Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 announced, and it’s a special one

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Amazon has announced that its next big Prime Day sales event is to take place on July 16 and 17.

This will be Amazon’s tenth year of running Prime Day, and as with most of those previous events, it’s opted to place it in July. To be more specific, Amazon Prime Day 2024 will run from 00:00 on July 16 to 23:59 on July 17.

Yes, we know that’s more like Amazon Prime Two Days. Just go with it.

What with the landmark nature of Amazon Prime Day 2024, you’d better believed the online retail giant is going to make it a big one. In a press release announcing the event, it promised “great savings from popular brands such as Elemis, ghd, Ninja, and Samsung, and Amazon’s lowest prices of the year so far on select products from Barbie, L’Oréal, Shark, and more”.

Electronics always play a huge part in any Prime Day, both from Amazon’s own roster of Fire tablets, Echo speakers, and Kindle e-reader products, and also from a bunch of third party participants.

The focus of these deals tends to shift from year to year, but you can generally expect to find great deals on air fryers, video game accessories, and TV sets, to name just four popular categories.

Besides those aforementioned brands, Amazon also references Bose, Fitbit, Oral-B and Sony, so there are definitely going to be some headphones, fitness trackers, and electric toothbrush deals in the offing. Sony, of course, sells loads of different things.

Amazon is already promoting some early deals that you can take advantage of, including 50% off select Ring cameras and doorbells, five months free of Amazon Music Unlimited, three months of Audible, 15 free PC games.

You’ll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of all those deals, but we’ve got all of the details you need to know about signing up right here. To cut moderately sized story even shorter, new customers get a 30 day trial, so you possibly won’t even need to pay to take advantage of Prime Day.

You might like…

PS3 backwards compatibility finally coming to PS5?

PS3 backwards compatibility finally coming to PS5?

Chris Smith 11 hours ago
No, game store Game isn’t halting game sales

No, game store Game isn’t halting game sales

Chris Smith 11 hours ago
How to stream The Bear Season 3 in the UK? New release time revealed

How to stream The Bear Season 3 in the UK? New release time revealed

Chris Smith 12 hours ago
Cheaper Vision Pro could require tether to iPhone or Mac – report

Cheaper Vision Pro could require tether to iPhone or Mac – report

Chris Smith 13 hours ago
EU iPhone users won’t get best iOS 18 features, like Apple Intelligence

EU iPhone users won’t get best iOS 18 features, like Apple Intelligence

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Amazon’s AI revamp for Alexa might cost a tenner a month

Amazon’s AI revamp for Alexa might cost a tenner a month

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words