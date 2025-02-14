Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon is removing a handy ebook backup option for Kindle users

Chris Smith

Amazon will no longer allow Kindle owners download their ebook purchases, store them and and physically transfer them to another device.

Previously Amazon had allowed users to copy ebooks from a computer to a Kindle reader via a USB connection.

That feature had perhaps been most useful for converting the ebook files for use on other company’s readers. And that’s likely the key reason for Amazon putting the kibosh on it later this month.

Given Amazon users mainly download content via Wi-Fi, it might not be that missed. However, those without access to Wi-Fi in certain circumstances may rue the loss of a backup solution.

Amazon warned users currently looking to make use of the USB option. The company wrote (via Gizmodo): “Starting February 26, 2025, the “Download & Transfer via USB” option will no longer be available. You can still send Kindle books to your Wi-Fi enabled devices by selecting the “Deliver or Remove from Device” option.”

The move comes amid Amazon having a new rival in the e-book space with Bookshop.org promising a higher cut than authors get from Amazon, while also supporting independent bookstores.

The digital dilemma

That’s the thing with digital content isn’t it? You own it, but there are limits on how you can use it.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.

Get Access