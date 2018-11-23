Amazon Black Friday 2018 UK: Massive deals not to be missed

Amazon Black Friday 2018 is now here and there are massive discounts to be had on a range of items. If you're after anything from a Fire TV Stick to a new 4K OLED TV, we've got all of Amazon UK's best Black Friday deals right here. For more of our Black Friday coverage, be sure to check out our guide to the Black Friday 2018 UK sales.
Best Amazon UK Black Friday Deals 2018: The best deals you need to know about
Black Friday is here and Amazon’s wasted no time rushing out a wealth of great deals. We’ve seen huge discounts on everything from smartphones and tablets to white goods and TVs. Scroll down to see our picks of the best.
Don’t forget to sign up to a free 30-day Prime trial if you’re not already a member for a whole host of benefits during the busiest shopping time of the year.
Also make sure to take a quick look at the hottest deals live right now.
Today's Best Black Friday Deals – The deals you don't want to miss
Apple iPhone Xr 64GB Black – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal
An absolutely unmissable iPhone XR deal. Nothing to pay for the phone and just £36 a month for 100GB of data? Yes, please.
Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with All-New Alexa Voice Remote | Streaming Media Player
The 4K-capable Fire TV Stick now cheap as chips and a great upgrade for your TV.
Fitbit Unisex Versa Health and Fitness Smartwatch
For one day only, get the excellent Versa for its lowest ever price.
Black Friday Amazon UK Deals 2018 live right now
We’ll get straight to the deals as not to slow you down. You can also get to using these handy shortcut links below to jump to the relevant content. But even with this hand-picked bunch of deals, we know there’s still a lot to choose from, so hop on over to our Amazon Black Friday deals highlights section at the bottom of this article to read more about some of the deals you don’t want to miss.
Jump to Amazon Black Friday deals:
All deals were correct at time of publication but can quickly change. Act fast to snap up a bargain.
Amazon Deals of the Day
Today for Amazon’s famous Deals of the Day, it’s got a great selection that you don’t want to miss out on. As the name implies, you only have one day before these bargains are gone. Today’s absolutely unmissable deal of the day is the Fitbit Versa, which we gave an 8/10 in our review when it was £199.99. Now that it’s just £139.99, it’s fantastic value. You’ve got one day to bag one.
Amazon Black Friday – One Day Only Deals
Fitbit Unisex Versa Health and Fitness Smartwatch
Fitbit's fantastic smartwatch for its lowest ever price from Amazon.
Instant Pot Duo V2 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, 6 Qt, 5.5L 1000 W, Brushed Stainless Steel/Black, 220-240v, Stainless Steel Inner Pot
Instant Pot Duo V2 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, 6 Qt, 5.5L 1000 W, Brushed Stainless Steel/Black, 220-240v, Stainless Steel Inner Pot
A tasty discount on this versatile pressure cooker.
Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Running Watch with Elevate Wrist Heart Rate and Smart Notifications, Black/Marsala Red
Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Running Watch with Elevate Wrist Heart Rate and Smart Notifications, Black/Marsala Red
The lowest ever price for this running watch. Don't miss out.
Amazon Devices Deals
Best Amazon Fire TV Stick Deals
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote
Add Fire TV smarts to your telly on the cheap.
Fire TV Stick 4K with All-New Alexa Voice Remote
Fire TV Stick 4K with All-New Alexa Voice Remote
The new, upgraded Fire TV now supports 4K and HDR, all still from a tiny stick that now has a £15 discount.
Fire TV Stick 4K UHD with All-New Alexa Voice Remote + Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Fire TV Stick 4K UHD with All-New Alexa Voice Remote + Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Complete your smart device collection with this fantastic Amazon Fire TV Stick + Echo Dot bundle – now with £40 off as part of the Black Friday sale.
Best Amazon Echo Deals
Amazon Echo (2nd Generation)
Amazon Echo (2nd Generation)
This stylish update to the original Amazon Echo now comes with a delicious £35 saving right out of the gate.
Best Echo Plus (2nd Gen) Deals
All-new Echo Plus (2nd gen), Charcoal Fabric + Philips Hue White bulb E27
All-new Echo Plus (2nd gen), Charcoal Fabric + Philips Hue White bulb E27
Similar to the previous Echo Plus, the 2nd gen model also includes a Zigbee hub to control your smart home but this time around the device also has 360-degree speaker. Throw in the fact that you're also getting a Philips Hue White Bulb absolutely free and you've got one tasty preorder deal.
