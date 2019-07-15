Amazon’s Surface Pro 6 Prime Day bundle deal serves up a super saving

Amazon’s knocked close to £250 off of a Microsoft Surface Pro 6 for Prime Day 2019 in a bundle deal which sees you getting a Type Cover keyboard dock included.
If you’ve been tempted by one of the super stylish Surface Pro 6 tablet-laptop hybrid, then today’s your lucky day. The Surface Pro 6 itself features an Intel 8th Gen Core i5-8250U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage.
This Surface Pro 6 sees you picking up an Intel Core i5 model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage, and get a Type Cover keyboard dock, normally sold separately for £100, with a huge Prime Day saving.
That’s more than enough performance power and storage for basic computing needs – if you were looking for something lightweight for light office work and a bit of Netflix on the side, as well as a Windows 10 tablet, then the Surface Pro 6 is hard to beat.
Normally, when bought from Amazon, this Surface Pro 6 would set you back £892.07, so the Prime Day deal price of £749.99 represents a decent saving (of £142.08) anyway.
When you consider that you get a Type Cover keyboard dock – these usually sell for £100 – then it becomes an even better deal. This works out as a total saving of £242.08, close to £250.
Boasting a slick design as well as excellent performance, the Surface Pro 6 was one of last year’s highest-rated laptop-tablet devices here at Trusted Reviews.
Here’s what we said in our review of the Surface Pro 6:
“If you’re someone who needs a light and portable laptop, and you like the idea of also being able to kick back at end of the day and stream a TV show at home or on the commute (if your rail operator is generous with the free Wi-Fi) then the Surface Pro 6 has obvious appeal…
“Microsoft’s Surface Pro 6 is a light and portable 2-in-1 with a decent display that’s ideal for work and streaming.”
