Best Prime Day Deals 2019: Last Chance to Bag a Bargain

With just a few hours left until Amazon Prime Day 2019 officially comes to an end, Amazon has saved the best deals for last and you can find them all on this page.

Like saying goodbye to a good friend, Amazon Prime Day is gone before you know it, but that doesn’t mean it’s too late so savour the memories by grabbing some fantastic deals this evening. Just be sure that you’re signed up to the 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime before you do, otherwise you won’t be able to access a single deal that’s featured. You can always cancel your subscription before the month comes to an end and you won’t have to pay a penny.

So without further ado, let’s get you straight to the reason why we’re all here – the absolute best bangers from the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Trusted Reviews’ Favourite Prime Day Deals

There’s a mind-bending amount of deals our there for the last day of Prime Day 2019, but these four are our favourites, as vetted by the Trusted Reviews team.

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals 2019

Echo Show 5 – Compact smart display with Alexa, Black

The most compact Amazon Echo with a screen, the Echo Show 5 is now at its cheapest price yet for Amazon Prime Day 2019 – bag this bargain while you still can.

Amazon

Save £30

Now £49.99

Philips 43PUS7303/12 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV with HDR Plus and Ambilight 3-sided - Dark Silver (2018/2019 Model) [Energy Class A]

Bring some extra flare to your living room with the new super low price price on the Philips Ambilight 4K TV, now going with a saving of over £200.

Amazon

Save £205.01

Now £394.99

Kindle Paperwhite - Waterproof, 6" High-Resolution Display, 8GB - with Special Offers

One of Amazon's best e-readers, the stellar Kindle Paperwhite, can now be had for just under £80. Stop packing all those books into your suitcase and bag your very own Kindle before the summer holidays.

Amazon

Save £40

Now £79.99

Ultimate Ears Megablast Bluetooth Speaker, Portable Wi-Fi/Loud Waterproof Wireless Speaker with Amazon Alexa Voice Control - Red

Get ready for all those banging summer parties with a stonking £170 saving on the UE Megablast bluetooth speaker, which happens to be one of our favourite bluetooth speakers to date.

Amazon

Save £170.99

Now £99

Amazon Services Deals

Amazon has slashed the prices of a whole host of its services including Kindle Unlimited, Amazon Channels, Amazon Music Unlimited and more. We’ve picked the best below, but read our comprehensive guide to the current best Amazon Services deals to see the full picture.



Amazon Kindle Deals

With the summer holidays just around the corner, Amazon Prime Day presents the perfect time to bag yourself a Kindle e-reader on the cheap. And Amazon has dropped the price on the Kindle Paperwhite, getting you the most recent version for just £79.99. The Paperwhite includes a backlight and one of the best levels of pixel clarity on an e-reader (especially for just £100) too.

The Kindle 2019 just had a cracking discount

All-new Kindle | Now with a built-in front light—with Special Offers—Black

Trusted Reviews' favourite e-reader just got a lot cheaper, grab it while stocks last

Amazon

Save £20

Now £49.99

Kindle Paperwhite Deal

Kindle Paperwhite - Waterproof, 6" High-Resolution Display, 8GB

The Kindle Paperwhite hits the sweet spot for Amazon's e-readers, with a waterproof design, 6-inch display and 8GB storage to fit in all your favourite books, magazines, comics and audio books.

Amazon UK

Save £40

Now £79.99

Kindle Oasis Deal

Kindle Oasis - Waterproof, 32 GB, Free 3G + Wi-Fi

The Kindle Oasis is Amazon's flagship e-reader, boasting fancy features such as waterproofing, 32GB storage and physical page-turning buttons. The perfect companion for your summer holidays

Amazon

Save £70

Now £249.99

Amazon Echo Deals

In no surprise to anyone, the entire Amazon Echo range has received significant discounts across the board for Amazon Prime Day. While you can peruse all of the Echo Prime Day deals below, we were particularly impressed with the super low £22 price rate for the Echo Dot, as well as the Echo Show 5 now going for just £49.99.

