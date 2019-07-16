Best Prime Day Deals 2019: Last Chance to Bag a Bargain

With just a few hours left until Amazon Prime Day 2019 officially comes to an end, Amazon has saved the best deals for last and you can find them all on this page.

Like saying goodbye to a good friend, Amazon Prime Day is gone before you know it, but that doesn’t mean it’s too late so savour the memories by grabbing some fantastic deals this evening. Just be sure that you’re signed up to the 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime before you do, otherwise you won’t be able to access a single deal that’s featured. You can always cancel your subscription before the month comes to an end and you won’t have to pay a penny.

So without further ado, let’s get you straight to the reason why we’re all here – the absolute best bangers from the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Trusted Reviews’ Favourite Prime Day Deals

There’s a mind-bending amount of deals our there for the last day of Prime Day 2019, but these four are our favourites, as vetted by the Trusted Reviews team.

Amazon Services Deals

Amazon has slashed the prices of a whole host of its services including Kindle Unlimited, Amazon Channels, Amazon Music Unlimited and more. We’ve picked the best below, but read our comprehensive guide to the current best Amazon Services deals to see the full picture.

Prime Day Deal: 3 Months of Kindle Unlimited Free Sign-Up to Kindle Unlimited for 3 Free Months (or £9.99 for non-Prime Members) This Prime Day, get over a million book titles completely free when you sign up to Kindle Unlimited. Better still, this service comes with the first three months completely free for a limited time only.

Enjoy 4 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p Listen to 50 million+ songs with Amazon Music Unlimited Exclusive to Amazon Prime members, pay just 99p for 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited, rather than its usual £7.99 per month cost.

Amazon Kindle Deals

With the summer holidays just around the corner, Amazon Prime Day presents the perfect time to bag yourself a Kindle e-reader on the cheap. And Amazon has dropped the price on the Kindle Paperwhite, getting you the most recent version for just £79.99. The Paperwhite includes a backlight and one of the best levels of pixel clarity on an e-reader (especially for just £100) too.

Kindle Paperwhite Deal Kindle Paperwhite - Waterproof, 6" High-Resolution Display, 8GB The Kindle Paperwhite hits the sweet spot for Amazon's e-readers, with a waterproof design, 6-inch display and 8GB storage to fit in all your favourite books, magazines, comics and audio books.

Amazon Echo Deals

In no surprise to anyone, the entire Amazon Echo range has received significant discounts across the board for Amazon Prime Day. While you can peruse all of the Echo Prime Day deals below, we were particularly impressed with the super low £22 price rate for the Echo Dot, as well as the Echo Show 5 now going for just £49.99.

Amazon Fire Tablet Deals

The Amazon Fire Tablets have always offered great value for money, but this Prime Day, every single Fire Tablet (including the Kids Editions) just got even cheaper. From just £29.99, you could be gifting someone you love a brand new Fire Tablet.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Deals

Why not make use of Amazon’s incredible Prime Day deal for the Fire TV Stick? At just £19.99 while stocks last, this is an incredible bargain..

Amazon Headphone Deals

From Sony to Bose, there’s a ton of stellar headphone options that’ll receive major discounts over Amazon Prime Day, but for now we’ve highlighted our favourite from the offers available right now.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Deal Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones A powerful, smart set of headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM3 adapt to your behaviour and environment in terms of both volume and the audio content you hear, truly becoming apart of your listening experience.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i over-ears Prime Day deal Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i Bluetooth Over-Ears with Active Noise Cancellation Save a stack of money on B&O's BeoPlay H9i wireless headphones which features ANC, Bluetooth and 18 hour battery life

Amazon Sonos and Soundbar Deals

With the sheer amount of fantastic deals available this Prime Day on a range of soundbars (from the likes of Sonos, Sony and more), there’s never been a better time to improve your home cinema set up with these cracking offers.

