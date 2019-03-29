Amazon Prime Deal: 12 Months of Free Nintendo Switch Online for New and Existing Members

If you sign up to Amazon Prime right now, you can bag yourself a free 12-month membership for Nintendo Switch Online – a deal that’s also available for existing Prime members.

As if next-day delivery and access to Prime Video wasn’t enough of an incentive to become a Prime member, Amazon has added yet another cherry on top to sweeten the deal. You can now have complimentary access to the Nintendo Switch Online service, which lets you take you pit your skills against other players worldwide in titles such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Splatoon 2.

Amazon Prime Deal Amazon Prime Membership (includes free 12-Month Nintendo Switch Online Membership) With the addition of a free 12-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, there's never been a better time to be an Amazon Prime member, plus you get free next-day delivery and access to Prime Video.

To avoid anyone signing up for a one-month free trial solely for the NSO membership, Amazon is giving away the free gift in two parts, first in a three-month block and then again in a nine-month block to take you to the end of the year. It’s a little extra red tape but understandable when you consider how good the deal is.

The fun doesn’t stop at online play however, as NSO also grants you access to an ever-growing library of classic NES titles, including Super Mario Bros 3 and The Legend of Zelda. If you grew up playing the NES, this will feel like a treasure trove of childhood memories.

Taking things back to the present day, NSO has finally brought about one of the most requested features to the Nintendo Switch: cloud saving. No longer will you have to worry about your saved data being tied to your Nintendo Switch console – we’ve all heard horror stories from that one friend who lost their console down the pub and now has to play through Breath of Wild again from scratch.

Plus, don’t forget about the standard benefits you receive with an Amazon Prime membership. Next-day delivery can be a Godsend (particularly with Mother’s Day coming up) and Prime Video has some spectacularly binge-worthy shows – Preacher is my personal favourite.

At just £79 for the year, there’s never been a better time to sign up for Amazon Prime. If you’re already a Prime Member and want to activate your NSO subscription, simply link your Amazon and Twitch acount with the following guide, and then head over to Twitch to claim your reward.

