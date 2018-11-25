The Best Amazon UK Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2018 Deals

Black Friday is in full swing and we’ve already seen all manner of great deals from retail giant Amazon. With Cyber Monday only a day away we’re expecting to see even more arrive in the very near future. Scroll down to see our picks of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Amazon UK Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2018

Black Friday 2018 has been full of fantastic deals and these are leading into Cyber Monday. But of all the stores, Amazon’s been particularly great. Since the yearly deals frenzy began Amazon’s released more great deals than you can shake a stick at on everything from TVs and white goods to tablets and smartphones. There have been so many deals finding the right one for you is fairly tricky. Here to help we created a definitive list detailing the best Amazon Black Friday 2018 deals currently running.

But before you dive into the deals, don’t forget to sign up to a free 30-day Prime trial if you’re not already a member. This’ll let you sample a whole host of useful benefits during the busiest shopping time of the year. Best of which is expedited delivery so you can get those bargains that much faster. There’s no requirement to continue with your Prime membership after the first month either.

Best Amazon UK Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals live right now

We’ll get straight to the deals as to not slow you down. You can also get to using these handy shortcut links below to jump to the relevant content. But even with this hand-picked bunch of deals, we know there’s still a lot to choose from, so hop on over to our Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals highlights section at the bottom of this article to read more about some of the deals you don’t want to miss.



Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals of the Day

Amazon’s famous Deal of the Day section is host to some unmissable offers. As the name suggest, you only have one day to snap these up. Our pick of today’s is the lowest ever price for this Oral-B electric toothbrush. Great for yourself or an actually useful Christmas gift.

Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday Devices Deals

Best Amazon Echo Deals Amazon Echo (2nd Generation) This stylish update to the original Amazon Echo now comes with a delicious £35 saving right out of the gate.

Best Echo Plus (2nd Gen) Deals All-new Echo Plus (2nd gen), Charcoal Fabric + Philips Hue White bulb E27 Similar to the previous Echo Plus, the 2nd gen model also includes a Zigbee hub to control your smart home but this time around the device also has 360-degree speaker. Throw in the fact that you're also getting a Philips Hue White Bulb absolutely free and you've got one tasty preorder deal.

Best Amazon Echo Dot Deals All-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric The Echo Dot was always great value for money but with its new design, the Dot is finally as visually appealing as the Google Home Mini, making it a serious contender as your go-to smart speaker.

Best Echo Show (2nd Gen) Deals All-New Echo Show (2nd Gen), Black + Free Philips Hue White Bulb E27 The Echo Show was always a great product but it was hindered by lacklustre design. Not anymore. The all-new second gen Echo Show features a larger screen and a gorgeous fabric cover to make it seamlessly blend in with the decor of your home. This bundle also includes a free Philips Hue White Bulb.

Best Amazon Echo Spot Deals Amazon Echo Spot As the cheapest Amazon Echo with a screen, the Echo Spot is a solid choice for anyone on a budget – even better now that it's at the lowest price it has ever been with a swish £30 discount.

Best Echo Sub Deals Echo Sub Ever felt as if your Echo devices could do with a little more bass? Amazon seeks to solve that issue with the Echo Sub – a dedicated subwoofer to give your music the oomph it deserves.

Best Amazon Smart Plug Deals Amazon Smart Plug Bypassing the need for a smart home hub or even an Echo device, the Amazon Smart Plug goes straight to the source (pun most definitely intended). This nifty little device will turn your sockets into Alexa-controlled outlets with ease.

Best Echo Input Deals Echo Input Taking the core concept of the original Echo Dot and stripping it down to its bare-bones, the Echo Input does the devilishly simple job of turning your regular everyday speaker into a smart speaker, powered by Alexa.

Best Amazon Fire 7 Tablet Deal Fire 7 Tablet A great value tablet has gotten even cheaper with added Alexa.

Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday Services Deals

Kindle Unlimited Black Friday Deal 3 Months of Kindle Unlimited for £1.99 Amazon's Kindle Unlimited service normally costs £7.99 a month, however with this deal you can bag 3 months for £1.99.

Audible Black Friday Deal Audible – 50% off your first four months Put on some headphones and dive into a whole new world with this fantastic Black Friday deal, saving you 50% on your first four months with Audible.

Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday Laptop Deals

Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday TV Deals

Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday Gaming Deals



Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday Electric Toothbrush Deals

Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday Drone Deals

Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday Soundbar Deals

Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday Bluetooth Speaker Deals

Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday Headphones Deals

Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday Camera Deals

Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday Tablet Deals

Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday Fitness Tracker Deals

Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday Toys & Lego Deals

Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday Smart Home Deals