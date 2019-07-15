Garmin’s sports watch has been cut in price by 24%. If you like listening to music when you’re out pounding the pavement, this could be a great choice.

With heart rate tracking, up to a week’s battery life, and on-board GPS, along with music playback, this sports watch is a good versatile piece of tech for runner who like hearing a beat while pacing the street. Now it’s available from Amazon for £149.99, down from its off sale price of £198.50. That’s a saving of almost £50, and so it’s worth considering a wearable that boasts premium features for such a reasonable price.

The Garmin vivoactive 3 Music is a sophisticated sports watch that can track running, swimming, cycling, and even golf, so that you can keep a closer eye on your performance. But as well as the standard heart rate sensor, this watch also boasts some more premium metrics including estimated VO2 Max, and GPS for much more accurate statistics on distances covered during your activities.

Everyday activities like step count and amount of calories burned are also monitored, meaning that it’s worth wearing this tracker on your wrist through the day even when you’re not out on the trail.

Music playback is included with this version of the device, so it’s more appealing to those who like to hear their favourite tunes to break up the monotony of jogging. The device has enough storage space for 500 songs, and you can listen to them with bluetooth-compatible headphones.

While it also supports the Garmin Pay contactless money transfer app, we found that it is not widely supported yet by UK banks or credit card providers so was of only limited use. Overall this watch is at its best when its tracking fintess activity rather than being used as an all-purpose smartwatch.

The Garmin vivoactive 3 Music sports watch is a good sports watch boasting impressive battery life, music playback, and premium features for exercise tracking. Now with £50 off the usual price, it’s another deal worth considering for your Amazon Prime Day shopping spree.