Best Amazon Echo Dot Deals
Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Gen)
Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Gen)
A new model is now available, meaning the older version has dropped in price.
All-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric
All-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric
The Echo Dot was always great value for money but with its new design, the Dot is finally as visually appealing as the Google Home Mini, making it a serious contender as your go-to smart speaker.
Best Echo Show (2nd Gen) Deals
All-New Echo Show (2nd Gen), Black + Free Philips Hue White Bulb E27
All-New Echo Show (2nd Gen), Black + Free Philips Hue White Bulb E27
The Echo Show was always a great product but it was hindered by lacklustre design. Not anymore. The all-new second gen Echo Show features a larger screen and a gorgeous fabric cover to make it seamlessly blend in with the decor of your home. This bundle also includes a free Philips Hue White Bulb.
Best Amazon Echo Spot Deals
Amazon Echo Spot
Amazon Echo Spot
As the cheapest Amazon Echo with a screen, the Echo Spot is a solid choice for anyone on a budget – even better now that it's at the lowest price it has ever been with a swish £30 discount.
Best Echo Sub Deals
Echo Sub
Echo Sub
Ever felt as if your Echo devices could do with a little more bass? Amazon seeks to solve that issue with the Echo Sub – a dedicated subwoofer to give your music the oomph it deserves.
Best Amazon Smart Plug Deals
Amazon Smart Plug
Amazon Smart Plug
Bypassing the need for a smart home hub or even an Echo device, the Amazon Smart Plug goes straight to the source (pun most definitely intended). This nifty little device will turn your sockets into Alexa-controlled outlets with ease.
Best Echo Input Deals
Echo Input
Echo Input
Taking the core concept of the original Echo Dot and stripping it down to its bare-bones, the Echo Input does the devilishly simple job of turning your regular everyday speaker into a smart speaker, powered by Alexa.
Best Kindle Deals
All-new Kindle Paperwhite - Now waterproof and twice the storage - with special offers
All-new Kindle Paperwhite - Now waterproof and twice the storage - with special offers
Amazon’s new Paperwhite adds waterproofing and a bunch more storage to the already near-faultless e-reader mix.
Certified Refurbished Kindle Oasis E-reader, Waterproof, 7" High-Resolution Display (300 ppi), Built-In Audible, 8 GB Wi-Fi
Certified Refurbished Kindle Oasis E-reader, Waterproof, 7" High-Resolution Display (300 ppi), Built-In Audible, 8 GB Wi-Fi
Save £30 on this Certified Refurbished Kindle Oasis. You still get a 12-month warranty making this a great choice.
All-New Amazon Fire HD 8
All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet | Hands-Free with Alexa | 8" HD Display, 16 GB, Red - with Special Offers
All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet | Hands-Free with Alexa | 8" HD Display, 16 GB, Red - with Special Offers
The latest Fire HD 8 Tablet now with hands-free Alexa.
All-new Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa, 8” HD Display, 16 GB, Punch Red with Special Offers + All-New Show Mode Charging Dock
All-new Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa, 8” HD Display, 16 GB, Punch Red with Special Offers + All-New Show Mode Charging Dock
Also available as a bundle with the new clever charging dock to turn the Fire HD 8 into an Echo Show-like device.
Best Amazon Fire 7 Tablet Deal
Fire 7 Tablet
Fire 7 Tablet
A great value tablet has gotten even cheaper with added Alexa.
Amazon Fire Kids Edition Tablet Deals
Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, 16GB
Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, 16GB
While it doesn't have a HD screen, the Fire 7 Kids Edition more than makes up for it by being the most affordable tablet in the 'Kids Edition' range, coming in at only £79.99
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet, 32GB
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet, 32GB
Adding a larger HD screen and an extra 16GB of memory, there's a lot to love about the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, particularly now that it rings in at just below £100.
Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet, 32GB
Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet, 32GB
As the most fully featured of all the 'Kids Edition' tablets, the Fire HD 10 really packs a punch. Plus, it currently boasts the largest discount of the lot, saving you a whopping £40.
Ring Video Doorbell 2 | 1080p HD Video, Two-Way Talk, Motion Detection, Wi-Fi Connected (Satin Nickel)
Ring Video Doorbell 2 | 1080p HD Video, Two-Way Talk, Motion Detection, Wi-Fi Connected (Satin Nickel)
At its lowest price ever on Amazon, there's never been a better time to pick up the Ring Video Doorbell 2 – which gives you an instant video feed of your front door.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro | Kit with Chime and Transformer, 1080p HD, Two-Way Talk, Wi-Fi, Motion Detection (Assorted Colours)
Ring Video Doorbell Pro | Kit with Chime and Transformer, 1080p HD, Two-Way Talk, Wi-Fi, Motion Detection (Assorted Colours)
At just £10 more than the Doorbell 2, the slimmer and more ergonomically designed Doorbell Pro is a no brainer at such a low price.
