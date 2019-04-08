Amazon Spring Sale: this £200 off Canon EOS M50 deal is a steal for vloggers

Looking for a starter mirrorless camera or something to shoot videos for your new YouTube channel? The Amazon Spring Sale has a cracking 31% off deal on the Canon EOS M50 with a 15-45mm lens.

When it comes to the best vlogging cameras, the Canon EOS M50 is currently our top choice thanks to its compact dimensions, fully articulating 3-inch touchscreen and 3.5mm stereo microphone socket. And right now you can buy it with that zoom lens for just £449, which means you’re saving an impressive £200.99 off its usual price.

While the EOS M50 can shoot 4K video too, it’s worth knowing that this comes with a crop and doesn’t work with its excellent Dual Pixel CMOS AF. But if you mainly shoot in Full HD, as most YouTubers still do, it’s a fantastic choice thanks to that class-leading autofocus and its clean, colourful image quality, which is produced by its large APS-C sensor and latest Digic 8 processor.

That lens is also a great choice for both day-to-day shooting and vlogging, going wide enough to let you to shoot videos to camera when held at arm’s length and coming with built-in image stabilisation.

In our review of the Canon EOS M50, we said: “With the EOS M50, it’s delivered a very likeable little camera that manages to be simple and approachable for beginners, while also offering a full degree of manual control for enthusiasts.”

Noting its impressive specs compared to entry-level DSLRs, our review continued: “It could also tempt existing Canon DSLR owners looking for a small, lightweight alternative that will work with their existing lenses. Indeed, compared to Canon’s entry-level DSLRs, in many respects it’s a better camera. It’s smaller and lighter, shoots faster, has a larger viewfinder and vastly more sophisticated autofocus, and can switch seamlessly between eye-level and LCD shooting.”

So if you’re looking to get your foot in the YouTube door, this offer is just too good to miss.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.