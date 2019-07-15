Amazon’s Surface Pro 6 Prime Day bundle deal serves up a super saving

Amazon’s knocked close to £250 off of a Microsoft Surface Pro 6 for Prime Day 2019 in a bundle deal which sees you getting a Type Cover keyboard dock included.

Buy now: Get this Surface Pro 6 with Type Cover keyboard dock deal for £749.99 now

If you’ve been tempted by one of the super stylish Surface Pro 6 tablet-laptop hybrid, then today’s your lucky day. The Surface Pro 6 itself features an Intel 8th Gen Core i5-8250U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Prime Day Deals Microsoft Surface Pro 6 This Surface Pro 6 sees you picking up an Intel Core i5 model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage, and get a Type Cover keyboard dock, normally sold separately for £100, with a huge Prime Day saving.

That’s more than enough performance power and storage for basic computing needs – if you were looking for something lightweight for light office work and a bit of Netflix on the side, as well as a Windows 10 tablet, then the Surface Pro 6 is hard to beat.

Normally, when bought from Amazon, this Surface Pro 6 would set you back £892.07, so the Prime Day deal price of £749.99 represents a decent saving (of £142.08) anyway.

When you consider that you get a Type Cover keyboard dock – these usually sell for £100 – then it becomes an even better deal. This works out as a total saving of £242.08, close to £250.

Boasting a slick design as well as excellent performance, the Surface Pro 6 was one of last year’s highest-rated laptop-tablet devices here at Trusted Reviews.

Here’s what we said in our review of the Surface Pro 6:

“If you’re someone who needs a light and portable laptop, and you like the idea of also being able to kick back at end of the day and stream a TV show at home or on the commute (if your rail operator is generous with the free Wi-Fi) then the Surface Pro 6 has obvious appeal…

“Microsoft’s Surface Pro 6 is a light and portable 2-in-1 with a decent display that’s ideal for work and streaming.”

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Prime Day Deals Microsoft Surface Pro 6 This Surface Pro 6 sees you picking up an Intel Core i5 model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage, and get a Type Cover keyboard dock, normally sold separately for £100, with a huge Prime Day saving.

Want to stay up to date with Amazon Prime Day 2019? We’ve got you covered. For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More