Amazon Prime Day 2019: Amazon’s Mega Sale is Now Live

The wait is over – Prime Day 2019 is upon us and there’s no turning back. To save you from missing out on the deals you care about, we’ve already separated the best from the rest and put them right here.
Remember though, unless you’re an Amazon Prime member, you won’t be able to access any of these deals. Luckily for you though, it’s not too late to quickly sign up for a cheeky 30-day free trial, and you can always cancel it at the end of the month without being charged.
Sign-Up for Amazon Prime
12 month membership
Amazon Prime Day 2019 has been announced and will be 48 hours of madness across the 15 and 16 July. In light of this, Amazon are slashing £20 off the 12 month membership. Deal expires 16th July.
30 Day Free Trial
If you would prefer to try before you buy, sign up here and get 30 days free to benefit from the exclusive deals.
Use our handy navigator below to get you straight to the type of deals that you’re after, or if you simply want to know more about Prime Day itself, then you can read through our guide found at the bottom of this page. So without further ado, let’s dive in.
Jump to the deals live now:
Amazon Services | Amazon Kindle | Amazon Echo | Amazon Fire Tablet | Amazon Fire TV Stick | Headphones | Soundbars | TVs | Laptops | Smart Home | Wearables | Phones | Dyson and Vacuum Cleaners | Cameras | PS4 | Xbox One | Nintendo Switch
Amazon Prime Day 2019 – everything you need to know:
What is Amazon Prime Day? | When is Amazon Prime Day? | Why Should I Sign-Up for Amazon Prime? | What are Amazon Lightning Deals? | Which other companies are competing with Prime Day?
The best Prime Deals live now:
Read on for the most up to date discounts:
Amazon Services Deals
As you might expect, Amazon has slashed the prices of a whole host of its services including Kindle Unlimited, Amazon Channels, Amazon Music Unlimited and more.
Prime Member Kids Unlimited Deal
Kids Unlimited - Access to Thousands of Books, Movies, TV Shows, Apps and more
Whether you're after a single child membership or family plan, Prime members can get access at a discounted rate to loads of child appropriate content. With the Parents Dashboard, parents can choose different features and filters for better peace of mind.
Prime Day Deal: Rent Movies for Only £1.99
Prime Members Can Rent Selected Movies for Only £1.99
Down from £4.49, find a selection of great films to rent for less in celebration of Amazon Prime Day 2019, including The Grinch, Collete
Prime Day Deal: 3 Months of Kindle Unlimited Free
Sign-Up to Kindle Unlimited for 3 Free Months (or £9.99 for non-Prime Members)
This Prime Day, get over a million book titles completely free when you sign up to Kindle Unlimited. Better still, this service comes with the first three months completely free for a limited time only.
50% off First 3 Months of Amazon Channels this Prime Day
Subscriptions to MGM, Shudder, Sundance, StarzPlay and More via Amazon Channels
This Amazon Prime Day 2019, choose from select Amazon Channels and you can save 50% on your first three months. The offer includes the likes of Horror movie channel Shudder, indie film festival Sundance's catalogue and more.
Enjoy 4 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p
Listen to 50 million+ songs with Amazon Music Unlimited
Exclusive to Amazon Prime members, pay just 99p for 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited, rather than its usual £7.99 per month cost.
Amazon Kindle Deals
With the summer holidays just around the corner, Amazon Prime Day presents the perfect time to bag yourself a Kindle e-reader on the cheap. As it just so happens, Amazon has just dropped the price on the Kindle Paperwhite, getting you the most recent version for just £79.99. Given that the Paperwhite includes a backlight and one of the best levels of pixel clarity on an e-reader (especially for just £100), there no excuse why you can’t fall in love with reading again.
Kindle Paperwhite Deal
Kindle Paperwhite - Waterproof, 6" High-Resolution Display, 8GB
The Kindle Paperwhite hits the sweet spot for Amazon's e-readers, with a waterproof design, 6-inch display and 8GB storage to fit in all your favourite books, magazines, comics and audio books.
