen) Deals All-new Echo Plus (2nd gen), Charcoal Fabric + Philips Hue White bulb E27 Similar to the previous Echo Plus, the 2nd gen model also includes a Zigbee hub to control your smart home but this time around the device also has 360-degree speaker. Throw in the fact that you're also getting a Philips Hue White Bulb absolutely free and you've got one tasty preorder deal.

Best Amazon Echo Dot Deals All-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric The Echo Dot was always great value for money but with its new design, the Dot is finally as visually appealing as the Google Home Mini, making it a serious contender as your go-to smart speaker.

Best Echo Show (2nd Gen) Deals All-New Echo Show (2nd Gen), Black + Free Philips Hue White Bulb E27 The Echo Show was always a great product but it was hindered by lacklustre design. Not anymore. The all-new second gen Echo Show features a larger screen and a gorgeous fabric cover to make it seamlessly blend in with the decor of your home. This bundle also includes a free Philips Hue White Bulb.

Best Amazon Echo Spot Deals Amazon Echo Spot As the cheapest Amazon Echo with a screen, the Echo Spot is a solid choice for anyone on a budget – even better now that it's at the lowest price it has ever been with a swish £30 discount.

Best Echo Sub Deals Echo Sub Ever felt as if your Echo devices could do with a little more bass? Amazon seeks to solve that issue with the Echo Sub – a dedicated subwoofer to give your music the oomph it deserves.

Best Amazon Smart Plug Deals Amazon Smart Plug Bypassing the need for a smart home hub or even an Echo device, the Amazon Smart Plug goes straight to the source (pun most definitely intended). This nifty little device will turn your sockets into Alexa-controlled outlets with ease.

Best Echo Input Deals Echo Input Taking the core concept of the original Echo Dot and stripping it down to its bare-bones, the Echo Input does the devilishly simple job of turning your regular everyday speaker into a smart speaker, powered by Alexa.

Best Amazon Fire 7 Tablet Deal Fire 7 Tablet A great value tablet has gotten even cheaper with added Alexa.

Amazon UK Deals – Laptop Deals

Amazon UK Deals – TV Deals

Amazon UK Deals – Gaming Deals



Amazon UK Deals – Electric Toothbrush Deals

Amazon UK Deals – Drone Deals

Amazon UK Deals – Soundbar Deals

Amazon UK Deals – Speaker Deals

Amazon UK Deals – Headphones Deals

Amazon UK Deals – Camera Deals

Amazon UK Deals – Tablet Deals

Amazon UK Deals – Fitness Tracker Deals

Amazon UK Deals – Toys & Lego Deals

Amazon UK Deals – Smart Home Deals

Amazon UK Deals – BBQ Deals

Amazon UK Deals – Coffee Deals



Amazon UK Deals – Vacuum Cleaner Deals

Amazon UK Deals – Smartphone Deals