Amazon Prime Day looks like it’ll happen on October 13

Amazon’s long-awaited Prime Day sales will commence on October 13, a date which will be confirmed imminently, according to leaked internal emails.

The delayed annual shopping event will encompass two days as usual, with the leaked email explaining that Amazon warehouse workers won’t be allowed to take holidays between October 13 and October 20.

Amazon has yet to announce any dates for this year’s event, which usually takes place in the middle of July, after it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the time the company said: “This year we’ll be holding Prime Day later than usual, while ensuring the safety of our employees and supporting our customers and selling partners.”

The emails seen by The Verge say an official announcement will be made on September 27, but for now the company is staying mum: A spokesperson said: “Stay tuned for more details on Prime Day.”

The October 13 start date wouldn’t be a surprise given recent hints. Amazon has confirmed it will be happen in the fourth quarter of the year, which commences in October.

The company will also want to put some distance between this and the Black Friday shopping event, which takes place at the end of November. A leaked promotional poster from Braun also suggested the Prime Day event will take place in mid-October.

We should know whether this is actually the date by the beginning of next week. In the meantime, be smart and don’t splash out on anything too significant from Amazon, and definitely don’t buy any Fire TV devices or Echo devices. New ones are coming and they’ll probably be about 25% come October 13.

