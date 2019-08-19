Amazon not in its Prime but bots won’t be taking over anytime soon

Amazon has been in a lot of trouble for the treatment of its workers in its fulfillment centres but don’t worry – “Everything is fine”.

A bizarre thread has gone viral that appears to show multiple Amazon workers blindly praising their employer and its somehow more entertaining than anything on Amazon Prime Video right now.

The Twitter thread began when Amazon’s company news account posted a tweet advertising free tours at the company’s fulfillment centres, presumably to dispel rumours about the poor working conditions in the factories. Twitter user Diana Wilde replied to the tweet accusing Amazon of lying and mistreating staff and it all went a bit off the rails from there.

The first Amazon employee to respond was Amazon FC Ambassador Dylan, a PIT Operator at Amazon’s PHL4 warehouse in Pennsylvania who, according to his bio, enjoys sports, music, food and anything Louisiana.

Yep, nothing wrong there.

Amazon describe its FC Ambassador programme as real Amazon employees working to educate the public about life in the fulfillment centres:

“FC ambassadors are employees who work in our FCs and share facts based on their personal experience. It’s important that we do a good job educating people about the actual environment inside our fulfillment centers, and the FC ambassador program is a big part of that along with the FC tours we provide.”

That all sounds well and good in theory but the overwhelming positivity emanating from the tweets is just well… creepy.

A lot of Twitter users have shared theories that the FC Ambassador accounts are run by bots – and its easy to see why.

Some people have pointed out the disparities with names on the account, after @AmazonFCRafael referred to himself as Michelle and then Sarah.

Others have noticed that the ages in tweets don’t really match up with the icons the accounts are using.

As the thread goes on, the ambassadors seem to take turns tagging in and out of the conversation either because the workers have different shift patterns or because we live in hell and Amazon has created some sort of annoyingly upbeat hive mind.

Unfortunately, its probably the more boring option. It seems as though fulfillment centre Ambassadors take up their station for four to six months before the next employee takes over the account. FC Ambassador Audra explained that workers are paid by the hour whether they are on the factory floor or on social media and that staff split their time between the two locations presumably following a set rota.

Amazon has shown some concern about parody accounts. A representative told Trusted Reviews that:

“Some of the accounts being reported on are spoof accounts; they aren’t a part of the FC Ambassador program. All FC ambassadors are also FC associates”.

You can actually identify which accounts are Amazon-operated and which are hilarious parodies by looking at the info associated with the account. The majority of the real FC Ambassador accounts were activated in August 2018, are associated with Amazon email addresses and tweet using social media account managing tool Sprinklr.

This means that two of the most popular stock photo incidents are, sadly, probably fake.

Even if the legit Amazon FC Ambassador accounts are run by real Amazon warehouse workers, it doesn’t make their faultless dedication to the online marketplace any less creepy or ingenuine.

Here are a few of the weirdest ones:

Yeah, we’re still concerned about your staff, Amazon.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London.

