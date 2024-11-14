Amazon refreshes Fire TV line-up and there are huge savings to be had

Amazon has announced a new suite of Fire TV models ahead of the holidays, headlined by the brand new Omni Mini-LED Series, and there are big savings to be had out of the gate.

The new Fire TV Omni Mini-LED Series, refreshed Fire TV 4-Series and the brand new TV Soundbar Plus are available now at introductory prices until December 2, which takes us through the Black Friday sales – provided the availability holds up.

The refreshed line-up joins the new Fire TV Stick HD that was released back in October, with a new Alexa Remote that offers the ability to control a TV set and its volume.

Let’s take you through the line-up of tellies and a new soundbar announced today.

Fire TV Omni Mini-LED Series

Let’s start with the flagship set which Amazon is calling the most powerful and innovative TV it has ever built. All in all looks like an intriguing proposition from Amazon with an excellent introductory price point.

The AI-based Intelligent Picture quality uses a new light and colour sensor within the set to improve your viewing experience by “automatically identifying, analysing, and optimising scenes in real-time, fine-tuning picture details like landscapes, buildings, sports, and more. The TV’s sensors simultaneously detect the room’s lighting conditions, adjusting brightness and colour temperature for optimal viewing.”

The Omni Mini-LED set offers up to 1,400 nits of peak brightness and 960 dimming zones, as well as support for advanced HDR standards like Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive. Dolby Atmos audio is supported and Amazon is promising a good audio experience from the set whether or not you buy the new soundbar, or not.

That’s provided by “two powerful speakers and up to two built-in subwoofers—to deliver deep bass, clarity, and dynamic range for an immersive audio experience” the company says.

The spec sheet also includes support plenty of gaming-friendly features including support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro (a first for an Amazon TV). There’s also a variable refresh rate, auto low latency and a 144Hz max refresh rate. Wi-Fi 6E future proofs you somewhat, while there’ll be Bluetooth 5.2 on board too.

The Fire TV Omni Mini-LED Series is available in 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch configurations from £649.99, £949.99 and £1,299.99. Those are savings on the eventual list prices of £849.99, $1,049.99 and £1,599.99.

Fire TV Soundbar Plus

The Fire TV Soundbar only made its way across the Atlantic ocean in June this year and the retailer says it has already become one of its best selling TV audio accoutrements.

Today Amazon is launching its second Fire TV Soundbar with a new Plus variant. And, the important thing to remember here, is that it still doesn’t offer the standalone Fire TV streaming experience. So you’ll still need a Fire stick or one of these TVs if you’d like to access that platform. Strange.

Instead, the longer 37-inch Plus model is “upgrading to an immersive home theatre audio experience is even more simple, accessible, and customisable”.

There’s a 3.1 channel all-in-one experience with Dolby Atmos support. There’s also a customisable Dialogue Enhancer setting that offers a wide frequency range, and Amazon reckons the Plus model will capture every audible detail. There’s also a simple plug-and-play set up via HDMI ARC/eARC.

The Soundbar Plus is available for just £199.99 until December 2 (if stocks last until then) and will be £249.99 thereafter. It’s available now with next-day Prime delivery in the UK.

The Fire TV 4-Series redesign

Finally, we come to the Fire TV 4-Series refresh, which Amazon is pitching as a redesign for its most popular set. And it certainly is a good looking telly with ultra thin bezels as you can see below. Amazon says those borders fade into the background enabling you to just focus on the content. Everything else looks like it remains the same. It’s still 4K with HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Sound.

It’s available in 43-inches for £279.99, 50-inches for £329.99 and 55-inches for £379.99. That’s a saving of 35%, 34%, and 31% respectively. Again, it’ll be a case of how long stocks last, so act now if you want to make the most of those savings.