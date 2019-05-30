Amazon slashes price of the brand-new Apple AirPods 2019 – For a Limited Time Only

For a limited time only, Amazon has slashed £10 off arguably the best truly wireless earphones around, so nab your discount while you still can.

This deal will snag you a pair of Apple AirPods for £149, a tenner off the regular price of £159. Apple only introduced these updated AirPods a couple of months ago so it’s somewhat of a surprise to see them receiving a discount already.

To grab this deal you’ll need to hit the tick box asking you to ‘Apply £10 voucher’ and then the discount will be applied when you get to the checkout. Easy as that.

For those unaware of AirPods, these are Apple’s truly-wireless earphones. They come with a dedicated charging case that’ll keep your buds protected and charged when they’re not in use. They connect via Bluetooth and this second-generation version introduces improved battery life for phone calls, hands-free ‘Hey Siri’ functionality and faster pairing. They scored a 4/5 in our glowing review.

It’s important to note that this model isn’t the one with the Qi-enabled wireless charging case, instead, it’s the same charging case as you’d have found in the first-gen set of AirPods. If you want that wireless case you’re going to have to pay a lot more, with Amazon currently offering it for £199.99.

This deal isn’t just a great bargain for owners of iPhones, iPad and Apple Watches as AirPods work well with Android phones, laptops and so on. Basically anything with Bluetooth.

In our AirPods 2 (2019) review we said: “If you’re coming to AirPods for the first time, and you’re deep inside Apple’s ever-growing ecosystem then there isn’t a better pair of wireless earphones out there – if they fit and stay in your ears, that is. The connection and setup is flawless and the battery life excellent. Even if you’re an Android user then the AirPods remain a good buy, even if you do miss out on that easy pairing and Siri functionality.”

This deal is only sticking around for a limited time only so you’ll need to act fast if you want to bag the discount.

