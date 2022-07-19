 large image

Amazon Prime Video app gets complete redesign

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Amazon has revealed that its Prime Video app is receiving a huge redesign.

From this week and stretching into August, Amazon has started rolling out a new, redesigned Prime Video app to connected living room devices. These initially include the Fire TV and Android devices, but will also incorporate smart TVs, Roku devices, the Apple TV, and other plug-in streaming devices such as games consoles.

Some of the improvements that Amazon mentions are a new, more user-friendly, less cluttered navigation menu that’s been relocated to the side of the screen. This should make it easier to navigate through broad categories like movies, TV shows, sports, and premium channels, as well as access to Prime membership shows like The Boys and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The new content carousel is far richer with related artwork – especially, as you might expect, with Prime Video content. Related to that, Amazon has made it much easier to distinguish between different types of content, so there shouldn’t be the same confusion over where a show or film is included with your Prime subscription or available for rent.

You’ve probably noticed that Amazon has been going big on sports of late, with tennis and Premier League coverage added to the usual shows and movies. That’s going to be easier to find in the new UI, with a dedicated Sports sub-navigation menu and a live program guide.

Add in a streamlined Find function that provides search suggestions while you type, and the ability to filter results by genre or 4K UHD, and you should have a much more modern-feeling Prime Video experience.

Amazon’s premiere streaming app was in dire need of an overhaul prior to this announcement, with a clunky look and design that fell well short of rival efforts from Netflix and Disney. The company is clearly making an effort to improve its streaming offering ahead of another big push with original content.

