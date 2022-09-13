Amazon reveals its smallest and lightest Kindle with USB-C charging

Amazon has just introduced a new and improved base model Kindle, along with a new Kindle Kids, and there are some major upgrades in store.

Amazon has unveiled the latest generation of its Kindle e-reader, which has a higher resolution, larger storage, a bigger battery, and USB-C charging. The retailer also introduced the Kindle Kids, which comes with a kid-friendly cover, one year of Amazon Kids+, and a two-year worry-free guarantee.

Kindle

The new Kindle will have a 6-inch, glare free display with a 300ppi resolution that is three times sharper than the previous generation. The longer battery life will now last up to six weeks, and the storage is 16GB, double the size of its forerunner.

Significantly, it will now charge up using a widely-supported USB-C connector, ditching the Micro USB that was present on preceding devices in the series.

This e-reader also supports features such dark mode, an adjustable front light, X-Ray (which provides details about people or places mentioned in books), and a built-in dictionary to look up the definitions of words.

Eric Saarnio, Vice President of Amazon Devices International, said that the Kindle is “the latest example of how we continue to bring premium features to our most affordable devices for even more customers to enjoy.”

The construction includes 90% recycled magnesium, and the packaging is 100% recyclable and is made from wood fibre-based materials from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources; the accessory covers, available in Black, Rose Denim, and Dark Emerald, are made from 99% wood fibre-based materials.

Price: £84.99

Availability: Pre-orders open from September 13, shipping begins October 12

Kindle Kids

Along with revealing the Kindle, Amazon also showed off the new Kindle Kids. This device has the same hardware, but also comes with a “kid-friendly cover”, a two-year worry-free guarantee, and one year of Kindle Kids+.

This subscription service provides unlimited access to over one thousand age-appropriate books to read, and hundreds of audiobooks available on Audible that you can listen to via Bluetooth speakers or headphones.

The Amazon Parent Dashboard also allows for parents or guardians to set reading and bedtime schedules, while tools like Vocabulary Builder and foreign language learning audiobooks are available to help children with their studies.

Saarnio adds, “Since we launched Kindle Kids three years ago, kids have logged nearly 3 billion minutes reading on Kindle devices. The new Kindle Kids provides an even better reading experience to help kids become lifelong readers.”

The kid-friendly cover designs include Space Whale, Unicorn Valley, and Ocean Explorer themes.

Price: £104.99

Availability: Pre-orders open from September 13, shipping begins October 12