Amazon Prime stream offers audio option Premier League fans will love

The first ever Premier League games ever to be streamed live on Amazon Prime are taking place on Tuesday night and viewers are noticing an audio option many football fans might consider a godsend.

The live stream enables users to listen to the commentary team or just switch to the stadium noise. So, if the commentary team’s analysis is frustrating you, then you can just enjoy the rustic and rugged sounds of an English Premier League stadium.

Current providers BT Sport and Sky Sports don’t offer this option. So, if Jamie Carragher on Sky or Robbie Savage on BT leave you pulling your hair out, your only option is to kill the volume completely and watch in silence.

Sky briefly offered the ability to listen only to the stadium noise during the early Sky Digital days when it also offered the opportunity to watch the game via a number of different camera angles.

Amazon’s new audio options were spied by The Verge’s Tom Warren who was tuning into the Burnley vs Manchester City stream on Tuesday night.

Amazon is streaming the game in 4K to those with compatible TV sets and media players and appears to be off to a good start, with no major complaints on social media about the feed thus far.

Amazon has previous in offering different audio options to fans. During 2018 NFL streams, the company’s Thursday Night Football streams offered a number of commentary options.

including all-female audio from Andrea Kremer and Hannah Storm. It marked the first time two women commentators had covered an entire NFL game.

There’s has also been a British English commentary track, for those viewers who might prefered commentary with a little more… shall we say, decorum, than our American counterparts.

