Best Prime Day Deals 2019: Last Chance to Bag a Bargain

Trusted Reviews’ Favourite Prime Day Deals
There’s a mind-bending amount of deals our there for the last day of Prime Day 2019, but these four are our favourites, as vetted by the Trusted Reviews team.
Best Amazon Prime Day Deals 2019
Echo Show 5 – Compact smart display with Alexa, Black
Echo Show 5 – Compact smart display with Alexa, Black
The most compact Amazon Echo with a screen, the Echo Show 5 is now at its cheapest price yet for Amazon Prime Day 2019 – bag this bargain while you still can.
Philips 43PUS7303/12 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV with HDR Plus and Ambilight 3-sided - Dark Silver (2018/2019 Model) [Energy Class A]
Philips 43PUS7303/12 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV with HDR Plus and Ambilight 3-sided - Dark Silver (2018/2019 Model) [Energy Class A]
Bring some extra flare to your living room with the new super low price price on the Philips Ambilight 4K TV, now going with a saving of over £200.
Kindle Paperwhite - Waterproof, 6" High-Resolution Display, 8GB - with Special Offers
Kindle Paperwhite - Waterproof, 6" High-Resolution Display, 8GB - with Special Offers
One of Amazon's best e-readers, the stellar Kindle Paperwhite, can now be had for just under £80. Stop packing all those books into your suitcase and bag your very own Kindle before the summer holidays.
Ultimate Ears Megablast Bluetooth Speaker, Portable Wi-Fi/Loud Waterproof Wireless Speaker with Amazon Alexa Voice Control - Red
Ultimate Ears Megablast Bluetooth Speaker, Portable Wi-Fi/Loud Waterproof Wireless Speaker with Amazon Alexa Voice Control - Red
Get ready for all those banging summer parties with a stonking £170 saving on the UE Megablast bluetooth speaker, which happens to be one of our favourite bluetooth speakers to date.
Amazon Services Deals
Amazon has slashed the prices of a whole host of its services including Kindle Unlimited, Amazon Channels, Amazon Music Unlimited and more. We’ve picked the best below, but read our comprehensive guide to the current best Amazon Services deals to see the full picture.
Prime Member Kids Unlimited Deal
Kids Unlimited - Access to Thousands of Books, Movies, TV Shows, Apps and more
Kids Unlimited - Access to Thousands of Books, Movies, TV Shows, Apps and more
Whether you're after a single child membership or family plan, Prime members can get access at a discounted rate to loads of child appropriate content.
Prime Day Deal: 3 Months of Kindle Unlimited Free
Sign-Up to Kindle Unlimited for 3 Free Months (or £9.99 for non-Prime Members)
Sign-Up to Kindle Unlimited for 3 Free Months (or £9.99 for non-Prime Members)
This Prime Day, get over a million book titles completely free when you sign up to Kindle Unlimited. Better still, this service comes with the first three months completely free for a limited time only.
Enjoy 4 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p
Listen to 50 million+ songs with Amazon Music Unlimited
Listen to 50 million+ songs with Amazon Music Unlimited
Exclusive to Amazon Prime members, pay just 99p for 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited, rather than its usual £7.99 per month cost.
Amazon Kindle Deals
With the summer holidays just around the corner, Amazon Prime Day presents the perfect time to bag yourself a Kindle e-reader on the cheap. And Amazon has dropped the price on the Kindle Paperwhite, getting you the most recent version for just £79.99. The Paperwhite includes a backlight and one of the best levels of pixel clarity on an e-reader (especially for just £100) too.
The Kindle 2019 just had a cracking discount
All-new Kindle | Now with a built-in front light—with Special Offers—Black
All-new Kindle | Now with a built-in front light—with Special Offers—Black
Trusted Reviews' favourite e-reader just got a lot cheaper, grab it while stocks last
Kindle Paperwhite Deal
Kindle Paperwhite - Waterproof, 6" High-Resolution Display, 8GB
Kindle Paperwhite - Waterproof, 6" High-Resolution Display, 8GB
The Kindle Paperwhite hits the sweet spot for Amazon's e-readers, with a waterproof design, 6-inch display and 8GB storage to fit in all your favourite books, magazines, comics and audio books.
