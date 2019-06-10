Amazon stops selling its new smart camera after mixed reviews

Amazon has reportedly, temporarily stopped accepting orders for its Blink XT2 smart camera after complaints about software poured in from buyers.

Amazon – which acquired Blink in 2017 – has reached out to customers after receiving mixed reviews on its XT2 camera. The XT2 is Blink’s first smart camera under Amazon and retails for $89.99.

Both single camera and multi camera kits are listed as ‘currently unavailable’ on Amazon’s website while Best Buy has the item listed as ‘coming soon’.

This halt in sales comes in the wake of early mixed reviews for the smart camera. While some were pretty positive, others were overwhelmingly negative. Buyers complained of ‘poor range between the camera and their router, buggy software and inconsistent movement detection’.

Fortunately, Amazon does seem to be actively addressing these complaints. Amazon user Gary H, who complained about the lack of range between his router and camera, wrote, “I got an email from the founder of Blink letting me know they are working on the unexpected issues and are very willing to work with me to get this figured out”. He praised Amazon for contacting him directly and being willing to work on finding a solution.

The XT2 launched last month and features a 2 year battery life, 2-way audio, free cloud storage, Alexa compatibility, infrared HD night vision and can be used both indoors and outdoors. The XT2 is a step up from the Blink Indoor 1 in its ability to record 2-way audio and infrared night vision. The XT2 also boats a boosted image resolution and higher weather resistance than Blink’s indoor camera.

The XT2 is not available in the UK yet but Blink has stated that it hopes to launch the smart camera later this summer and to keep an eye on its website for more information.