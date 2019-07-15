There’s nothing quite like experiencing 4K video on a big-screen TV — and now that pleasure can be yours, at £100 below the standard price.

Amazon Prime Day has meant big price cuts on LG TVs, and this deal might just be the pick of the bunch. With a 4K resolution on a huge 55-inch screen, and augmented with Artificial Intelligence, this could be a great option if you want to improve your home cinema set-up.

The key selling point of this TV is its 4K display. The high definition allows you to appreciate far more detail, and the depth effect can almost appear like watching 3D content. There’s a lot of competition in the market for TVs of this resolution, but LG are among the best. This set is at a fantastic price for 4K tech, which regularly commands double this price.

Unusually, this TV boasts artificial intelligence, in this case named ThinQ. It’s compatible with both Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa. This means you can ask questions straight to your TV — including for a film recommendation, or something entirely unrelated such as a weather forecast — as well as controlling smart lights or other connected devices, so it can perform a similar function to a smart hub.

LG also is keen to boast about this set’s performance even from wide viewing angles. The company claims that even viewing the screen from a 60-degree angle will deliver almost 100% colour accuracy, so you shouldn’t have to worry about sitting on the end of the sofa to watch your evening entertainment.

It also packs a powerful quad-core processor which is intended to eliminate image noise and improve colour contrast, even upscaling some content to near-4K quality.

It’s worth looking at this deal if you’re after the 4K experience on a budget — you won’t find many cheaper, and LG has a proud reputation for high-performing TV sets.