Massive discounts on the Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric

One of the best smart speakers just got a huge discount

Amazon

Save £27.99

Now £22

The Echo Show 5 just had a huge price cut

Introducing Echo Show 5 – Compact smart display with Alexa, Black

Amazon's affordable smart display just became even better value for money

Amazon

Save £30

Now £49.99

The Amazon Echo Show (Gen 2) just had a huge price cut

Echo Show (2nd Gen), Black + Philips Hue White Bulb E27

The Echo Show (2nd) Gen is an improvement on the first in nearly every way

Amazon

Save £74.99

£159.99

Amazon Fire Tablet Deals

The Amazon Fire Tablets have always offered great value for money, but this Prime Day, every single Fire Tablet (including the Kids Editions) just got even cheaper. From just £29.99, you could be gifting someone you love a brand new Fire Tablet.

The Amazon Fire 7 just had a huge discount

All-new Fire 7 Tablet | 7" display, 16 GB, Black with Special Offers

The Amazon Fire 7 is one of the best value tablets money can buy, and it just got even cheaper

Amazon

Save £20

Now £29.99

Amazon Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 8 prices slashed

Fire HD 8 Tablet, 16 GB, Black—with Special Offers

The Fire HD 8 is a great value tablet for any Prime subscriber

Amazon

Save £35

Now £44.99

Fire HD 10 Tablet, 1080p Full HD Display, 32 GB, Black—with Special Offers

The Fire HD 10 is a great option for Prime Video subscribers on the market for a mobile viewing station

Amazon

Save £55

Now £94.99

Fire HD Kids Edition Tablets

All-new Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet | 7" Display, 16 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case

Amazon

Save £40

Now £59.99

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet, 8" HD Display, 32 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case

Amazon

Save £45

Now £84.99

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet, 10.1” 1080p Full HD Display, 32 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case

Amazon

|

|

View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick Deals

Why not make use of Amazon’s incredible Prime Day deal for the Fire TV Stick? At just £19.99 while stocks last, this is an incredible bargain..

The Fire TV Stick just got a whole lot cheaper

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote | streaming media player

Grab one of Trusted Reviews favourite streaming sticks while stocks last

Amazon

Save £20

Now £19.99

The Fire TV Stick 4K just had its price slashed

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with Alexa Voice Remote | streaming media player

The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best value ways to stream UHD, HDR content without spending a fortune

Amazon

50% off

Now £24.99

Amazon Headphone Deals

From Sony to Bose, there’s a ton of stellar headphone options that’ll receive major discounts over Amazon Prime Day, but for now we’ve highlighted our favourite from the offers available right now.

Mobvoi TicPods Free True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

Mobvoi TicPods Free True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Charging Case, Water Resistant, Clear Crisp Audio in Both Ears, Clear Crisp Audio, Noise Isolating - Ice

Save big on these AirPods-rivalling earbuds with the huge Amazon Prime Day bargain

Amazon

Was £119.99

Sony WH-1000XM3 Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

A powerful, smart set of headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM3 adapt to your behaviour and environment in terms of both volume and the audio content you hear, truly becoming apart of your listening experience.

Amazon

Save 20%

Now £263.66

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i over-ears Prime Day deal

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i Bluetooth Over-Ears with Active Noise Cancellation

Save a stack of money on B&O's BeoPlay H9i wireless headphones which features ANC, Bluetooth and 18 hour battery life

Amazon

Save £235

Now £215

Amazon Sonos and Soundbar Deals

With the sheer amount of fantastic deals available this Prime Day on a range of soundbars (from the likes of Sonos, Sony and more), there’s never been a better time to improve your home cinema set up with these cracking offers.

Save 25% on the Sonos Play:1

For one day only, the Sonos Play:1 is down to £124

The Sonos Play:1 is one of the best wireless speakers on the market, and it's now cheaper than ever.

Amazon

Save £25

Sonos Beam Amazon Prime Deal

Sonos Beam Compact Smart Soundbar with Amazon Alexa Voice Control in Black

One of Trusted Reviews' favourite soundbars to date is now going for a limited time low price this Amazon Prime Day – be sure to snap up this bargain while it's still around.

Amazon

Save £30

Now £369.00

Amazon TV Deals

Due to their usual high price point, TVs tend to be one of the most popular products of any Prime Day sale.

