Amazon Prime Gaming drops Control, Dragon Age and more for free

This November, you will be able to use Prime Gaming to claim and keep games like Control, Rise of the Tomb Raider and Dragon Age.

You can claim multiple games for free now with Amazon Gaming if you’re an Amazon Prime member, since the company has teamed up with video game developer and publisher, Riot Games.

Start your 30-day free Amazon Prime trial

The team-up will allow Amazon members to experience Riot’s games but with exclusive in-game content for the company’s biggest titles, including League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra and Valorant.

For anyone that’s not in the loop, Prime Gaming allows anyone that has an Amazon Prime membership to claim free and sometimes exclusive content for titles on PC, console and mobile.

Every month new games are added to Prime Gaming, much like in the same vein as the free games available via PlayStation Plus.

Plus, Prime Gaming will also now be a global sponsor across Riot’s eSports titles, including League of Legends eSports, Valorant eSports and Wild Rift eSports.

There are also upgrades for other games; Prime Gaming is adding new skins and the Ash Venom Blade Bundle in Apex Legends, with the ability to check in each month to claim the latest deal.

In total there are nine new titles that members can download, with this specific promotion running from the start of November and ending on the 30th of this month.

Some of the games now available include Rise of the Tomb Raider, Dragon Age Inquisition, Puzzle Agent 2 and Control Ultimate Edition.

Below is a list of the other games that you can download and keep for free on Gaming Prime:

Rouge Heroes

Liberated

Demon Hunter 2: New Chapter

BAFL – Brakes Are For Losers

Secret Files: Sam Peters

Plus, November brings even more content, with drops for Fall Guys and Last Day on Earth, amongst others. You can check out the full lineup of content drops on the Gaming Prime website.

