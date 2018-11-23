Amazon Black Friday 2018 UK: Massive deals not to be missed

Amazon Black Friday 2018 is now here and there are massive discounts to be had on a range of items. If you're after anything from a Fire TV Stick to a new 4K OLED TV, we've got all of Amazon UK's best Black Friday deals right here. For more of our Black Friday coverage, be sure to check out our guide to the Black Friday 2018 UK sales.

Best Amazon UK Black Friday Deals 2018: The best deals you need to know about

Black Friday is here and Amazon’s wasted no time rushing out a wealth of great deals. We’ve seen huge discounts on everything from smartphones and tablets to white goods and TVs. Scroll down to see our picks of the best.

Don’t forget to sign up to a free 30-day Prime trial if you’re not already a member for a whole host of benefits during the busiest shopping time of the year.

Also make sure to take a quick look at the hottest deals live right now.

Black Friday Amazon UK Deals 2018 live right now

All deals were correct at time of publication but can quickly change. Act fast to snap up a bargain.

Amazon Deals of the Day

Today for Amazon’s famous Deals of the Day, it’s got a great selection that you don’t want to miss out on. As the name implies, you only have one day before these bargains are gone. Today’s absolutely unmissable deal of the day is the Fitbit Versa, which we gave an 8/10 in our review when it was £199.99. Now that it’s just £139.99, it’s fantastic value. You’ve got one day to bag one.

Amazon Devices Deals

Best Amazon Echo Deals Amazon Echo (2nd Generation) This stylish update to the original Amazon Echo now comes with a delicious £35 saving right out of the gate.

Best Echo Plus (2nd Gen) Deals All-new Echo Plus (2nd gen), Charcoal Fabric + Philips Hue White bulb E27 Similar to the previous Echo Plus, the 2nd gen model also includes a Zigbee hub to control your smart home but this time around the device also has 360-degree speaker. Throw in the fact that you're also getting a Philips Hue White Bulb absolutely free and you've got one tasty preorder deal.

Best Echo Show (2nd Gen) Deals All-New Echo Show (2nd Gen), Black + Free Philips Hue White Bulb E27 The Echo Show was always a great product but it was hindered by lacklustre design. Not anymore. The all-new second gen Echo Show features a larger screen and a gorgeous fabric cover to make it seamlessly blend in with the decor of your home. This bundle also includes a free Philips Hue White Bulb.

Best Amazon Echo Spot Deals Amazon Echo Spot As the cheapest Amazon Echo with a screen, the Echo Spot is a solid choice for anyone on a budget – even better now that it's at the lowest price it has ever been with a swish £30 discount.

Best Echo Sub Deals Echo Sub Ever felt as if your Echo devices could do with a little more bass? Amazon seeks to solve that issue with the Echo Sub – a dedicated subwoofer to give your music the oomph it deserves.

Best Amazon Smart Plug Deals Amazon Smart Plug Bypassing the need for a smart home hub or even an Echo device, the Amazon Smart Plug goes straight to the source (pun most definitely intended). This nifty little device will turn your sockets into Alexa-controlled outlets with ease.

Best Echo Input Deals Echo Input Taking the core concept of the original Echo Dot and stripping it down to its bare-bones, the Echo Input does the devilishly simple job of turning your regular everyday speaker into a smart speaker, powered by Alexa.

Best Amazon Fire 7 Tablet Deal Fire 7 Tablet A great value tablet has gotten even cheaper with added Alexa.

Amazon Services Deals

Kindle Unlimited Black Friday Deal 3 Months of Kindle Unlimited for £1.99 Amazon's Kindle Unlimited service normally costs £7.99 a month, however with this deal you can bag 3 months for £1.99.

Audible Black Friday Deal Audible – 50% off your first four months Put on some headphones and dive into a whole new world with this fantastic Black Friday deal, saving you 50% on your first four months with Audible.

Amazon Laptop Deals

Amazon TV Deals

Amazon Gaming Deals



Amazon Electric Toothbrush Deals

Amazon Drone Deals

Amazon Soundbar Deals

Amazon Bluetooth Speaker Deals

Amazon Headphones Deals

Amazon Camera Deals

Amazon Tablet Deals

Amazon Fitness Tracker Deals

Amazon Toys & Lego Deals

Amazon Smart Home Deals