Amazon Services Deals
Kindle Unlimited Black Friday Deal
3 Months of Kindle Unlimited for £1.99
3 Months of Kindle Unlimited for £1.99
Amazon's Kindle Unlimited service normally costs £7.99 a month, however with this deal you can bag 3 months for £1.99.
Audible Black Friday Deal
Audible – 50% off your first four months
Audible – 50% off your first four months
Put on some headphones and dive into a whole new world with this fantastic Black Friday deal, saving you 50% on your first four months with Audible.
Amazon Music Unlimited Black Friday Deal
Amazon Music Unlimited 3 months for just £0.99
Amazon Music Unlimited 3 months for just £0.99
The perfect time to sign up for Amazon's Music Unlimited streaming service.
Amazon Laptop Deals
Best Amazon Laptop Deals
Dell XPS 13 13.3 Inch FHD InfinityEdge – Black Friday Deal
Dell XPS 13 13.3 Inch FHD InfinityEdge – Black Friday Deal
We awarded the Dell XPS 13 the accolade of 'Ultrabook of the Year' for a reason. This laptop has a stunning display, a gorgeous design and a super-slick 8th Gen processor. And now it's had a huge £200 discount!
Razer 13.3 Inch Blade Stealth QHD+ Touch Laptop (Black) (Intel i7-8550U, 4.0 GHz, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, UK Layout Windows 10)
Razer 13.3 Inch Blade Stealth QHD+ Touch Laptop (Black) (Intel i7-8550U, 4.0 GHz, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, UK Layout Windows 10)
This super-powered gaming laptops has had a massive £310.99 price cut, making it one of the best value options on the market.
ASUS ZenBook 13 13.3 Inch Full HD Laptop – Black Friday Deal
ASUS ZenBook 13 13.3 Inch Full HD Laptop – Black Friday Deal
Weighing in less than a 1kg, the Asus ZenBook 13 truly is an ultra-portable. It packs some admirable power with an 8th Gen processor and a lovely Full HD display. Costing just £699.99, this is a fantastic bargain.
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 15.6 Inch FHD Laptop – Black Friday Deals
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 15.6 Inch FHD Laptop – Black Friday Deals
If you're in the market for an inexpensive laptop then the Dell Inspiron 15 is a fantastic shout, running with 4GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD, all for just £299.99.
ASUS FX504GM-EN366T 15.6 Inch Gaming Laptop – Black Friday Deal
ASUS FX504GM-EN366T 15.6 Inch Gaming Laptop – Black Friday Deal
Packing a massive 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 1TB HDD, this is a gaming laptop to be respected. What's more, it now comes with a gigantic £400 discount over Black Friday.
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3 Inch Tablet - (Silver) (Intel 8th Gen Core i7, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics 620, Windows 10 Home)
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3 Inch Tablet - (Silver) (Intel 8th Gen Core i7, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics 620, Windows 10 Home)
Amazon's Black Friday discounts for the high-end Surface Pro 6s are very generous. This deal sees you paying £1,129 instead of £1,429, saving a massive £300.
Amazon TV Deals
Best Amazon TV Deals
Philips 55PUS7303/12 4K TV
Philips 55PUS7303/12 4K TV
A 4K Ambilight effort that features Android TV and Google Assistant voice control. Chromecast connectivity comes built in as well as support for HDR and Philip's improved P5 picture processor.
Hisense H50AE6100UK 4K Ultra HD TV
Hisense H50AE6100UK 4K Ultra HD TV
A massive 4K TV for a tiny price. Black Friday has truly come early.
Philips 43PUS6753/12 4K Ultra HD TV
Philips 43PUS6753/12 4K Ultra HD TV
A big 43-inch 4K HDR TV for this little money is almost insane, especially considering its Philips' latest 2018 model and has ambilight.
Sony KD49XF7002BU 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
Sony KD49XF7002BU 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
The XF70 range boasts Sony's X-Reality Pro chip which upscales sources to near 4K quality images and this particular TV has all the smart apps you could want.
Hisense H65AE6100UK 4K Ultra HD TV
Hisense H65AE6100UK 4K Ultra HD TV
An early Black Friday bargain. You'll be hard pressed to find a 65-inch TV anywhere else for as low as this.