Amazon Echo Deals
The price of both the Echo Dot (3rd gen) and the Echo Show (2nd gen) have both plummeted, going for just £22 and £159.99 respectively. At such a low price, the Echo Dot in particular is a great shout for anyone who wants to buy their first smart speaker.
Massive discounts on the Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric
One of the best smart speakers just got a huge discount
The Amazon Echo Show (Gen 2) just had a huge price cut
Echo Show (2nd Gen), Black + Philips Hue White Bulb E27
The Echo Show (2nd) Gen is an improvement on the first in nearly every way
Amazon Fire Tablet Deals
The Amazon Fire Tablets have always offered great value for money, but this Amazon Prime Day, every single Fire Tablet (including the Kids Editions) just got even cheaper. From just £29.99, you could be gifting someone you love a brand new Fire Tablet, or just buying a cheeky second tablet for yourself – one that you don’t mind being chucked around at the bottom of your bag.
The Amazon Fire 7 just had a huge discount
All-new Fire 7 Tablet | 7" display, 16 GB, Black with Special Offers
The Amazon Fire 7 is one of the best value tablets money can buy, and it just got even cheaper
Amazon Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 8 prices slashed
Fire HD 8 Tablet, 16 GB, Black—with Special Offers
The Fire HD 8 is a great value tablet for any Prime subscriber
Fire HD 10 Tablet, 1080p Full HD Display, 32 GB, Black—with Special Offers
The Fire HD 10 is a great option for Prime Video subscribers on the market for a mobile viewing station
Amazon Fire TV Stick Deals
Why not make use of Amazon’s incredible Prime Day deal for the Fire TV Stick? At just £19.99 while stocks last, this is an incredible bargain that can get you closer to the content you love.
The Fire TV Stick just got a whole lot cheaper
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote | streaming media player
Grab one of Trusted Reviews favourite streaming sticks while stocks last
Amazon Headphone Deals
From Sony to Bose, there’s a ton of stellar headphone options that’ll receive major discounts over Amazon Prime Day, but for now we’ve highlighted our favourite from the offers available right now.
Best Amazon Headphone Deals
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones
There's just under £60 off on B&O's stellar wireless over-ears
Sennheiser PXC 550
They look great, sound fantastic and now with a lower price they're an absolute bargain. There's two levels of noise cancelling and you can tweak the sound to your liking with a companion app.
Amazon Soundbar Deals
Sick of the lacklustre audio quality emanating from you TV? It might be time to pick up a dedicated sound in the Prime Day sale – but if you can’t wait to upgrade, then you should take a gander at our current favourite bargains.
Best Amazon Soundbar Deals
Sony HT-SF150 2ch Soundbar
A two-channel soundbar that also comes with Bluetooth connectivity if you want to send music to the soundbar.
Sonos Play:1 Smart Wireless Speaker, Black
The most affordable Sonos speaker just got a little cheaper with this swish discount currently available on Amazon for a limited time only.
Sonos Playbase Wireless Home Cinema Sound Base – White
The Sonos Playbase lets you prop your TV on top of it, saving even more space whilst providing a meaty sound boost.
Amazon TV Deals
Due to their usual high price point, TVs tend to be one of the most popular products of any Prime Day sale. Given how quickly Amazon’s TV offers can sell out, it’s worth snapping up one these early deals before the bonanza begins.
Best Amazon TV Deals
Philips 50PUS6753/12 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR Plus, Freeview Play and Ambilight 3-sided
Big savings on an accomplished 50-inch Philips TV, complete with Ambilight technology for a more immersive experience.
Samsung HDR Smart 4K TV, 55", 3840 x 2160 Pixel, Glossy Black [Energy Class A]
This tidy 55-inch 4K TV from Samsung has never been cheaper on Amazon than it is right now.
