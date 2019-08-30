Amazon Summer Sale: Last Chance to get a 128GB Micro SD under £15

Going for its cheapest price yet, pop a 128GB SanDisk Micro SDXC memory card and SD adaptor into your basket for just £13.69.

Buy now: SanDisk 128GB Micro SDXC with SD Adaptor for £13.69 (save 62%)

Boost your internal storage in any number of devices with a healthy 128GB dose thanks to this Amazon End of Summer Sale special.

Best SanDisk MicroSD Deal SanDisk Ultra 128 GB microSDXC Memory Card + SD Adapter With 100MB/s transfer speed and a A1 rating, transport file from device to device at an efficient speed and benefit from even better processing performance in any of your gadgets with this 128GB SanDisk Micro SD.

Buy the SanDisk 128GB Micro SDXC memory card now with an adaptor included for just £13.69, making it a 62% price dive from its RRP of £36.32.

Compatible across a number of devices, the SanDisk Micro SD can be used to give your gadgets a boost, allowing you to store more data and easily transfer files with the SD adaptor.

Packing the numbers, this Micro SD card offers an enviable 100MB/s transfer speed, making migrating data from one device to another a smooth, efficient process. Equipped with an A1 rating, it should be noted the addition of a Micro SD to your device also increases processing speeds, making your device more of a pleasure to use.

For avid gamers, additional storage is a must for the Nintendo Switch console, only holding 32GB of internal storage. Load games like lightening and add more titles to your profile when inserting a Micro SD into your console.

For those lucky enough to have handsets that haven’t yet axed the Micro SD slot, there’s no need to be a prisoner to lacklustre storage. With the Micro SD, see a positive impact on the overall running of your smartphone, from flitting between apps to initial launch. You’ll also be able to store even more in terms of pictures, videos and any other digital documents.

Including the SD adaptor, your Micro SD also boasts great connectivity, allowing you to easily offload onto your laptop via a slot or adaptor. Better still, SanDisk offers an excellent smartphone app, the interface of which allows you to see exactly how much storage you have and how you’re utilising the space you have.

It goes without saying the Micro SD is a necessity for many gadgets, offering users a better overall performance of their device, as well as, of course, that sacred additional storage. Buy now at its lowest price yet of £13.69 before the Amazon End of Summer ends at midnight tonight (along with summer, apparently).

