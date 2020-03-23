Amazon Prime Video finally adding individual viewing profiles

Amazon Prime Video is getting a new feature that’ll finally stop other people’s tastes from messing up your recommendations.

The company is finally adding a new Profiles feature that’ll enable individual users to have their own customised experience, with viewing histories, watch lists and recommendations based upon viewing habits.

Prime subscribers will be able to add up to five additional profiles on top of the main accounts ensuring everyone in the family can have their own experience. That includes a children’s profile option that will ensure kids content is surfaced for the under 12s.

Currently, the profiles are available via the iOS and Android apps (as spotted by XDA among others), while the Fire tablets (10th-gen and above), the latest Apple TV models, and some Fire TV devices.

However, the roll out seems to be location based, with Amazon saying profiles are currently available in India as well as some over Asian and African countries (via Engadget). There’s no word on a European or North American launch at present, but we can’t imagine it’ll be too long before Amazon rolls out profiles in the western world.

Netflix has long offered profiles as an underpinning feature for users. The streaming giant relies so heavily on tailoring content to its individual subscribers that the profiles are of immense importance.

The lack of a similar option on Prime Video has been frustrating for some Amazon loyalists who’ve seen their recommendations invaded by family members and housemates with massively different tastes.

Both Amazon and Netflix are facing new competition in the UK and beyond with the scaled roll out of Disney Plus around the world. We wouldn’t be surprised to see both companies up the ante in terms of new features in the coming months.

Earlier today it emerged that Disney Plus, will launch on time, on March 24, but with stream quality reduced by 25% so as not to overwhelm the UK’s broadband infrastructure.

