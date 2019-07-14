Amazon’s Prime Day deals for 2nd Gen Echo speakers sound amazing

Amazon’s cutting prices of 2nd generation Echo speakers for Amazon Prime Day 2019, and is throwing in Amazon Smart Plugs and Amazon Music Unlimited subscriptions on selected deals for good measure.
This Prime Day, Amazon is selling 2nd Generation Amazon Echo in a variety of fabric color options with $50-$70 off.
Best Amazon Echo Prime Day Deals
Amazon Echo (2nd Generation) - Heather Gray Fabric
Amazon Echo (2nd Generation) - Heather Gray Fabric
Pick up this 2nd gen Amazon Echo smart speaker with Alexa voice controls and Dolby processing technology for less this Prime Day.
Amazon Echo (2nd Generation) - Sandstone Fabric
Amazon Echo (2nd Generation) - Sandstone Fabric
Enjoy a massive $50 saving on this 2nd gen Amazon Echo smart speaker with Alexa voice controls and Dolby processing with Amazon.
Amazon Echo (2nd Generation) - Walnut
Amazon Echo (2nd Generation) - Walnut
If you fancy an Amazon Echo speaker without a fabric finish and this walnut sheen is more to your liking, then you can pick one up this Prime Day for less.
Amazon Echo (2nd Generation) with Amazon Smart Plug - Heather Gray Fabric
Amazon Echo (2nd Generation) with Amazon Smart Plug - Heather Gray Fabric
If you want to get started on setting up your smart home, this Prime Day deal is hard to beat - get a 2nd Gen Echo and an Amazon Smart Plug.
Amazon Echo (2nd Generation) with Amazon Smart Plug - Walnut Finish
Amazon Echo (2nd Generation) with Amazon Smart Plug - Walnut Finish
Get this Prime Day deal now and enjoy a saving of close to 50% on a 2nd Gen Amazon Echo smart speaker with an Amazon Smart Plug.
If you wanted to save even more money, and enhance the capabilities of your smart home even further, you can also pick up a 2nd Generation Amazon Echo with an Amazon Smart Plug.
Amazon Smart Plugs are mains adapters which sit between your appliances and the power and lets you use Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa to control them.
Related: Best Amazon Prime Day Deals
Alternatively, you can pick up a 2nd Generation Amazon Echo speaker with six months of Amazon Music Unlimited included, so you can set your Echo speaker up and tell Alexa to get the tunes pumping out of the box.
Amazon Music Unlimited gives you access to a library of tens of millions of songs and is normally priced at $9.99/month – so right away this deal already saves you $59.94.
Any of these deals are worth snapping up even if you already own an Amazon Echo – two Echo speakers can be paired to create a stereo soundscape, so, if you really wanted to make a saving, you could get the 2nd Generation Echo with an Amazon Smart Plug deal and a 2nd Generation Amazon Echo Speaker with Amazon Music Unlimited.
Best Amazon Echo Prime Day Deals
Amazon Echo (2nd Generation) - Heather Gray Fabric
Amazon Echo (2nd Generation) - Heather Gray Fabric
Pick up this 2nd gen Amazon Echo smart speaker with Alexa voice controls and Dolby processing technology for less this Prime Day.
Amazon Echo (2nd Generation) - Sandstone Fabric
Amazon Echo (2nd Generation) - Sandstone Fabric
Enjoy a massive $50 saving on this 2nd gen Amazon Echo smart speaker with Alexa voice controls and Dolby processing with Amazon.
Amazon Echo (2nd Generation) - Walnut
Amazon Echo (2nd Generation) - Walnut
If you fancy an Amazon Echo speaker without a fabric finish and this walnut sheen is more to your liking, then you can pick one up this Prime Day for less.
Amazon Echo (2nd Generation) with Amazon Smart Plug - Heather Gray Fabric
Amazon Echo (2nd Generation) with Amazon Smart Plug - Heather Gray Fabric
If you want to get started on setting up your smart home, this Prime Day deal is hard to beat - get a 2nd Gen Echo and an Amazon Smart Plug.
Amazon Echo (2nd Generation) with Amazon Smart Plug - Walnut Finish
Amazon Echo (2nd Generation) with Amazon Smart Plug - Walnut Finish
Get this Prime Day deal now and enjoy a saving of close to 50% on a 2nd Gen Amazon Echo smart speaker with an Amazon Smart Plug.
These deals will run from now until the end of next Tuesday, July 16.
Amazon Prime Day 2019 runs from Monday, July 15, until the end of Tuesday, July 16.
Want to stay up to date with Amazon Prime Day 2019? We’ve got you covered. For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedReviews.
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.