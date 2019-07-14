Amazon Prime Day brings you the Amazon Echo Dot for the price of a takeout

For just the price of a takeout, you can get your hands on one of Amazon’s 3rd Gen Echo Dot smart speakers, which combine a small form factor with the full capabilities of an Amazon Echo speaker. Both the Amazon Echo Dot and a bundle including an Amazon Smart Plug are better than half price.

It’s Amazon’s most popular smart speaker, except it’s been updated with a fancy-looking fabric design and an improved speaker. Getting one of these usually is a bargainous $49.99, but here they’re practically giving them away, shipping an Echo Dot out to you for $21.99. If you want the bundle that includes a smart plug, it’s just $26.99. It’s a nearly obscene discount.

The 3rd Gen Echo Dot has had its sound quality beefed up substantially, and you can also use Alexa to find out about things like the weather, get the headlines, set alarms or listen to music. Buy two of these and you can link them together to kick out stereo sound, a great option when they’re going this cheap.You can also use Alexa Skills (they’re like apps) to boost what the Echo Dot can do, giving you potentially thousands of extra uses.

In our 4.5/5 review, homes editor David Ludlow said: “While the previous Echo Dots were cheap ways to extend smart home control all over your home, they weren’t the most attractive devices and had weedy sounds. The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) as a vast improvement on the originals, even though it costs exactly the same. ” praising its drastically improved sound.

So, there you have it. Skip a takeout, get one or two of these, join the smart speaker revolution. What’s not to love?

