Amazon Prime Day 2019: Amazon’s Mega Sale is Now Live

The wait is over – Prime Day 2019 is upon us and there’s no turning back. To save you from missing out on the deals you care about, we’ve already separated the best from the rest and put them right here.

Remember though, unless you’re an Amazon Prime member, you won’t be able to access any of these deals. Luckily for you though, it’s not too late to quickly sign up for a cheeky 30-day free trial, and you can always cancel it at the end of the month without being charged.

Use our handy navigator below to get you straight to the type of deals that you’re after, or if you simply want to know more about Prime Day itself, then you can read through our guide found at the bottom of this page. So without further ado, let’s dive in.

Jump to the deals live now:

Amazon Services | Amazon Kindle | Amazon Echo | Amazon Fire Tablet | Amazon Fire TV Stick | Headphones | SoundbarsTVs | LaptopsSmart HomeWearablesPhonesDyson and Vacuum CleanersCamerasPS4Xbox OneNintendo Switch

Amazon Prime Day 2019 – everything you need to know:

What is Amazon Prime Day? | When is Amazon Prime Day? | Why Should I Sign-Up for Amazon Prime? | What are Amazon Lightning Deals? | Which other companies are competing with Prime Day?

The best Prime Deals live now:

Read on for the most up to date discounts:

Amazon Services Deals

As you might expect, Amazon has slashed the prices of a whole host of its services including Kindle Unlimited, Amazon Channels, Amazon Music Unlimited and more.


Prime Day Deal: Rent Movies for Only £1.99

Prime Members Can Rent Selected Movies for Only £1.99

Down from £4.49, find a selection of great films to rent for less in celebration of Amazon Prime Day 2019, including The Grinch, Collete

Amazon

|

Prime Day Exclusive

|

Now £1.99

View Deal

Now £1.99

|

Prime Day Exclusive

|

Amazon



50% off First 3 Months of Amazon Channels this Prime Day

Subscriptions to MGM, Shudder, Sundance, StarzPlay and More via Amazon Channels

This Amazon Prime Day 2019, choose from select Amazon Channels and you can save 50% on your first three months. The offer includes the likes of Horror movie channel Shudder, indie film festival Sundance's catalogue and more.

Amazon

|

Save 50%

|

From £1.99

View Deal

From £1.99

|

Save 50%

|

Amazon


(Back to top)

Amazon Kindle Deals

With the summer holidays just around the corner, Amazon Prime Day presents the perfect time to bag yourself a Kindle e-reader on the cheap. As it just so happens, Amazon has just dropped the price on the Kindle Paperwhite, getting you the most recent version for just £79.99. Given that the Paperwhite includes a backlight and one of the best levels of pixel clarity on an e-reader (especially for just £100), there no excuse why you can’t fall in love with reading again.

(Back to top)

Amazon Echo Deals

The price of both the Echo Dot (3rd gen) and the Echo Show (2nd gen) have both plummeted, going for just £22 and £159.99 respectively. At such a low price, the Echo Dot in particular is a great shout for anyone who wants to buy their first smart speaker.

(Back to top)

Amazon Fire Tablet Deals

The Amazon Fire Tablets have always offered great value for money, but this Amazon Prime Day, every single Fire Tablet (including the Kids Editions) just got even cheaper. From just £29.99, you could be gifting someone you love a brand new Fire Tablet, or just buying a cheeky second tablet for yourself – one that you don’t mind being chucked around at the bottom of your bag.

(Back to top)

Amazon Fire TV Stick Deals

Why not make use of Amazon’s incredible Prime Day deal for the Fire TV Stick? At just £19.99 while stocks last, this is an incredible bargain that can get you closer to the content you love.

(Back to top)

Amazon Headphone Deals

From Sony to Bose, there’s a ton of stellar headphone options that’ll receive major discounts over Amazon Prime Day, but for now we’ve highlighted our favourite from the offers available right now.

Best Amazon Headphone Deals

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones

There's just under £60 off on B&O's stellar wireless over-ears

Amazon

|

Save £71

|

Now £179.00

View Deal

Now £179.00

|

Save £71

|

Amazon

Sennheiser PXC 550

They look great, sound fantastic and now with a lower price they're an absolute bargain. There's two levels of noise cancelling and you can tweak the sound to your liking with a companion app.

