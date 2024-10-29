Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon spoils Apple’s big Mac week with Mac Mini M4 leak

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Amazon has leaked Apple’s new teeny tiny Mac Mini M4 right on the eve of its official announcement.

We’re now well into Apple’s big week of Mac announcements, which has already seen a new iMac and USB-C accessories revealed. All of which must have made Apple extra-annoyed at Amazon for letting such a major announcement slip at the 11th hour.

The retail giant jumped the gun with a ‘Which Mac is right for you?’ comparison chart that includes a new M4-powered Mac Mini. This was swiftly pulled, but not before MacRumors grabbed a screenshot.

Said comparison chart outlines where the new Mac Mini makes advances. It’ll come with either an M4 or M4 Pro chip with up to an 14-core CPU and a 20-core GPU. You’ll also be able to specify up to 64GB of RAM, which is double that of the Mac Mini M2. Storage will top out at 8TB, as before.

Mac Mini M4 comparison chart via MacRumors
Image: MacRumors

But that’s arguably not the most striking thing about the new Mac Mini M4. According to the image listing the new desktop alongside the Mac Studio, the new Mac Mini will be significantly smaller than previous models. As previously predicted, we could be looking at a ridiculously powerful desktop computer that’s almost as small as an Apple TV.

The aforementioned image also confirms that the new Mac Mini M4 will feature two front-facing USB-C ports.

Amazon’s listing suggests that there’ll only be the one colour option, that being Apple’s dependably classy/boring Silver. Delete as appropriate.

Going by how these things tend to follow, not to mention Apple’s own Mac week pledge, the Mac Mini M4 is likely to be announced officially some time today, so we won’t have long to wait for confirmation. But a listing from Amazon, with its doubtlessly official specs, is pretty much as good as the real thing.