Samsung UE65NU8000 4K Ultra HD TV
Samsung UE65NU8000 4K Ultra HD TV
Big savings on a very good 4K HDR TV with a sleek design and low input lag, all of which makes it ideal for PS4 Pro and Xbox One X gamers.
Amazon Gaming Deals
Best Xbox One Deals – Amazon
Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 + Call of Duty Black Ops 4 (Exclusive)
Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 + Call of Duty Black Ops 4 (Exclusive)
For just a smidgen more, you can swap out Fornite and get yourself Forza Horizon 4 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 instead. Seems like a no-brainer to me.
Xbox One X 1TB console Forza Horizon 4 + Forza Motorsport 7 bundle
Xbox One X 1TB console Forza Horizon 4 + Forza Motorsport 7 bundle
Motorheads rejoice, you can enjoy two of the finest racers in recent memory on a robust 4K console.
Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 + Spyro Trilogy Reignited + Fallout 76: S...C...L. Edition (Game + 3 Pin Badges)
Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 + Spyro Trilogy Reignited + Fallout 76: S...C...L. Edition (Game + 3 Pin Badges)
This is one of the best Xbox One S deals we've ever seen, especially with the 1TB model with an impressive line-up of games alongside it.
Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield V console + Spyro Trilogy Reignited + Fallout 76: S...C...L. Edition (Game + 3 Pin Badges) (Xbox One)
Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield V console + Spyro Trilogy Reignited + Fallout 76: S...C...L. Edition (Game + 3 Pin Badges) (Xbox One)
Yet another Black Friday banger from Amazon UK. This is similar to other offers this year, but with another impressive bundle of games.
Best PS4 Deals – Amazon
Call of Duty Black Ops 4 500GB Bundle (PS4)
Call of Duty Black Ops 4 500GB Bundle (PS4)
This brand new PS4 Slim bundle comes packed with Black Ops 4, perfect for some run-and-gun action.
PlayStation 4 Pro (1TB) Console with FIFA 19 Ultimate Team Icons and Rare Player Pack Bundle
PlayStation 4 Pro (1TB) Console with FIFA 19 Ultimate Team Icons and Rare Player Pack Bundle
If you prefer football to web-swinging, then this is the bundle for you.
Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Amazon
Nintendo Switch Grey Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition + Super Smash Bros. Download Code
Nintendo Switch Grey Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition + Super Smash Bros. Download Code
This fantastic Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle nabs you the game for £10 less than if you were to buy the game and console separately, plus it comes with a limited edition dock for your Nintendo Switch.
Nintendo Switch - Neon Red/Neon Blue
Nintendo Switch - Neon Red/Neon Blue
The RRP for the standard Nintendo Switch console has dropped just in time for Black Friday 2018.
Nintendo Switch Let's Go Eevee Limited Edition Console with Joycon, Pre-Installed Pokémon: Let's Go Eevee + Pokeball Plus Controller
Nintendo Switch Let's Go Eevee Limited Edition Console with Joycon, Pre-Installed Pokémon: Let's Go Eevee + Pokeball Plus Controller
This bundle deal boasts the same price as the launch model, although comes free with the Poke Ball Plus that normally retails for £49.99
Nintendo Switch Diablo III Limited Edition Console with Diablo III Download Code + Themed Carry Case
Nintendo Switch Diablo III Limited Edition Console with Diablo III Download Code + Themed Carry Case
Diablo 3: Eternal Collection is the perfect title for Nintendo Switch, and this bundle is limited edition and comes with a carry case, too!
Amazon Electric Toothbrush Deals
Best Amazon Electric Toothbrush Deals
Oral-B PRO 2000 - CrossAction
Oral-B PRO 2000 - CrossAction
The Oral-B Pro 2000 has two modes: daily and gum care. A visible pressure sensor tells you if you're brushing too hard and the 2-minute timer ensures you brush for enough time.
Oral-B Smart 4 4000N CrossAction
Oral-B Smart 4 4000N CrossAction
The Oral-B Smart 4 4000N includes 3 brushing modes, including whitening and sensitive. It will also adapt its speed if you're brushing too hard and includes a connected app to train you to brush better.
Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush
Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush
The Smart 6 includes a whopping 5 brushing modes, and includes accessories including 3 brush heads, travel case and a smart stand holder. Importantly, it also uses a Li-ion battery, which last longer (up to two weeks).
Oral-B Genius 9000
Oral-B Genius 9000
Arguably the finest electric toothbrush on the market right now, with a smartphone app that optimises your brushing technique.