Kindle Oasis Deal
Kindle Oasis - Waterproof, 32 GB, Free 3G + Wi-Fi
Kindle Oasis - Waterproof, 32 GB, Free 3G + Wi-Fi
The Kindle Oasis is Amazon's flagship e-reader, boasting fancy features such as waterproofing, 32GB storage and physical page-turning buttons. The perfect companion for your summer holidays
Amazon Echo Deals
In no surprise to anyone, the entire Amazon Echo range has received significant discounts across the board for Amazon Prime Day. While you can peruse all of the Echo Prime Day deals below, we were particularly impressed with the super low £22 price rate for the Echo Dot, as well as the Echo Show 5 now going for just £49.99.
Massive discounts on the Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric
One of the best smart speakers just got a huge discount
The Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) is a fantastic smart speaker
Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Heather Grey Fabric
Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Heather Grey Fabric
Grab one of the best smart speakers available while stocks last
The Echo Show 5 just had a huge price cut
Introducing Echo Show 5 – Compact smart display with Alexa, Black
Introducing Echo Show 5 – Compact smart display with Alexa, Black
Amazon's affordable smart display just became even better value for money
The Amazon Echo Show (Gen 2) just had a huge price cut
Echo Show (2nd Gen), Black + Philips Hue White Bulb E27
Echo Show (2nd Gen), Black + Philips Hue White Bulb E27
The Echo Show (2nd) Gen is an improvement on the first in nearly every way
Amazon Fire Tablet Deals
The Amazon Fire Tablets have always offered great value for money, but this Prime Day, every single Fire Tablet (including the Kids Editions) just got even cheaper. From just £29.99, you could be gifting someone you love a brand new Fire Tablet.
The Amazon Fire 7 just had a huge discount
All-new Fire 7 Tablet | 7" display, 16 GB, Black with Special Offers
All-new Fire 7 Tablet | 7" display, 16 GB, Black with Special Offers
The Amazon Fire 7 is one of the best value tablets money can buy, and it just got even cheaper
Amazon Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 8 prices slashed
Fire HD 8 Tablet, 16 GB, Black—with Special Offers
Fire HD 8 Tablet, 16 GB, Black—with Special Offers
The Fire HD 8 is a great value tablet for any Prime subscriber
Fire HD 10 Tablet, 1080p Full HD Display, 32 GB, Black—with Special Offers
Fire HD 10 Tablet, 1080p Full HD Display, 32 GB, Black—with Special Offers
The Fire HD 10 is a great option for Prime Video subscribers on the market for a mobile viewing station
Amazon Fire TV Stick Deals
Why not make use of Amazon’s incredible Prime Day deal for the Fire TV Stick? At just £19.99 while stocks last, this is an incredible bargain..
The Fire TV Stick just got a whole lot cheaper
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote | streaming media player
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote | streaming media player
Grab one of Trusted Reviews favourite streaming sticks while stocks last
The Fire TV Stick 4K just had its price slashed
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with Alexa Voice Remote | streaming media player
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with Alexa Voice Remote | streaming media player
The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best value ways to stream UHD, HDR content without spending a fortune
Amazon Headphone Deals
From Sony to Bose, there’s a ton of stellar headphone options that’ll receive major discounts over Amazon Prime Day, but for now we’ve highlighted our favourite from the offers available right now.
Mobvoi TicPods Free True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
Mobvoi TicPods Free True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Charging Case, Water Resistant, Clear Crisp Audio in Both Ears, Clear Crisp Audio, Noise Isolating - Ice
Mobvoi TicPods Free True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Charging Case, Water Resistant, Clear Crisp Audio in Both Ears, Clear Crisp Audio, Noise Isolating - Ice
Save big on these AirPods-rivalling earbuds with the huge Amazon Prime Day bargain
Sony WH-1000XM3 Deal
Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
A powerful, smart set of headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM3 adapt to your behaviour and environment in terms of both volume and the audio content you hear, truly becoming apart of your listening experience.
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i over-ears Prime Day deal
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i Bluetooth Over-Ears with Active Noise Cancellation
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i Bluetooth Over-Ears with Active Noise Cancellation
Save a stack of money on B&O's BeoPlay H9i wireless headphones which features ANC, Bluetooth and 18 hour battery life
Amazon Sonos and Soundbar Deals
With the sheer amount of fantastic deals available this Prime Day on a range of soundbars (from the likes of Sonos, Sony and more), there’s never been a better time to improve your home cinema set up with these cracking offers.
Save 25% on the Sonos Play:1
For one day only, the Sonos Play:1 is down to £124
For one day only, the Sonos Play:1 is down to £124
The Sonos Play:1 is one of the best wireless speakers on the market, and it's now cheaper than ever.
