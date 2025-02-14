Amazon is removing a handy ebook backup option for Kindle users

Amazon will no longer allow Kindle owners download their ebook purchases, store them and and physically transfer them to another device.

Previously Amazon had allowed users to copy ebooks from a computer to a Kindle reader via a USB connection.

That feature had perhaps been most useful for converting the ebook files for use on other company’s readers. And that’s likely the key reason for Amazon putting the kibosh on it later this month.

Given Amazon users mainly download content via Wi-Fi, it might not be that missed. However, those without access to Wi-Fi in certain circumstances may rue the loss of a backup solution.

Amazon warned users currently looking to make use of the USB option. The company wrote (via Gizmodo): “Starting February 26, 2025, the “Download & Transfer via USB” option will no longer be available. You can still send Kindle books to your Wi-Fi enabled devices by selecting the “Deliver or Remove from Device” option.”

The move comes amid Amazon having a new rival in the e-book space with Bookshop.org promising a higher cut than authors get from Amazon, while also supporting independent bookstores.