Amazon Laptop Deals
Looking to upgrade your work laptop or simply want something better for the next school year? Whatever your reasons are for wanting a great laptop deal, we’ve got you covered.
Best Amazon Laptop Deals
Apple MacBook Air 2018 – Gold
A great price for Apple’s latest compact laptop, which packs a 13.3-inch Retina display, Touch ID, and an i5 processor.
Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch Retina, Touch Bar, 2.3GHz Quad-Core Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) - Space Grey (Previous Model)
Pick up a 2018 MacBook Pro with 512GB of storage, a 2.3GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, and a 13-inch screen for less on Prime Day 2019.
Huawei Matebook X PRO 13.9" – Grey
A compelling Ultrabook with top notch hardware and a sleek design. This is a desirable MacBook Pro rival at a decent price.
Acer Aspire 7 A715-71G Gaming Notebook - (Intel Core i5-7300HQ, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 2G, 15.6" FHD Display, Black)
This inexpensive Acer gaming laptop just got even more bargainous - get a laptop with a huge 1TB of storage and dedicated Nvidia graphics for under £700.
Amazon Smart Home Deals
Having a largely automated home, run by a futuristic AI programme once seemed like a pipe dream, and an expensive one at that. Thanks to the recent surge of affordable smart home tech, the cost of bringing your home into the 21st century has never been more palatable.
Best Amazon Philips Hue Deals
Philips Hue White and Colour Ambience Smart E27 Bulb Starter Kit
Get your smart home lighting system set up with ease with one of Philips Hues' starter kits. Including white and coloured bulbs, as well as a dimmer switch and Hue Bridge, this is ideal for beginners.
Amazon Wearables Deals
Can’t decide between an Apple Watch, a Fitbit or a Samsung Galaxy Watch? Picking which wearable/fitness tracker to go with can be a tricky affair, one that often boils down to your specific needs and what you want to get out of a handy little assistant on your wrist.
Best Amazon Smartwatch and Fitness Tracker Deals
Fitbit Versa Health & Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate, Music & Swim Tracking - Black
The Fitbit Versa is one of the most well rounded fitness trackers on the market, one that doubles brilliantly as a casual smartwatch and now with a hefty discount on top.
Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch
Samsung's previous flagship smartwatch can be had for just a fraction of its original price – making it one of the cheapest smartwatches available that boasts a rotating bezel for navigating menus.
Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Running Watch with Elevate Wrist Heart Rate and Smart Notifications, Black/Grey
A sharp, lightweight fitness tracker with some great insights for runners.
Amazon Phone Deals
Trying to stay with your current network provider whilst hopping over to a new handset can often be a costly and tedious affair.
Best Amazon Smartphone Deals
Motorola moto g7 4GB RAM and 64GB Storage (Dual Sim) – Black
For well below the price of most mid-range smartphones, the Moto G7 is one of the few budget devices to come with a dual-camera setup, getting you great shots for less.
Pocophone F1 by Xiaomi - 6GB RAM and 128GB Storage (Dual Sim)
Receiving a stellar 9/10 rating here on Trusted Reviews, the Pocophone F1 is one of the best affordable smartphones money can buy – now going for even less in this fantastic deal.
Apple iPhone X (64 GB) - Space Grey
Apple's previous flagship phone is now going for just a fraction of its original price, making this the perfect opportunity to bag yourself a high-end iPhone on the cheap.
Amazon Vacuum Cleaner Deals
Vacuum cleaners might not seem like the most exciting of tech gadgets, but having a good one can seriously change your household routine, and often make you realise that your chores have been made far more difficult by out of date designs. Surely then there’s no better time to invest in a brand new Dyson, Shark or even G Tech vacuum cleaner than when the deals start dropping?
Best Amazon Vacuum Cleaner Deals
Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner
A real all-rounder, the Dyson V7 will sort out any surface, especially carpets, ensuring there is no dirt or pet hair in sight.
Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner [NV801UKT] Pet Hair, Powered Lift-Away
Not a fan of going cordless just yet? The Shark upright vacuum will get straight to the heart of the problem and ensure you're never without power as a corded device.
Amazon Camera Deals
Let’s face it, it doesn’t matter how good the manufacturers say they are, smartphone cameras will never match up to their full-fat counterpart. With great photography being the main focus of their design, cameras can give you far more bang for your buck, but even more so if you grab a camera during the Prime Day sale.
Best Amazon Camera Deals
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II Digital Camera, Black
The lowest ever price for one of our favourite premium, one-inch compact cameras of recent years. The G7 X Mark II is great for stills thanks to its 20.2-megapixel sensor and f/1.8-f/2.8 lens, and particularly strong at vlogging too, as shown by its popularity among YouTubers.
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
This full-frame DSLR has never been cheaper and originally went on sale for £1,999 just two years ago. Along with its huge sensor the 6D Mark II is packed with modern features, including a vari-angle touchscreen, Dual Pixel AF and a 1,200-shot battery life.
Insta360 One X
The lowest ever price for our favourite 360-degree camera. The Insta360 One X lets you film everywhere in 5.7K video, then choose which 'flat' frames to weave together into your final epic video.
Panasonic DC-TZ90 30x zoom compact camera
An excellent deal on this travel camera with 30x optical zoom and 4K video recording. It may have been recently succeeded by the TZ95, but the TZ90 is much the same camera, including the handy viewfinder and impressive stills.
Olympus TG-5 waterproof camera
Our current number one waterproof camera, the TG-5 is the best rugged point-and-shoot around, with its 12-megapixel sensor and f/2.0 aperture producing great photos. The newer TG-6 is coming soon, but isn't a major upgrade.
Canon EOS 4000D with EF-S 18-55 mm f/3.5-5.6 III Lens
Canon's most simple, entry-level DSLR was already pretty affordable, but it's a bit of a bargain at this price (which includes a kit lens). It has an 18-megapixel sensor, Full HD video recording and is compatible with Canon's huge range of EF lenses.
Amazon PS4 Deals
With a respectable number of exclusive titles under its belt, the lifecycle of Sony’s PS4 is almost at an end, but you can be sure that it’ll translate into some fantastic PS4 Prime Day deals.
Early PS4 Prime Day Deals
Sony PlayStation 4 500GB Console (Black) with FIFA 19 Ultimate Team Icons and Rare Player Pack Bundle
For one of its lowest prices yet, this sweet PS4 Fifa bundle gets you the latest game in the series plus some additional DLC for your troubles. Not too shabby.
God of War (PS4)
One of this generation's best exclusives is now going for a super low price, meaning there's never been a better time to jump into the grand adventure of Kratos and Atreus.
Days Gone (PS4)
The PS4's latest exclusive has never been cheaper thanks to think stonkingly good deal from Amazon – be sure to nab your copy while you can.
Xbox One Deals
The choice is yours this Prime Day.
Early Xbox One Prime Day Deals
Xbox One S 1 TB All-Digital Edition Console (Disc-free Gaming)
If you want to ditch the plastic and make the jump to digital, the new Xbox One S is the way to go – especially as it comes with download codes for Sea of Thieves, Minecraft and Forza Horizon 3.
Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield V console + Apex Legends Founders Pack (Xbox One)
Not only are you getting the stellar Battlefield V with this bundle, but it also includes the Apex Legends Founders Pack, perfect for any battle royale fans in the audience.
Xbox One X 1TB Console - Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Bundle (Xbox One)
Coming in at a fair bit cheaper than other Xbox One X bundles, this particular one is also going for its lowest price yet.
Amazon Nintendo Switch Deals
Due to still being fairly new on the market, there weren’t too many Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals to speak off last year, but we’re picturing a totally different scenario this time around. P
Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Amazon
Nintendo Switch - Neon Red/Neon Blue
The RRP for the standard Nintendo Switch console has dropped just in time for Prime Day 2018
Nintendo Switch Diablo III Limited Edition Console with Diablo III Download Code + Themed Carry Case
Diablo 3: Eternal Collection is the perfect title for Nintendo Switch, and this bundle is limited edition and comes with a carry case, too!
