It’s Amazon Prime Day for the next two days (July 15 and 16) and if you’re looking to bag a cheap subscription to Adobe’s excellent Lightroom and Photoshop apps then this is the deal for you.

Normally a year’s subscription to the Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan would set you back £129.99, however in a special Prime Day deal you can save yourself £60 (46%) and get it for a very impressive £69.99. That works out at just £5.80 per month.

This Creative Cloud Photography plan bags you the excellent Lightroom and Photoshop apps for Mac or PC, alongside access to 20GB of cloud storage for keeping your snaps safe. Lightroom is split into two apps: Lightroom and Lightroom Classic and you get both here.

BUY NOW: Save £60 off a year’s Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop subscription – Now £69.99

You’ll also be able to log-in to the fantastic Lightroom apps on mobile too, giving you even more ways to edit and store your photos on the go. These are available across iOS and Android, both on smartphones and tablets and they remain some of the best mobile image editing tools around.

While you’ll get the activation code posted out to you (if you select the option to have it sent by email the price will jump back up to £129.99) the apps themselves are all downloaded via the web. This means you’ll get new versions and updates as soon as they’re released, without the hassle of buying the apps again.

Also included in the package is Spark and Portfolio, alongside Photoshop and Lightroom.

We’re right in the depths of Amazon Prime Day at the moment and the deals are coming thick and fast. Stay tuned to Trusted Reviews for all the best buys.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More