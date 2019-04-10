Amazon Spring Sale: Secure Your Home for Less with this Phenomenal Yale Smart Lock Deal

Is your home due a serious upgrade in security? Time to jump on this incredible Yale Connected Smart Lock offer, discounted to just £74.99 – its lowest price yet for one day only.

Can you really put a price on feeling safe and secure in your home? If you feel as though your current security system (or lack thereof) could do with an improvement, Amazon’s mega deal on the Yale Connected Smart Lock presents the perfect time to fortify.

Yale Connected Smart Lock Deal Yale Connected Keyless Smart Door Lock, Chrome Available at its lowest price yet for one day only, there's never been a better time to upgrade your home security and install the fantastic Yale Connected Smart Lock.

At just £74.99, you’re pocketing a tasty saving of £35 off the RRP, but it’s also worth noting that the Yale Connected Smart Lock has never been so cheap on Amazon before – not even during Black Friday. For anyone who’s been holding out for an affordable smart lock, now’s the time to buy.

The biggest allure of the Yale Connected is, undoubtedly, the ability to leave your house without a ton of keys weighing you down. The Connected lets you choose between four options of entry: a key card, a key tag, a phone tag and my personal favourite, the Yale smartphone app. With so many options, you’ll never be left out in the rain again.

Plus, with a built-in tamper alarm; you won’t have to worry about anyone trying to break their way in either.

When put under the scrutiny of our Home Technology Editor, David Ludlow, the Yale Connected Smart Lock received a high score of 8/10. Writing in his review, David concluded: “Giving up keys for a digital entry system felt like it could be a step too far, but in real terms, this lock is more secure than using a key. With this system, you never have to worry about getting locked out, and stolen keys or leaked PINs can be deleted from the system. This is the way that all houses will be unlocked in the future.

If you’re serious about protecting your home, this Yale Connected Smart Lock deal is an absolute winner. Be quick though, the offer will expire at midnight tonight.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.