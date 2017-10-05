Amazon is opening a pop-up bar in Tokyo to promote the world’s best booze

Amazon is already a seller of pretty much everything you could legally want online, but the retailer-come-tech company occasionally likes to make its presence felt in the physical world.

Its latest move, following the recent buyout of Whole Foods, is to open a pop-up bar in Tokyo for ten days from October 20, with the aim of selling alcoholic drinks from across the world and exclusive beverages that have yet to be made available in other shops and bars.

“Amazon Bar will offer a wide variety of drinks procured from across the globe, and offer exclusive products as well as samples of products not yet on store shelves,” Amazon said.

The Amazon Bar make a nod to the company’s tech roots by doing away with traditional menus and instead implementing an ordering system that suggests drinks to thirsty punters, as well as have sommeliers around to offer wine buying advice. Drinks will include the likes of Yebisu beer and Kikka whiskey from Japan, and will cost around 500 to 1,500 yen, approximately £3.50 to £12.

Amazon’s physical stores which include a bookstore and a food market in Seattle that doesn’t use cash registers but a form of product and payment tracking tech instead, all act as a way for Amazon to showcase what it offers and help it branch into new markets.

Given Amazon operates a massive online retail store, has video, ebook, and music services, runs the world’s largest cloud platform, has machine learning powered virtual assistant in the form of Alexa, and has a range of smart speakers such has the Echo and Echo Show, one could question how many more things Amazon can stick its fingers into without getting too big for its own corporate boots.

