It’s not just you. Amazon Prime Video is suffering from technical problems this morning. The video streaming service isn’t allowing users to actually stream videos − which is, of course, a slight issue.

According to Down Detector, a website that detects service outages, Amazon Prime Video went down at around 9am this morning, which in all honesty is probably a good time for such issues to have cropped up. Unless, of course, you’ve got a day off and were planning on spending most of the morning in front of the telly.

And the issues aren’t confined to users based in the UK. Down Detector’s live outage map shows angry red spots across much of Germany too.

Most people are having issues with actually streaming content, but some have reported that they’re struggling to log in to Amazon Prime Video too.

When I tried using the service this morning, I was able to browse Amazon’s content library without any hiccups, but was unable to actually watch any shows or films. Hitting the ‘Play’ button repeatedly brought up the blue loading circle and nothing else.

The BBC and ITV will be ecstatic, having just launched BritBox − a competitor to the likes of Amazon Prime Video and Netflix − in the UK. On a serious note though, with Apple TV Plus having just launched and with the launch of Disney Plus just around the corner (in some countries), this isn’t exactly the best look for Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon is yet to publicly acknowledge the issue, but hopefully the company is working on a fix behind the scenes.

At the time of publication, Down Detector is also reporting issues with the Amazon website. Once again, it’s users based in the UK and Germany that seem to be experiencing difficulties.