South Park and The Fractured But Whole (Nintendo Switch)
One of the funniest games around has finally made it to the Nintendo Switch, and now it's going for a new low price courtesy of Amazon.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Almost as big as Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Prime Day is the sale that Amazon dedicates exclusively to subscribers of the Amazon Prime service. While it’s unlikely that you’ll see as many deals as you would during the Black Friday, the deals themselves have proven to be, on the whole, far better than their November counterparts.
Even though we’re just a few days away from the sale, it’s never too late to sign up for a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime and make the most of the sale. With the said, there’s plenty more to enjoy from being an Amazon Prime member:
- Arguably the biggest sell of Amazon Prime is the next-day delivery that comes with the service. Thanks to Amazon Prime, you’ll never have to worry about being unprepared for that next big birthday in the calendar.
- Amazon Music and Prime Video are thrown in with every Amazon Prime subscription, giving you countless hours of tunes and entertainment at no additional cost. At this time of year, Prime members can also get significant discounts on other Amazon services including Amazon Channels, Amazon Music Unlimited and Kindle Unlimited.
- Prime Day itself doesn’t just encompass a plethora of deals, this year Amazon’s put on a proper musical concert in celebration of the event. Available only to Prime members, you can watch the Amazon Prime Day concert starring Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and more right here.
When is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day 2019 officially begins at midnight on July 15th, which means we’re just a few short hours away from one of the biggest sales events of the year. Don’t worry though, the sale will continue until the end of July 16th, so you don’t necessarily have to stay up past your bedtime in order to bag a cracking deal.
Just because we’re about to enter the breach however, that doesn’t mean that it’s too late to sign up for a free trial to Amazon Prime. Just follow the link below – or alternatively make use of the £20 discount now running for a yearly subscription – to get your account up and running.
Should I Sign-Up for Amazon Prime?
If you’ve never signed up for Amazon Prime before then you’re in luck, you’ll be eligible for a free one-month trial. You’ll get all the benefits of being a Prime Member, including one-day delivery, a subscription to Prime Video and of course, access to the deals of Prime Day, and it won’t cost you a penny.
If you decide to stay longer, you’ll receive the usual Amazon Prime benefits but for £7.99/month. Those include next-delivery on “millions of items” according to Amazon, Prime Originals – so that’s a Netflix style streaming service where you can watch Amazon commissioned shows (read our Prime Originals verdict here), discounted Kindle books (including three months of Kindle Unlimited), and access to Prime Video. Read more about what Prime members get in our exhaustive guide.
What are Amazon Lightning Deals?
As ferocious as the name implies, Amazon Lightning Deals offer some of the retailer’s most significant discounts. While Lightning deals do appear throughout the year, their intensity (and the number of products they cover) increase throughout the Prime Day season. What’s the catch?
Well, unlike other deals featured on Amazon, lightning deals are only available for very short windows of time, making them very tricky to pick up.
As we move closer to Prime Day, Amazon’s lightning deals will appear on the main Amazon Prime Day page (click here). Of course, if you don’t have the time to be watching Amazon all day, our twitter pages (@TrustedReviews and @TrustedDeals) will feature the best lightning deals as and when they appear.
Which other companies are competing with Prime Day?
You didn’t think that all the other retailers would just roll over and let Amazon have all the fun? Right now, Currys PC World is operating its Black Tag Sale which has several amazing discounts on TVs, smart home devices and more.
eBay on the other hand is taking Amazon to task by offering a bunch of phenomenal deals, all conveniently priced at the same RRP of an annual subscription to Amazon Prime (see what they did there?).
If you’ve got gift cards and store credit to use elsewhere then fear not, the likes of Argos, John Lewis and more are all running their own different sales to capitalise on the action.