Amazon

|

Save £105

|

Now £225.00

View Deal

Now £225.00

|

Save £105

|

Amazon

(Back to top)

Amazon Soundbar Deals

Sick of the lacklustre audio quality emanating from you TV? It might be time to pick up a dedicated sound in the Prime Day sale – but if you can’t wait to upgrade, then you should take a gander at our current favourite bargains.

Best Amazon Soundbar Deals

Sony HT-SF150 2ch Soundbar

A two-channel soundbar that also comes with Bluetooth connectivity if you want to send music to the soundbar.

Amazon

|

Save £56

|

Now £93.95

View Deal

Now £93.95

|

Save £56

|

Amazon

Sonos Play:1 Smart Wireless Speaker, Black

The most affordable Sonos speaker just got a little cheaper with this swish discount currently available on Amazon for a limited time only.

Amazon

|

Free Delivery

|

Now £149.00

View Deal

Now £149.00

|

Free Delivery

|

Amazon

Sonos Playbase Wireless Home Cinema Sound Base – White

The Sonos Playbase lets you prop your TV on top of it, saving even more space whilst providing a meaty sound boost.

Amazon

|

Save £130

|

Now £499.00

View Deal

Now £499.00

|

Save £130

|

Amazon

(Back to top)

Amazon TV Deals

Due to their usual high price point, TVs tend to be one of the most popular products of any Prime Day sale. Given how quickly Amazon’s TV offers can sell out, it’s worth snapping up one these early deals before the bonanza begins.

(Back to top)

Amazon Laptop Deals

Looking to upgrade your work laptop or simply want something better for the next school year? Whatever your reasons are for wanting a great laptop deal, we’ve got you covered.

(Back to top)

Amazon Smart Home Deals

Having a largely automated home, run by a futuristic AI programme once seemed like a pipe dream, and an expensive one at that. Thanks to the recent surge of affordable smart home tech, the cost of bringing your home into the 21st century has never been more palatable.

(Back to top)

Amazon Wearables Deals

Can’t decide between an Apple Watch, a Fitbit or a Samsung Galaxy Watch? Picking which wearable/fitness tracker to go with can be a tricky affair, one that often boils down to your specific needs and what you want to get out of a handy little assistant on your wrist.

Best Amazon Smartwatch and Fitness Tracker Deals

Fitbit Versa Health & Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate, Music & Swim Tracking - Black

The Fitbit Versa is one of the most well rounded fitness trackers on the market, one that doubles brilliantly as a casual smartwatch and now with a hefty discount on top.

Amazon

|

Save £60.99

|

Now £162.89

View Deal

Now £162.89

|

Save £60.99

|

Amazon

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch

Samsung's previous flagship smartwatch can be had for just a fraction of its original price – making it one of the cheapest smartwatches available that boasts a rotating bezel for navigating menus.

Amazon

|

Save £182

|

Now £167.00

View Deal

Now £167.00

|

Save £182

|

Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Running Watch with Elevate Wrist Heart Rate and Smart Notifications, Black/Grey

A sharp, lightweight fitness tracker with some great insights for runners.

Amazon

|

Save £70

|

Now £154.45

View Deal

Now £154.45

|

Save £70

|

Amazon

(Back to top)

Amazon Phone Deals

Trying to stay with your current network provider whilst hopping over to a new handset can often be a costly and tedious affair.

Best Amazon Smartphone Deals

Motorola moto g7 4GB RAM and 64GB Storage (Dual Sim) – Black

For well below the price of most mid-range smartphones, the Moto G7 is one of the few budget devices to come with a dual-camera setup, getting you great shots for less.

Amazon

|

Save £59.01

|

Now £219.99

View Deal

Now £219.99

|

Save £59.01

|

Amazon

Pocophone F1 by Xiaomi - 6GB RAM and 128GB Storage (Dual Sim)

Receiving a stellar 9/10 rating here on Trusted Reviews, the Pocophone F1 is one of the best affordable smartphones money can buy – now going for even less in this fantastic deal.

Amazon

|

Save £50

|

Now £320.00

View Deal

Now £320.00

|

Save £50

|

Amazon

Apple iPhone X (64 GB) - Space Grey

Apple's previous flagship phone is now going for just a fraction of its original price, making this the perfect opportunity to bag yourself a high-end iPhone on the cheap.

