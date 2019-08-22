Amazon Summer Sale: Now 25% off the Kindle Paperwhite

Looking to curl up by the pool with a good book before the summer is out? Then you need to grab the Kindle Paperwhite in the Amazon End of Summer sale – down to just £89.99.

Buy: Kindle Paperwhite for £89.99 (save 25%)

It’s hard to look beyond the Kindle Paperwhite at this price. Back down at £89.99, the Paperwhite matches up with the lowest price it has ever been. The Paperwhite is typically priced at £119.99 so the current price gets you a cool 25% off.

Kindle Paperwhite End of Summer Deal Kindle Paperwhite | Waterproof, 6" High-Resolution Display, 8GB—with Special Offers—Black The ultimate e-reader for all occasions –

bringing together the best features of the Kindle range into one device. The

Paperwhite is a must buy for avid readers.

The Kindle Paperwhite is an absolutely cracking e-reader. The device really brings together all the best elements of competing devices – and even other Kindle’s – to create a nigh-on perfect experience.

Like many Kindles, the body of the device feels sturdy – so, you won’t have to worry about just chucking it in your bag when getting it around. You’ll have peace of mind if you’re by the water too – the Paperwhite is IPX8 water-resistant.

The Kindle Paperwhite also has Bluetooth and Audible – making your experience that much more convenient. The Paperwhite even comes in Twilight Blue as well as Black, if you fancy trying something different than the classic Kindle colour.

When it comes to specs, the Paperwhite has a 6-inch glare-free HD display, 8GB of storage and a battery that is touted as lasting weeks.

Here at Trusted Reviews, we loved the Kindle Paperwhite. Our 5* review said:

“If you’re looking to upgrade an older e-reader, or purchase your first such device, the Kindle Paperwhite is the obvious choice.

The perfect package of all the best Kindle features for a great price. You won’t be disappointed.”

You need to act fast to get this Kindle Paperwhite at its best-ever price. The Amazon End of Summer sale will soon be coming to a close and you’ll lose that massive 25% saving that puts the Paperwhite down to just £89.99.