Amazon Drone Deals
Best Amazon Drone Deals
Parrot Anafi 4K drone
Parrot Anafi 4K drone
Parrot has provided a genuine alternative to DJI’s brilliant mini drones here, with a clever compact design and an excellent 4K HDR camera. It's currently down to its lowest ever price on Amazon.
DJI Mavic Pro Drone
DJI Mavic Pro Drone
The Mavic Pro was DJI's first ever folding drone and the recipient of our Best Drone of the Year 2017 award. It has fantastic image quality, plenty of flight modes and is great fun to use.
DJI Mavic Air Drone Fly More Combo
DJI Mavic Air Drone Fly More Combo
DJI's latest and greatest folding drone is its smallest yet and includes 4K video and a raft of automated flight modes. The Fly More Combo pack includes extra accessories like batteries and propellers that make it great value and even more so with this discount.
Parrot Bebop 2
Parrot Bebop 2
At this price, the Bebop 2 is a good alternative to the DJI Spark – it shoots 1080p video and 14-megapixel stills, while the battery lasts an impressive 25 minutes per charge.
Amazon Soundbar Deals
Best Amazon Soundbar Deals
Sony HT-SF150 2ch Soundbar
Sony HT-SF150 2ch Soundbar
A two-channel soundbar that also comes with Bluetooth connectivity if you want to send music to the soundbar.
Polk Command Bar with Built-in Amazon Alexa
Polk Command Bar with Built-in Amazon Alexa
A fantastic sounding device. The Alexa voice control is well implemented too, making it a genuinely useful smart assistant.
Q Acoustics Media 4 Soundbar with Built In Subwoofer
Q Acoustics Media 4 Soundbar with Built In Subwoofer
Although it doesn't have HDMI ports or surround processing, the Media 4 has a powerful, cohesive sound that makes a must-buy at this price.
Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar
Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar
If you’re after boosting the sound of a smaller TV in a secondary room, the tiny Bose Solo 5 could be a solution.
Amazon Bluetooth Speaker Deals
Best Amazon Bluetooth Speaker Deals
Ultimate Ears, WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker
Ultimate Ears, WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker
If the UE Wonderboom’s name makes it sound like a superhero, well, it kind of is. This squat speaker is nigh-on indestructible, and it packs an audible punch too.
Ultimate Ears Megaboom Bluetooth Speaker
Ultimate Ears Megaboom Bluetooth Speaker
This limited edition version of the UE Megaboom is both waterproof and shock resistant – making it one of the most robust bluetooth speakers on the market. Now with £29 off over Black Friday.
Denon DSB-250BT Envaya Bluetooth Speaker
Denon DSB-250BT Envaya Bluetooth Speaker
This stylish bar speaker packs big, balanced sound, whether you’re listening at high or low volumes. It’s also water-resistant.
Fender Monterey Bluetooth Speaker
Fender Monterey Bluetooth Speaker
The Fender Monterey should instantly appeal to musos thanks to its classic guitar amp looks. Fortunately, the appeal is more than skin-deep, with highly detailed stereo sound and physical EQ knobs.
Bang & Olufsen Beolit 17 Bluetooth Speaker
Bang & Olufsen Beolit 17 Bluetooth Speaker
The B&O Play Beolit 17 provides huge, well-balanced 360-degree sound from a single boxy speaker. Its battery will last you a full 24 hours, and it even features a handy leather carrying handle.
Amazon Headphones Deals
Best Amazon Headphone Deals
Sony WH-1000XM2 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling
Sony WH-1000XM2 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling
The second-generation model of our all-time favourite active noise-cancelling headphones. We awarded these 10/10 Editor’s Choice in our review. The new XM3 model is here, but that doesn’t stop these now discounted headphones being a great choice for less money.
Jaybird Freedom Special Edition Bluetooth Wireless Headphones
Jaybird Freedom Special Edition Bluetooth Wireless Headphones
A massive saving on these sports-friendly headphones with a super-secure fit. This is currently the lowest price they've ever been from Amazon, and even cheaper than Black Friday and Prime Day.
Apple AirPods White with Charging Case
Apple AirPods White with Charging Case
A rare sizeable saving on Apple’s clever, hassle-free wireless earphones.
AKG K92 Closed-Back Headphones
AKG K92 Closed-Back Headphones
Half price for these AKG K92 headphones is an incredible deal – but you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member.