Amazon

|

Save £150

|

Now £799.00

View Deal

Now £799.00

|

Save £150

|

Amazon

(Back to top)

Amazon Vacuum Cleaner Deals

Vacuum cleaners might not seem like the most exciting of tech gadgets, but having a good one can seriously change your household routine, and often make you realise that your chores have been made far more difficult by out of date designs. Surely then there’s no better time to invest in a brand new Dyson, Shark or even G Tech vacuum cleaner than when the deals start dropping?

Best Amazon Vacuum Cleaner Deals

Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

A real all-rounder, the Dyson V7 will sort out any surface, especially carpets, ensuring there is no dirt or pet hair in sight.

Amazon

|

Save 33%

|

Now £247.77

View Deal

Now £247.77

|

Save 33%

|

Amazon

Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner [NV801UKT] Pet Hair, Powered Lift-Away

Not a fan of going cordless just yet? The Shark upright vacuum will get straight to the heart of the problem and ensure you're never without power as a corded device.

Amazon

|

Save £120

|

Now £229.99

View Deal

Now £229.99

|

Save £120

|

Amazon

(Back to top)

Amazon Camera Deals

Let’s face it, it doesn’t matter how good the manufacturers say they are, smartphone cameras will never match up to their full-fat counterpart. With great photography being the main focus of their design, cameras can give you far more bang for your buck, but even more so if you grab a camera during the Prime Day sale.

(Back to top)

Amazon PS4 Deals

With a respectable number of exclusive titles under its belt, the lifecycle of Sony’s PS4 is almost at an end, but you can be sure that it’ll translate into some fantastic PS4 Prime Day deals.

Early PS4 Prime Day Deals

Sony PlayStation 4 500GB Console (Black) with FIFA 19 Ultimate Team Icons and Rare Player Pack Bundle

For one of its lowest prices yet, this sweet PS4 Fifa bundle gets you the latest game in the series plus some additional DLC for your troubles. Not too shabby.

Amazon

|

Now £249.99

View Deal

Now £249.99

|

Amazon

God of War (PS4)

One of this generation's best exclusives is now going for a super low price, meaning there's never been a better time to jump into the grand adventure of Kratos and Atreus.

Amazon

|

Now £30.78

View Deal

Now £30.78

|

Amazon

Days Gone (PS4)

The PS4's latest exclusive has never been cheaper thanks to think stonkingly good deal from Amazon – be sure to nab your copy while you can.

Amazon

|

Now £35.60

View Deal

Now £35.60

|

Amazon

(Back to top)

Xbox One Deals

The choice is yours this Prime Day.

Early Xbox One Prime Day Deals

Xbox One S 1 TB All-Digital Edition Console (Disc-free Gaming)

If you want to ditch the plastic and make the jump to digital, the new Xbox One S is the way to go – especially as it comes with download codes for Sea of Thieves, Minecraft and Forza Horizon 3.

Amazon

|

Includes 3 Games

|

Now £189.99

View Deal

Now £189.99

|

Includes 3 Games

|

Amazon

Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield V console + Apex Legends Founders Pack (Xbox One)

Not only are you getting the stellar Battlefield V with this bundle, but it also includes the Apex Legends Founders Pack, perfect for any battle royale fans in the audience.

Amazon

|

Lowest Price Yet

|

Now £244.09

View Deal

Now £244.09

|

Lowest Price Yet

|

Amazon

Xbox One X 1TB Console - Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Bundle (Xbox One)

Coming in at a fair bit cheaper than other Xbox One X bundles, this particular one is also going for its lowest price yet.

Amazon

|

Lowest Price Yet

|

Now £420.00

View Deal

Now £420.00

|

Lowest Price Yet

|

Amazon

(Back to top)

Amazon Nintendo Switch Deals

Due to still being fairly new on the market, there weren’t too many Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals to speak off last year, but we’re picturing a totally different scenario this time around. P

Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Amazon

Nintendo Switch - Neon Red/Neon Blue

The RRP for the standard Nintendo Switch console has dropped just in time for Prime Day 2018

Amazon

|

Save £9

|

Now £289.99

View Deal

Now £289.99

|

Save £9

|

Amazon

Nintendo Switch Diablo III Limited Edition Console with Diablo III Download Code + Themed Carry Case

Diablo 3: Eternal Collection is the perfect title for Nintendo Switch, and this bundle is limited edition and comes with a carry case, too!