Hisense 4K TV – Prime Day Lightning Deal

Hisense H50B7100UK 50-Inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV with Freeview Play (2019) [Energy Class A]

Bag yourself a 50-inch 4K TV for the ridiculously low price of just £294 while stocks last. Be quick though, it's selling out fast.

Amazon

Save £155

Now £294.00

25% off the Philips 55POS9002 55-inch 4K HDR TV

A cracking TV that we'd happily pay quite a lot more than £899.99 for.

If you’re in the market for an OLED TV at a bargain basement price, look no further than this £300 discount on the Philips 55POS9002.

Amazon

Save £300

Now £799

TCL 55DP628 55-inch 4K TV Prime Day deal

TCL 55DP628 55-Inch UHD 4K TV with Freeview Play and Alexa compatibility

TCL's 55DP628 4K TV has been knocked down by 40% for Prime Day. It's a HDR set, with slimline design, Freeview Play and works with Alexa

Amazon

Save 40%

Now £299.00

Amazon Laptop Deals

Looking to upgrade your work laptop or simply want something better for the next school year? Whatever your reasons are for wanting a great laptop deal, we’ve got you covered.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Prime Day Deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 6

This Surface Pro 6 sees you picking up an Intel Core i5 model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage, and get a Type Cover keyboard dock, normally sold separately for £100, with a huge Prime Day saving.

Amazon

Save £142.08

Now £749.99

Amazon Smart Home Deals

Having a largely automated home, run by a futuristic AI programme once seemed like a pipe dream, and an expensive one at that. Thanks to the recent surge of affordable smart home tech, the cost of bringing your home into the 21st century has never been more affordable.

LIFX Smart Lightning Deals

Lifx B22 Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb, Adjustable, Multicolour, dimmable, no hub Required, Works with Alexa, Apple HomeKit and The Google Assistant, White [Energy Class A+]

Amazon

50% off

Now £24.99

LIFX (E27) Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb, adjustable, multicolour, dimmable, no hub required, works with Alexa, Apple HomeKit and the Google Assistant [Energy Class A+]

Amazon

50% off

Now £24.99

LIFX Z Starter Kit (International) Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Strip (Base + 2 meters of strip), adjustable, multicolour, dimmable, no hub required, works with Alexa, Apple HomeKit and the Google Assistant [Energy Class A+]

Amazon

44% off

Now £49.99

Prime Day Philips Hue Play Bundle Deal

Philips Hue Play Colour Wall Entertainment Light, Double Pack, Black with Home Automation Smart Bridge 2.0

Great value for money as this bundle slips below the £100 price tag, accent your entertainment set-up or get creative with your smart lighting with the playful Philips Hue Play double pack with a Hue Bridge included.

Amazon

Save £47.75

Now £99.99

Philips Hue Lucca and Outdoor Motion Sensor

Philips Hue Lucca LED Smart Outdoor Lantern and Philips Hue Outdoor Motion Sensor

Get a great deal on a Philips outdoor lighting system this Amazon Prime Day with this Philips Hue Lucca and outdoor motion sensor bundle with geolocation controls and voice assistant compatibility.

Amazon

Save 36%

Now £69.99

Amazon Wearables Deals

Can’t decide between an Apple Watch, a Fitbit or a Samsung Galaxy Watch? Picking which wearable/fitness tracker to go with can be a tricky affair, one that often boils down to your specific needs and what you want to get out of a handy little assistant on your wrist. We’ve also rounded up the best Prime Day wearables deals too.

Massive savings available on the Fitbit Charge 3

Get 26% off the Fitbit Charge 3

The Fitbit Charge 3 is one of our favourite fitness trackers, and at for under £100 it's an absolute steal.

Amazon

Save £34

£95.99

Get 27% off the Fitbit Charge 3 NFC Special Edition

The special edition Fitbit Charge 3 adds NFC to the mix, for contactless payments.

Amazon

Save £40.99

£109.00

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active – Lightning Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 40mm Green - Exclusive to Amazon

Just made available, this lightning deal knocks the Galaxy Watch Active's price down even further, getting you the amazing smartwatch with offline spotify mode and heart-rate tracking for under £170.