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones
There's over £100 off B&O's stellar wireless over-ears
Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless On-Ears
Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless On-Ears
Beats often gets a bad rap in audiophile circles for their ‘style over substance’ ways. But the sound profile of the Solo 3 is certainly lively, and they have some of the best iPhone integration around thanks to the custom W1 chip inside.
Sennheiser PXC 550
Sennheiser PXC 550
You can currently bag a bargain on Sennheiser's excellent noise cancelling headphones from Amazon with a whopping saving. They look great, sound fantastic and now with a lower price they're an absolute bargain. There's two levels of noise cancelling and you can tweak the sound to your liking with a companion app.
Bose SoundSport In-Ear Earphones for Apple Devices - Charcoal Black
Bose SoundSport In-Ear Earphones for Apple Devices - Charcoal Black
A whopping 50% off these Bose sports headphones. Also available for Android phones.
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H5 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H5 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
There's a cracking discount on B&O Play's wireless earbuds
nuraphone — Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones
nuraphone — Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones
Active noise cancelling headphones that feature aptX HD Bluetooth for high quality wireless streaming. Battery life is around 20 hours, too.
Amazon Camera Deals
Best Amazon Camera Deals
Sony A6300 Compact System Camera with 16-50mm lens
Sony A6300 Compact System Camera with 16-50mm lens
One of the best camera deals of Black Friday 2018, the Sony A6300 is an excellent mirrorless all-rounder with a large APS-C sensor and the ability to shoot 4K video. The bundled zoom lens come with built-in image stabilisation too.
Sony A7 full-frame camera with 28-70 mm kit lens
Sony A7 full-frame camera with 28-70 mm kit lens
The original Sony A7 is still a fine full-frame camera, thanks to its 2359k-dot electronic viewfinder, weather-sealed body and 3-inch tilting screen. This its by far this bundle's lowest ever price.
GoPro HERO5 Action Camera Bundle (Includes Casey, Shorty + 16 GB Memory Card) - Black
GoPro HERO5 Action Camera Bundle (Includes Casey, Shorty + 16 GB Memory Card) - Black
A cracking GoPro deal. This bundle includes the GoPro Hero 5 Black (which records 4K video at 30fps and is waterproof to 10m), plus a mini tripod, case and 16GB memory card.
Nikon D5300 + 18-105 mm + VR Kit
Nikon D5300 + 18-105 mm + VR Kit
What was once a high-end DSLR that sold for £749 (body only) has now been slashed down to budget level, making this bundle a great buy for beginners and improvers. It has a 24.1-megapixel APS-C sensor, while the lens offers a very versatile range of focal lengths.
Sony RX100 Mark IV
Sony RX100 Mark IV
It might have been succeeded by the RX100 V and VI, but that makes this version of Sony's flagship premium compact camera range a cracking bargain. It has a large, one-inch sensor, electronic viewfinder, and can shoot 4K video.
Nikon D3500 + AF-P DX 18–55mm VR Kit
Nikon D3500 + AF-P DX 18–55mm VR Kit
One of the best Black Friday camera deals so far. The D3500 is Nikon's brand new, entry-level DSLR with a 24.2-megapixel sensor – in this bundle it comes with Nikon's latest 18-55mm kit lens too.
Canon EOS 200D with EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM Lens, Black
Canon EOS 200D with EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM Lens, Black
Aside from being the best beginner's DSLR around, the Canon EOS 200D now comes with a whopping £120.99 discount through Amazon when you buy it with its kit lens.
Panasonic DMC-G80 Compact System Camera
Panasonic DMC-G80 Compact System Camera
This DSLR-style mirrorless camera takes fantastic photos and is a serious bargain at this price. It takes 16MP photos, has five-axis image stabilisation and shoots 4K video too.
Amazon Tablet Deals
Best Amazon Tablet Deals
Huawei MediaPad T3 7" Tablet - (MEDIATEK Quad-core 1.4GHz, RAM 1GB, ROM 16GB, IPS-Display) - Space Grey – Early Black Friday deal
Huawei MediaPad T3 7" Tablet - (MEDIATEK Quad-core 1.4GHz, RAM 1GB, ROM 16GB, IPS-Display) - Space Grey – Early Black Friday deal
A great saving on this already budget-friendly Android tablet for Amazon's Early Black Friday.
Huawei 53018680 MediaPad T3 8" Tablet – Early Black Friday deal
Huawei 53018680 MediaPad T3 8" Tablet – Early Black Friday deal
There's an equally big saving on this slightly larger 8-inch model, too.