Amazon

|

Free Game

|

Now £369.99

View Deal

Now £369.99

|

Free Game

|

Amazon

South Park and The Fractured But Whole (Nintendo Switch)

One of the funniest games around has finally made it to the Nintendo Switch, and now it's going for a new low price courtesy of Amazon.

Amazon

|

New Low Price

|

Now £18.03

View Deal

Now £18.03

|

New Low Price

|

Amazon

(Back to top)

Amazon Prime Day 2019

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Almost as big as Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Prime Day is the sale that Amazon dedicates exclusively to subscribers of the Amazon Prime service. While it’s unlikely that you’ll see as many deals as you would during the Black Friday, the deals themselves have proven to be, on the whole, far better than their November counterparts.

Even though we’re just a few days away from the sale, it’s never too late to sign up for a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime and make the most of the sale. With the said, there’s plenty more to enjoy from being an Amazon Prime member:

  • Arguably the biggest sell of Amazon Prime is the next-day delivery that comes with the service. Thanks to Amazon Prime, you’ll never have to worry about being unprepared for that next big birthday in the calendar.
  • Amazon Music and Prime Video are thrown in with every Amazon Prime subscription, giving you countless hours of tunes and entertainment at no additional cost. At this time of year, Prime members can also get significant discounts on other Amazon services including Amazon Channels, Amazon Music Unlimited and Kindle Unlimited.
  • Prime Day itself doesn’t just encompass a plethora of deals, this year Amazon’s put on a proper musical concert in celebration of the event. Available only to Prime members, you can watch the Amazon Prime Day concert starring Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and more right here.

(Back to top)

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day 2019 officially begins at midnight on July 15th, which means we’re just a few short hours away from one of the biggest sales events of the year. Don’t worry though, the sale will continue until the end of July 16th, so you don’t necessarily have to stay up past your bedtime in order to bag a cracking deal.

Amazon Prime Day 2019

Just because we’re about to enter the breach however, that doesn’t mean that it’s too late to sign up for a free trial to Amazon Prime. Just follow the link below – or alternatively make use of the £20 discount now running for a yearly subscription – to get your account up and running.

(Back to top)

Should I Sign-Up for Amazon Prime?

If you’ve never signed up for Amazon Prime before then you’re in luck, you’ll be eligible for a free one-month trial. You’ll get all the benefits of being a Prime Member, including one-day delivery, a subscription to Prime Video and of course, access to the deals of Prime Day, and it won’t cost you a penny.

If you decide to stay longer, you’ll receive the usual Amazon Prime benefits but for £7.99/month. Those include next-delivery on “millions of items” according to Amazon, Prime Originals – so that’s a Netflix style streaming service where you can watch Amazon commissioned shows (read our Prime Originals verdict here), discounted Kindle books (including three months of Kindle Unlimited), and access to Prime Video. Read more about what Prime members get in our exhaustive guide.

(Back to top)

What are Amazon Lightning Deals?

As ferocious as the name implies, Amazon Lightning Deals offer some of the retailer’s most significant discounts. While Lightning deals do appear throughout the year, their intensity (and the number of products they cover) increase throughout the Prime Day season. What’s the catch?

Well, unlike other deals featured on Amazon, lightning deals are only available for very short windows of time, making them very tricky to pick up.

As we move closer to Prime Day, Amazon’s lightning deals will appear on the main Amazon Prime Day page (click here). Of course, if you don’t have the time to be watching Amazon all day, our twitter pages (@TrustedReviews and @TrustedDeals) will feature the best lightning deals as and when they appear.

(Back to top)

Which other companies are competing with Prime Day?

You didn’t think that all the other retailers would just roll over and let Amazon have all the fun? Right now, Currys PC World is operating its Black Tag Sale which has several amazing discounts on TVs, smart home devices and more.

eBay on the other hand is taking Amazon to task by offering a bunch of phenomenal deals, all conveniently priced at the same RRP of an annual subscription to Amazon Prime (see what they did there?).

If you’ve got gift cards and store credit to use elsewhere then fear not, the likes of Argos, John Lewis and more are all running their own different sales to capitalise on the action.

(Back to top)

See our full coverage below for specific product categories:

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Unlike other sites, we thoroughly review everything we recommend. We use industry standard tests to evaluate products in order to assess them properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. Trusted Reviews may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tell us what you think.

More Prime Day News and Deals

All Prime Day News & Deals