Sonos Beam Amazon Prime Deal Sonos Beam Compact Smart Soundbar with Amazon Alexa Voice Control in Black One of Trusted Reviews' favourite soundbars to date is now going for a limited time low price this Amazon Prime Day – be sure to snap up this bargain while it's still around.

Amazon TV Deals

Due to their usual high price point, TVs tend to be one of the most popular products of any Prime Day sale.

TCL 55DP628 55-inch 4K TV Prime Day deal TCL 55DP628 55-Inch UHD 4K TV with Freeview Play and Alexa compatibility TCL's 55DP628 4K TV has been knocked down by 40% for Prime Day. It's a HDR set, with slimline design, Freeview Play and works with Alexa

Amazon Laptop Deals

Looking to upgrade your work laptop or simply want something better for the next school year? Whatever your reasons are for wanting a great laptop deal, we’ve got you covered.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Prime Day Deals Microsoft Surface Pro 6 This Surface Pro 6 sees you picking up an Intel Core i5 model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage, and get a Type Cover keyboard dock, normally sold separately for £100, with a huge Prime Day saving.

Amazon Smart Home Deals

Having a largely automated home, run by a futuristic AI programme once seemed like a pipe dream, and an expensive one at that. Thanks to the recent surge of affordable smart home tech, the cost of bringing your home into the 21st century has never been more affordable.

Prime Day Philips Hue Play Bundle Deal Philips Hue Play Colour Wall Entertainment Light, Double Pack, Black with Home Automation Smart Bridge 2.0 Great value for money as this bundle slips below the £100 price tag, accent your entertainment set-up or get creative with your smart lighting with the playful Philips Hue Play double pack with a Hue Bridge included.

Philips Hue Lucca and Outdoor Motion Sensor Philips Hue Lucca LED Smart Outdoor Lantern and Philips Hue Outdoor Motion Sensor Get a great deal on a Philips outdoor lighting system this Amazon Prime Day with this Philips Hue Lucca and outdoor motion sensor bundle with geolocation controls and voice assistant compatibility.

Amazon Wearables Deals

Can’t decide between an Apple Watch, a Fitbit or a Samsung Galaxy Watch? Picking which wearable/fitness tracker to go with can be a tricky affair, one that often boils down to your specific needs and what you want to get out of a handy little assistant on your wrist. We’ve also rounded up the best Prime Day wearables deals too.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active – Lightning Deal Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 40mm Green - Exclusive to Amazon Just made available, this lightning deal knocks the Galaxy Watch Active's price down even further, getting you the amazing smartwatch with offline spotify mode and heart-rate tracking for under £170.

Amazon Phone Deals

Trying to stay with your current network provider whilst hopping over to a new handset can often be a costly and tedious affair. Check out the latest offers below.

Amazon Vacuum Cleaner Deals

Vacuum cleaners might not seem like the most exciting of tech gadgets, but having a good one can seriously change your household routine, and often make you realise that your chores have been made far more difficult by out of date designs. Here’s some tasty pricing:

Save Further on Already Reduced Google Home Hub GOOGLE Home Hub in Chalk - Use code PRICEWIN Create a more visual experience with your smart home assistant with the Google Home Hub. Look up recipes, play music and pull up live camera feeds. Google can also help you plan your day and so much more.

Amazon Camera Deals

With great photography being the main focus of their design, cameras can give you far more bang for your buck, but even more so if you grab a camera during the Prime Day sale.

Amazon Prime Day 2019 – everything you need to know:

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Confused about what all the fuss is about? Don’t worry we have you covered. Amazon Prime Day is a yearly event where the retail giant slashes the price of numerous products and runs a series of flash sales. Here’s the cliff notes about it:

The deals are limited to Amazon Prime subscribers, so if you haven’t already you’ll need to sign up to the service. If you’re a complete newbie there’s a handy 30 day free Amazon Prime trial you can sign up to.

The deals are time sensitive, so if you see something you want it’s best to jump on it the moment you can.

Prime Day only runs in UK, USA, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia and the UAE.

Follow our full coverage below for specific product categories