Sonos Beam Amazon Prime Deal
Sonos Beam Compact Smart Soundbar with Amazon Alexa Voice Control in Black
Sonos Beam Compact Smart Soundbar with Amazon Alexa Voice Control in Black
One of Trusted Reviews' favourite soundbars to date is now going for a limited time low price this Amazon Prime Day – be sure to snap up this bargain while it's still around.
Amazon TV Deals
Due to their usual high price point, TVs tend to be one of the most popular products of any Prime Day sale.
Hisense 4K TV – Prime Day Lightning Deal
Hisense H50B7100UK 50-Inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV with Freeview Play (2019) [Energy Class A]
Hisense H50B7100UK 50-Inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV with Freeview Play (2019) [Energy Class A]
Bag yourself a 50-inch 4K TV for the ridiculously low price of just £294 while stocks last. Be quick though, it's selling out fast.
25% off the Philips 55POS9002 55-inch 4K HDR TV
A cracking TV that we'd happily pay quite a lot more than £899.99 for.
A cracking TV that we'd happily pay quite a lot more than £899.99 for.
If you’re in the market for an OLED TV at a bargain basement price, look no further than this £300 discount on the Philips 55POS9002.
TCL 55DP628 55-inch 4K TV Prime Day deal
TCL 55DP628 55-Inch UHD 4K TV with Freeview Play and Alexa compatibility
TCL 55DP628 55-Inch UHD 4K TV with Freeview Play and Alexa compatibility
TCL's 55DP628 4K TV has been knocked down by 40% for Prime Day. It's a HDR set, with slimline design, Freeview Play and works with Alexa
Amazon Laptop Deals
Looking to upgrade your work laptop or simply want something better for the next school year? Whatever your reasons are for wanting a great laptop deal, we’ve got you covered.
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Prime Day Deals
Microsoft Surface Pro 6
Microsoft Surface Pro 6
This Surface Pro 6 sees you picking up an Intel Core i5 model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage, and get a Type Cover keyboard dock, normally sold separately for £100, with a huge Prime Day saving.
Amazon Smart Home Deals
Having a largely automated home, run by a futuristic AI programme once seemed like a pipe dream, and an expensive one at that. Thanks to the recent surge of affordable smart home tech, the cost of bringing your home into the 21st century has never been more affordable.
LIFX Smart Lightning Deals
Prime Day Philips Hue Play Bundle Deal
Philips Hue Play Colour Wall Entertainment Light, Double Pack, Black with Home Automation Smart Bridge 2.0
Philips Hue Play Colour Wall Entertainment Light, Double Pack, Black with Home Automation Smart Bridge 2.0
Great value for money as this bundle slips below the £100 price tag, accent your entertainment set-up or get creative with your smart lighting with the playful Philips Hue Play double pack with a Hue Bridge included.
Philips Hue Lucca and Outdoor Motion Sensor
Philips Hue Lucca LED Smart Outdoor Lantern and Philips Hue Outdoor Motion Sensor
Philips Hue Lucca LED Smart Outdoor Lantern and Philips Hue Outdoor Motion Sensor
Get a great deal on a Philips outdoor lighting system this Amazon Prime Day with this Philips Hue Lucca and outdoor motion sensor bundle with geolocation controls and voice assistant compatibility.
Amazon Wearables Deals
Can’t decide between an Apple Watch, a Fitbit or a Samsung Galaxy Watch? Picking which wearable/fitness tracker to go with can be a tricky affair, one that often boils down to your specific needs and what you want to get out of a handy little assistant on your wrist. We’ve also rounded up the best Prime Day wearables deals too.
Massive savings available on the Fitbit Charge 3
Get 26% off the Fitbit Charge 3
Get 26% off the Fitbit Charge 3
The Fitbit Charge 3 is one of our favourite fitness trackers, and at for under £100 it's an absolute steal.
Get 27% off the Fitbit Charge 3 NFC Special Edition
Get 27% off the Fitbit Charge 3 NFC Special Edition
The special edition Fitbit Charge 3 adds NFC to the mix, for contactless payments.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active – Lightning Deal
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 40mm Green - Exclusive to Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 40mm Green - Exclusive to Amazon
Just made available, this lightning deal knocks the Galaxy Watch Active's price down even further, getting you the amazing smartwatch with offline spotify mode and heart-rate tracking for under £170.
Amazon Phone Deals
Trying to stay with your current network provider whilst hopping over to a new handset can often be a costly and tedious affair. Check out the latest offers below.