Amazon

Save £60

Now £169.00

Amazon Phone Deals

Trying to stay with your current network provider whilst hopping over to a new handset can often be a costly and tedious affair. Check out the latest offers below.

The Moto G7 is a stellar value smartphone

motorola moto g7 6.24-Inch Android 9.0 Pie UK Sim-Free Smartphone with 4GB RAM and 64GB Storage (Dual Sim) – Black (Exclusive to Amazon)

Grab the Moto G7 is a great value Android smartphone

Amazon

Save £60

Now £179.99

Amazon Vacuum Cleaner Deals

Vacuum cleaners might not seem like the most exciting of tech gadgets, but having a good one can seriously change your household routine, and often make you realise that your chores have been made far more difficult by out of date designs. Here’s some tasty pricing:

Save Further on Already Reduced Google Home Hub

GOOGLE Home Hub in Chalk - Use code PRICEWIN

Create a more visual experience with your smart home assistant with the Google Home Hub. Look up recipes, play music and pull up live camera feeds. Google can also help you plan your day and so much more.

eBay

Save 14%

Now £119

Shark Cordless Vacuum Deal

Shark IF130UKTH Anti-Allergen Cordless Stick Single Battery Vacuum Cleaner, Purple

This Shark Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is a great all-rounder for tidying up your home. It's also specifically designed for allergy sufferers.

Amazon

Save 50%

Now £199.99

Amazon Camera Deals

With great photography being the main focus of their design, cameras can give you far more bang for your buck, but even more so if you grab a camera during the Prime Day sale.

Best Amazon Camera Deals

Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II Digital Camera, Black

The lowest ever price for one of our favourite premium, one-inch compact cameras of recent years. The G7 X Mark II is great for stills thanks to its 20.2-megapixel sensor and f/1.8-f/2.8 lens, and particularly strong at vlogging too, as shown by its popularity among YouTubers.

Amazon

Save 150.99

Now £399

Sony RX100 III

A cracking deal on this middle child in the Sony RX100 series, our favourite range of compact cameras. It has a smartphone-trumping one-inch sensor, an excellent 24-70mm lens and the ability to shoot at a speedy 10fps.

Amazon

Save 53%

Now £458.00

Canon EOS 6D Mark II

The lowest ever price for this full-frame DSLR, which originally went on sale for £1,999 just two years ago. The 6D Mark II combines a large sensor with a host of modern features, including Dual Pixel AF, a vari-angle touchscreen and a huge 1,200-shot battery life.

Amazon

Save 20%

£999.00

Panasonic DC-TZ90 30x zoom compact camera

An excellent deal on this travel camera with 30x optical zoom and 4K video recording. It may have been recently succeeded by the TZ95, but the TZ90 is much the same camera, including the handy viewfinder and impressive stills.

Amazon

Save 53%

Now £379

Olympus TG-5 waterproof camera

Our current number one waterproof camera, the TG-5 is the best rugged point-and-shoot around, with its 12-megapixel sensor and f/2.0 aperture producing great photos. The newer TG-6 is coming soon, but isn't a major upgrade.

Amazon

Save £130

Now £289.95

Canon EOS 4000D with EF-S 18-55 mm f/3.5-5.6 III Lens

Canon's most simple, entry-level DSLR was already pretty affordable, but it's a bit of a bargain at this price (which includes a kit lens). It has an 18-megapixel sensor, Full HD video recording and is compatible with Canon's huge range of EF lenses.

Amazon

Save £100

Now £269.99

Amazon Prime Day 2019 – everything you need to know:

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Confused about what all the fuss is about? Don’t worry we have you covered. Amazon Prime Day is a yearly event where the retail giant slashes the price of numerous products and runs a series of flash sales. Here’s the cliff notes about it:

  • The deals are limited to Amazon Prime subscribers, so if you haven’t already you’ll need to sign up to the service. If you’re a complete newbie there’s a handy 30 day free Amazon Prime trial you can sign up to.
  • The deals are time sensitive, so if you see something you want it’s best to jump on it the moment you can.
  • Prime Day only runs in UK, USA,  Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia and the UAE.