Huawei Mediapad M5 8” Tablet(Grey) - (Octa-Core Processor, 4 GB RAM, 32 GB eMMC,2K IPS Screen, Android 8.0)
Huawei Mediapad M5 8” Tablet(Grey) - (Octa-Core Processor, 4 GB RAM, 32 GB eMMC,2K IPS Screen, Android 8.0)
There's also a massive saving on Huawei's more premium M series Android tablets. This model has an 8-inch 2560 x 1600 resolution screen, making it great for media.
Huawei Mediapad M5 10” Tablet – Early Black Friday deal
Huawei Mediapad M5 10” Tablet – Early Black Friday deal
Again, there's a bigger 10-inch option available if you need more screen. This has a massive saving for Black Friday.
Amazon Fire 7 8GB Black (with Special Offers)
Amazon Fire 7 8GB Black (with Special Offers)
Amazon lets you knock a tenner off the price of its most popular Fire 7 tablet by accepting advertising. the tablet stays the same with its 7-inch IPS display, quad-core processing, Alexa assistant and an 8 hour battery life.
Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6-inch Wi-Fi White
Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6-inch Wi-Fi White
Save a chunk on the well proportioned and light Android tablet from Samsung. You get a hefty 9.6-inch display, 8GB storage with microSD expansion options, 5MP and 2MP cameras. The catch? It's Android 4.4 limited, hence the price.
All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa, 8" HD Display, 16 GB, Black - with Special Offers
All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa, 8" HD Display, 16 GB, Black - with Special Offers
At just £49.99, the Fire HD 8 is one of the best budget tablets that you can buy right now. Packed with a HD screen, a 10-hour battery life and a tasty £30 saving, this tablet is definitely worth your time.
Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Hands-Free, 10.1” 1080p Full HD Display, 32 GB, Black – with Special Offers
Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Hands-Free, 10.1” 1080p Full HD Display, 32 GB, Black – with Special Offers
If you're tempted by the HD 8 but would prefer a bigger screen, then you'll love the Fire HD 10. Amazon's larger tablet has also been discounted for Black Friday, this time by a whopping £50.
All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet, 8" HD Display, 32 GB, Yellow Kid-Proof Case
All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet, 8" HD Display, 32 GB, Yellow Kid-Proof Case
Let's face it, if you give a child a tablet – expect it to come across some bumps and scrapes over time. With a modified user interface and a robust colourful case however, the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is the perfect option for entertaining your little ones. What's more, you can save £40 on the tablet right now through Amazon.
All-New Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet, 10.1” 1080p Full HD Display, 32 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case
All-New Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet, 10.1” 1080p Full HD Display, 32 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case
Again, if you know that your child might prefer a bigger screen then the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is the way to go. Boasting a huge £50 discount, this is sure to be one of Black Friday's hottest items.
Amazon Fitness Tracker Deals
Best Amazon Fitness Tracker Deals
Huawei Band 2 Pro Fitness Wristband Activity Tracker – Early Black Friday deal
Huawei Band 2 Pro Fitness Wristband Activity Tracker – Early Black Friday deal
A GPS-packing, waterproof fitness tracker now down to a fantastic low price. A perfect pick to improve your fitness or keep an eye on your steps
Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate and Fitness Wristband – Black Friday Deal of the Day
Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate and Fitness Wristband – Black Friday Deal of the Day
The lowest price Amazon has sold the very capable Fitbit Charge 2. A great all-rounder fitness tracker.
Xiaomi Mi Band 2
Xiaomi Mi Band 2
This fitness tracker from respected Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi packs a fine OLED display and an attractive waterproof design.
Fitbit Unisex Versa Health and Fitness Smartwatch
Fitbit Unisex Versa Health and Fitness Smartwatch
There's also a great saving on the newer Fitbit Versa. This model is sleeker than the Ionic but you do sacrifice GPS.
Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch
Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch
This fitness tracker masquerades as a traditional watch with a stylish round design and colour screen. With week-long battery life and GPS, it’s great for an epic outdoor workout.
Amazon Toys & Lego Deals
Amazon Black Friday Toy Deals
Cozmo Robot by Anki - A Fun, Interactive Toy Robot, Perfect for Kids
Cozmo Robot by Anki - A Fun, Interactive Toy Robot, Perfect for Kids
Anki Cozmo is an adorable little robot that can play all sorts of games via a smartphone app. He was Amazon's top selling toy back in 2017, and now he's available for a super-low price of £120 he could well be the perfect stocking filler this Christmas.
