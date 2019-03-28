Amazon Prime now includes free Nintendo Switch Online

Amazon-owned game streaming service Twitch is giving away a free year of the Nintendo Switch online subscription to all of its Prime subscribers.

Anyone who has a Twitch Prime membership – which is also everyone who has an Amazon Prime membership – is entitled to the free year. That includes new and existing Switch Online customers.

The Switch Online service, which allows console-owners to play against each other online and access a vault of NES titles, usually costs $20 a year.

If you have an Amazon Prime subscription you can immediately access 90-days of free access to Switch Online initially. After that has expired you can go back and get the remaining 9-months.

Related: Best Nintendo Switch Games 2019

The deal can be nabbed from this website and is available in all countries where both Twitch Prime and Nintendo Switch Online are available. You can sign up to claim the deal here:

Amazon and Nintendo have probably adopted this tactic to guard against Switch owners getting a de facto discount on the subscription, simply by taking out a single month’s subscription of Amazon Prime.

There’s a slight warning though. If gamers fail to convert the three-months to the additional nine-month term, it’ll automatically roll over into a paid Switch Online subscription.

“Nintendo Switch Online membership will automatically convert to a 3-month membership for $7.99 unless automatic renewal is turned off any time up to 48 hours before the end of the initial 3-month membership,” the terms state.

Prime subscribers get until September 28 to claim the free three months and until January 28 next year to pick up the balance.

Is the Nintendo Switch online service proving good value for money compared to PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live? Or will you only be happy when Super Nintendo games are added to the mix? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.