The Moto G7 is a stellar value smartphone
motorola moto g7 6.24-Inch Android 9.0 Pie UK Sim-Free Smartphone with 4GB RAM and 64GB Storage (Dual Sim) – Black (Exclusive to Amazon)
motorola moto g7 6.24-Inch Android 9.0 Pie UK Sim-Free Smartphone with 4GB RAM and 64GB Storage (Dual Sim) – Black (Exclusive to Amazon)
Grab the Moto G7 is a great value Android smartphone
Get a whopping 25% off the iPhone X (64GB)
iPhone X (64GB) Space Grey - Extra £10 off voucher now live
iPhone X (64GB) Space Grey - Extra £10 off voucher now live
Our biggest criticism of the iPhone X used to be its price, which was £999. At £599.25, that’s no longer an issue.
Amazon Vacuum Cleaner Deals
Vacuum cleaners might not seem like the most exciting of tech gadgets, but having a good one can seriously change your household routine, and often make you realise that your chores have been made far more difficult by out of date designs. Here’s some tasty pricing:
Save Further on Already Reduced Google Home Hub
GOOGLE Home Hub in Chalk - Use code PRICEWIN
GOOGLE Home Hub in Chalk - Use code PRICEWIN
Create a more visual experience with your smart home assistant with the Google Home Hub. Look up recipes, play music and pull up live camera feeds. Google can also help you plan your day and so much more.
Shark Cordless Vacuum Deal
Shark IF130UKTH Anti-Allergen Cordless Stick Single Battery Vacuum Cleaner, Purple
Shark IF130UKTH Anti-Allergen Cordless Stick Single Battery Vacuum Cleaner, Purple
This Shark Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is a great all-rounder for tidying up your home. It's also specifically designed for allergy sufferers.
Amazon Camera Deals
With great photography being the main focus of their design, cameras can give you far more bang for your buck, but even more so if you grab a camera during the Prime Day sale.
Best Amazon Camera Deals
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II Digital Camera, Black
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II Digital Camera, Black
The lowest ever price for one of our favourite premium, one-inch compact cameras of recent years. The G7 X Mark II is great for stills thanks to its 20.2-megapixel sensor and f/1.8-f/2.8 lens, and particularly strong at vlogging too, as shown by its popularity among YouTubers.
Sony RX100 III
Sony RX100 III
A cracking deal on this middle child in the Sony RX100 series, our favourite range of compact cameras. It has a smartphone-trumping one-inch sensor, an excellent 24-70mm lens and the ability to shoot at a speedy 10fps.
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
The lowest ever price for this full-frame DSLR, which originally went on sale for £1,999 just two years ago. The 6D Mark II combines a large sensor with a host of modern features, including Dual Pixel AF, a vari-angle touchscreen and a huge 1,200-shot battery life.
Panasonic DC-TZ90 30x zoom compact camera
Panasonic DC-TZ90 30x zoom compact camera
An excellent deal on this travel camera with 30x optical zoom and 4K video recording. It may have been recently succeeded by the TZ95, but the TZ90 is much the same camera, including the handy viewfinder and impressive stills.
Olympus TG-5 waterproof camera
Olympus TG-5 waterproof camera
Our current number one waterproof camera, the TG-5 is the best rugged point-and-shoot around, with its 12-megapixel sensor and f/2.0 aperture producing great photos. The newer TG-6 is coming soon, but isn't a major upgrade.
Canon EOS 4000D with EF-S 18-55 mm f/3.5-5.6 III Lens
Canon EOS 4000D with EF-S 18-55 mm f/3.5-5.6 III Lens
Canon's most simple, entry-level DSLR was already pretty affordable, but it's a bit of a bargain at this price (which includes a kit lens). It has an 18-megapixel sensor, Full HD video recording and is compatible with Canon's huge range of EF lenses.
Amazon Prime Day 2019 – everything you need to know:
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Confused about what all the fuss is about? Don’t worry we have you covered. Amazon Prime Day is a yearly event where the retail giant slashes the price of numerous products and runs a series of flash sales. Here’s the cliff notes about it:
- The deals are limited to Amazon Prime subscribers, so if you haven’t already you’ll need to sign up to the service. If you’re a complete newbie there’s a handy 30 day free Amazon Prime trial you can sign up to.
- The deals are time sensitive, so if you see something you want it’s best to jump on it the moment you can.
- Prime Day only runs in UK, USA, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia and the UAE.
