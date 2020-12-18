Amazon Prime Video app makes its way to Freesat set-top boxes

After expanding its presence to the Sky Q platform, Amazon’s Prime Video app has now made its way to Freesat boxes.

Freesat, which is the UK’s free to air satellite service, has added Prime Video to its roster of apps, joining the likes of iPlayer, ITV Hub, Netflix and YouTube.

Existing Prime Video subscribers can open the app through Freesat, getting access to popular movies and TV shows such as The Boys, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur and latest episodes of The Grand Tour. For those not already plugged into Prime Video, Freesat customers can sign up and enjoy a 30-day free trial of the service.

Alistair Thom, CEO, Freesat commented: “Amazon Prime Video is a hugely welcome addition to the Freesat service. It’s the time of year when we all love to indulge in some time in front of the TV, perhaps more so in 2020 than ever before, so we’re pleased to be able to bring our customers plenty of new, high quality and bingeable content for them to enjoy.

“Streaming services are of course going from strength to strength and the range of content that Prime Video brings to our existing free to air service allows us to offer our customers a unique hybrid service. They will have a virtually endless choice of content to pick from, all without being chained to paying a monthly pay TV subscription.”

The addition of Prime Video brings more nourishing 4K HDR content to the service, with some of the latest films available in 4K HDR. Prime Video also scored rights to exclusive Premier League matches in December, as well as bagging the rights to the ATP, WTA and US Open Tennis in 2021.

Established in 2007 by the BBC and ITV, Freesat delivers content to 2 million homes around the UK. For those with satellite connections, it’s a cheaper alternative to Sky Q, with Freesat’s 4K TV recorder supporting 4K HDR content as well as being future-proofed for 4K broadcasts with its built-in UHD tuners.