Amazon Prime Day 2024 announced, and it’s a special one

Amazon has announced that its next big Prime Day sales event is to take place on July 16 and 17.

This will be Amazon’s tenth year of running Prime Day, and as with most of those previous events, it’s opted to place it in July. To be more specific, Amazon Prime Day 2024 will run from 00:00 on July 16 to 23:59 on July 17.

Yes, we know that’s more like Amazon Prime Two Days. Just go with it.

What with the landmark nature of Amazon Prime Day 2024, you’d better believed the online retail giant is going to make it a big one. In a press release announcing the event, it promised “great savings from popular brands such as Elemis, ghd, Ninja, and Samsung, and Amazon’s lowest prices of the year so far on select products from Barbie, L’Oréal, Shark, and more”.

Electronics always play a huge part in any Prime Day, both from Amazon’s own roster of Fire tablets, Echo speakers, and Kindle e-reader products, and also from a bunch of third party participants.

The focus of these deals tends to shift from year to year, but you can generally expect to find great deals on air fryers, video game accessories, and TV sets, to name just four popular categories.

Besides those aforementioned brands, Amazon also references Bose, Fitbit, Oral-B and Sony, so there are definitely going to be some headphones, fitness trackers, and electric toothbrush deals in the offing. Sony, of course, sells loads of different things.

Amazon is already promoting some early deals that you can take advantage of, including 50% off select Ring cameras and doorbells, five months free of Amazon Music Unlimited, three months of Audible, 15 free PC games.

You’ll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of all those deals, but we’ve got all of the details you need to know about signing up right here. To cut moderately sized story even shorter, new customers get a 30 day trial, so you possibly won’t even need to pay to take advantage of Prime Day.