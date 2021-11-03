 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon Prime Gaming drops Control, Dragon Age and more for free

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

This November, you will be able to use Prime Gaming to claim and keep games like Control, Rise of the Tomb Raider and Dragon Age.

You can claim multiple games for free now with Amazon Gaming if you’re an Amazon Prime member, since the company has teamed up with video game developer and publisher, Riot Games.

Start your 30-day free Amazon Prime trial

The team-up will allow Amazon members to experience Riot’s games but with exclusive in-game content for the company’s biggest titles, including League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra and Valorant.

For anyone that’s not in the loop, Prime Gaming allows anyone that has an Amazon Prime membership to claim free and sometimes exclusive content for titles on PC, console and mobile.

Every month new games are added to Prime Gaming, much like in the same vein as the free games available via PlayStation Plus.

Prime Gaming

Plus, Prime Gaming will also now be a global sponsor across Riot’s eSports titles, including League of Legends eSports, Valorant eSports and Wild Rift eSports.

There are also upgrades for other games; Prime Gaming is adding new skins and the Ash Venom Blade Bundle in Apex Legends, with the ability to check in each month to claim the latest deal.

In total there are nine new titles that members can download, with this specific promotion running from the start of November and ending on the 30th of this month.

Some of the games now available include Rise of the Tomb Raider, Dragon Age Inquisition, Puzzle Agent 2 and Control Ultimate Edition.

Below is a list of the other games that you can download and keep for free on Gaming Prime:

  • Rouge Heroes
  • Liberated
  • Demon Hunter 2: New Chapter
  • BAFL – Brakes Are For Losers
  • Secret Files: Sam Peters

Plus, November brings even more content, with drops for Fall Guys and Last Day on Earth, amongst others. You can check out the full lineup of content drops on the Gaming Prime website.

Start your 30-day free Amazon Prime trial

You might like…

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will get one more update in 2022

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will get one more update in 2022

Gemma Ryles 47 mins ago
New rumours hint that Nvidia is updating its graphics cards

New rumours hint that Nvidia is updating its graphics cards

Gemma Ryles 4 hours ago
Pure revamps Evoke range with new music systems

Pure revamps Evoke range with new music systems

Kob Monney 5 hours ago
PS5 vs Xbox Series X: How they compare a year later

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: How they compare a year later

Gemma Ryles 6 hours ago
De’Longhi brings barista-style coffee to your home with Le Specialista Arte

De’Longhi brings barista-style coffee to your home with Le Specialista Arte

David Ludlow 6 hours ago
Sorry kids, the N64 Switch controller won’t launch until next year

Sorry kids, the N64 Switch controller won’t launch until next year

Gemma Ryles 6 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.