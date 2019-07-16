Amazon slices £300 off of Razer Blade 15s during Prime Day

Amazon’s currently selling Razer Blade 15 gaming laptops with Nvidia GTX 1060 Max-Q graphics with around £300 knocked off of their standard prices.

Though not appearing to be a Prime Day related deal, these offers nonetheless see you saving roughly £300 – £295 and £329.01, to be precise – on Razer Blade 15s with 128GB+1TB and 256GB+2TB storage options.

Both models of the Razer Blade 15 feature 15.6-inch Full HD displays refreshing at 60Hz.Both models also feature Intel Core i7-8750H processors – the same CPU which powers gaming laptops like the HP Omen 15, the Gigabyte Aorus 15 X9 and last year’s Alienware m15.

Razer’s not skimped on connections either – as well as an HDMI 2.0b port, there’s a mini DisplayPort connection, gigabit Ethernet and a Type-C USB port with Thunderbolt 3, which supports data transfer rates of up to 40Gbps.

The Razer Blade 15 is also very slender for a gaming laptop, measuring just 19.9mm thick and weighing just over 2kg. It’s slender and lightweight enough to be packed into a backpack and, while it features RGB lights which work with the Razer Chroma software, this also wouldn’t look out of place in a meeting room or lecture hall.

If you’re in the market for a complete Full HD gaming experience, and you’re also after a laptop that can be lugged to lectures and meetings and is comfortable enough to work on, then both the entry-level Razer Blade 15 options are worth picking up.