Nerf Laser Ops Pro Alphapoint Two Pack
Nerf Laser Ops Pro Alphapoint Two Pack
As part of Amazon's Deals of the Day, you can save a staggering £27.85 off this Nerf Laser Ops Two Pack which works with the Nerf Lasers Ops Pro app – bringing you all that nerf fun without the mess of physical pellets flying around.
Anki Overdrive Starter Kit
Anki Overdrive Starter Kit
Bringing Scalextric to the digital age, Anki Overdrive is an addictive slot-racing game where you can control the miniature toy cars via a smartphone app. With a whopping £50 price cut this Black Friday, Anki Overdrive could very well be the perfect Christmas present for both children and adults.
Nerf N Strike Mega Twin Shock
Nerf N Strike Mega Twin Shock
Another stonker from Amazon's Deals of the Day, this Twin Shock Nerf gun packs a serious punch – particularly at only £19.50 for today only.
Fisher-Price Rainforest Gym, Baby Playmat with Music and Lights, Suitable from Birth for New-Borns
Fisher-Price Rainforest Gym, Baby Playmat with Music and Lights, Suitable from Birth for New-Borns
Trying to entertain a baby can be tricky work, but it's certainly a much easier job with this Fisher-Price Rainforest Gym – now with a £25 saving to be had.
Exploding Kittens: A Card Game About Kittens and Explosions and Sometimes Goats
Exploding Kittens: A Card Game About Kittens and Explosions and Sometimes Goats
If you're in the market for a brand new card game, then you can do far worse than Exploding Kittens. Crazy, hilarious and entertaining to no end, plus with £14 off.
Amazon Best LEGO Deals
LEGO Kids 'Jurassic World - Carnotaurus Gyrosphere Escape' Set - 75929
LEGO Kids 'Jurassic World - Carnotaurus Gyrosphere Escape' Set - 75929
Taken from the most hectic scene of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, this set is a must have for fans of the movie.
LEGO 10698 Classic Large Creative Brick Box Construction Set
LEGO 10698 Classic Large Creative Brick Box Construction Set
For any budding LEGO inventors out there, this box full of 790 individual pieces is just what you need to get started – now with 25% off.
LEGO UK 31066 "Space Shuttle Explorer Construction Toy
LEGO UK 31066 "Space Shuttle Explorer Construction Toy
Take off the moon with this delightful LEGO space shuttle, now going for just under £20. The perfect stocking filler if I ever I did see one.
LEGO 21034 Architecture London Skyline Building Set, London Eye, Big Ben, Tower Bridge Building Model
LEGO 21034 Architecture London Skyline Building Set, London Eye, Big Ben, Tower Bridge Building Model
One for the adults in the house. Brighten up your desk with this fantastic LEGO recreation of the iconic London skyline at just a fraction of its original price.
Amazon Best Star Wars Deals – Black Friday
Star Wars BB-8 App-Enabled Droid with Droid Trainer by Sphero
Star Wars BB-8 App-Enabled Droid with Droid Trainer by Sphero
Get the app-controlled Sphero BB-8 and the Droid Trainer accessory and recreate iconic scenes from the Star Wars saga for less with this Amazon deal.
Star Wars BB-8 App Enabled Droid with Force Band Bracelet by Sphero
Star Wars BB-8 App Enabled Droid with Force Band Bracelet by Sphero
Sphero's Star Wars robots typically need an iOS or Android phone in order for you to activate and direct them via Bluetooth but with the Force Band bracelet, you can free up your phone and use the force (well, Bluetooth) instead.
Star Wars R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid by Sphero
Star Wars R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid by Sphero
Sphero's R2-D2, everyone's favourite 'droid, is currently available from Amazon with a generous Black Friday discount. As all Sphero robots will talk to and play with each other, if there's room in your basket for one more, this could be the discount you're looking for.
Star Wars BB-9E App-Enabled Droid with Droid Trainer by Sphero
Star Wars BB-9E App-Enabled Droid with Droid Trainer by Sphero
BB-9E, BB-8's evil-looking counterpart from The Last Jedi, is available to pick up for less from Amazon on Black Friday.
Sphero Star Wars Force Band (AFB01ROW) – Compatible with ALL Sphero Robots
Sphero Star Wars Force Band (AFB01ROW) – Compatible with ALL Sphero Robots
Sphero's Force Band is a Bluetooth-enabled wrist strap which lets you direct your Sphere robots around the home, instead of having to use an iOS or Android phone. It’s available to buy from Amazon on Black Friday with a discount bigger than Jabba the Hutt’s waistline.