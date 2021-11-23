 large image

Amazon Prime Gaming is offering up Battlefield 2042 content for free

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

Amazon Prime Gaming has released a fresh swath of new content including exclusive the new Battlefield 2042.

For the most festive season of the year, Prime Gaming and Electronic Arts have teamed up and are bringing some new content to some of EA’s biggest games. This means Battlefield 2042, Apex Legends and EA Sports will be seeing some exclusive content drops, and members can also claim Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered starting 1 December.

For anyone who’s not in the loop, Prime Gaming offers in-game content for some of the most popular games, and give users a new selection of games to download for free each month, as well as a free monthly channel subscription to Twitch. To access Amazon Prime Gaming, you just need an Amazon Prime membership.

Some of the free games that members can get their hands on in the new month are Football Manager 2021, YouTubers Life, Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse and Tales of Monkey Island Complete Pack, just to name a few.

Amazon Prime Gaming list

In terms of what you’ll be getting, members can claim the Ash-themed Prime Legend of the Month Bundle in Apex Legends, which includes an Epic Legend’s skin, a Rare Weapon skin and a Rare Legend portrait.

In Battlefield 2042, you can claim the Prime Gaming Bundle, which includes a Specialist skin, a Weapons skill and Vehicle skill, with more bundles coming to the game over the course of next year.

Starting today, members can also treat themselves to Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout with the help of Prime Gaming, and claim the exclusive Prime Gaming Gifty Bundle.

Check out the list of free games you can get with Amazon Prime Gaming below:

  • Frostpunk
  • Journey to the Savage Planet
  • Football Manager 2021
  • Morkredd
  • Spellcaster University
  • Youtubers Life
  • Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse
  • Tales of Monkey Island Complete Pack

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.