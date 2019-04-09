Amazon Spring Sale: Save £25 on the Amazon Echo 2nd Gen Smart Speaker

As part of its Spring Sale, Amazon has slashed £25 off the Amazon Echo smart speaker. But get in quick, the discount’s available for this week only.

The Amazon Echo 2nd gen is a hands-free smart speaker that’s controlled by the sound of your voice. It’s pre-installed with Alexa, a virtual personal assistant, meaning you can ask her to play your music, respond to any question you might have and more.

Amazon Echo 2nd Gen Deal Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) – Charcoal Fabric The Amazon Echo (2nd generation) is a hands-free smart speaker that is controlled by the sound of your voice. At just £64.99, it's the perfect chance to buy your first smart speaker, or even set up a second Echo in another room.

The Echo comes equipped with seven micro-phones as well as a new beam-forming technology that allows it to hear your voice over the sound of music, and even from across the room. Listening only for the trigger word, “Alexa”, the Echo remains unobtrusive to daily life and will respond only when you need it to.

You can even set timers, create to do lists, and update your calendar plans all from the speaker. The Amazon Echo is also compatible with smart home devices, meaning you can also control your home lighting, heating, electronic appliances and so much more through the one device.

If you’re hosting a party, you’ll be happy to know that the Echo can connect to your music app of choice, such as Amazon Music, Spotify or Apple Music. You can request a single song, playlist or album and can connect multiple Echos, allowing you to play music in more than one room at one time, making for the perfect house party setup.

As mentioned in our review “For those who want the benefits of a smart assistant for home control, plus clear and well-defined audio responses, the 2017 Echo is the product to buy. And, it’s exceptionally well priced”

With it already being a very affordable speaker when it was first released in 2017, getting an extra £25 off now is an absolute steal. Get in now, as this sweet spring offer expires at the end of the week.

