Amazon’s Prime Day deals for 2nd Gen Echo speakers sound amazing

Amazon’s cutting prices of 2nd generation Echo speakers for Amazon Prime Day 2019, and is throwing in Amazon Smart Plugs and Amazon Music Unlimited subscriptions on selected deals for good measure.

This Prime Day, Amazon is selling 2nd Generation Amazon Echo in a variety of fabric color options with $50-$70 off.

If you wanted to save even more money, and enhance the capabilities of your smart home even further, you can also pick up a 2nd Generation Amazon Echo with an Amazon Smart Plug.

Amazon Smart Plugs are mains adapters which sit between your appliances and the power and lets you use Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa to control them.

Alternatively, you can pick up a 2nd Generation Amazon Echo speaker with six months of Amazon Music Unlimited included, so you can set your Echo speaker up and tell Alexa to get the tunes pumping out of the box.

Amazon Music Unlimited gives you access to a library of tens of millions of songs and is normally priced at $9.99/month – so right away this deal already saves you $59.94.

Any of these deals are worth snapping up even if you already own an Amazon Echo – two Echo speakers can be paired to create a stereo soundscape, so, if you really wanted to make a saving, you could get the 2nd Generation Echo with an Amazon Smart Plug deal and a 2nd Generation Amazon Echo Speaker with Amazon Music Unlimited.

These deals will run from now until the end of next Tuesday, July 16.

Amazon Prime Day 2019 runs from Monday, July 15, until the end of Tuesday, July 16.

