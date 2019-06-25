Amazon Prime Day 2019 set for 15 July: Xbox One, PS4 and huge 4K TV discounts expected

Amazon Prime Day 2019 finally has a solid launch date, with the yearly deals bonanza now formerly scheduled to kick off on 15 July and end the next day.

Amazon revealed the news on Monday following months of speculation when Prime Day 2019 will happen. Amazon Prime day is a yearly event where the retail giant slashes the price of numerous products and runs more flash sales than you can shake a stick at.

Past Prime Days have seen fantastic discounts on everything from top end 4K, HDR-ready TVs to games consoles and Wi-Fi extenders. Amazon also makes a point of always pushing huge discounts on its own brand Fire and Echo products every Prime Day.

With the PS5 and Xbox 2 now out and confirmed to be HDR-ready we’re expecting history to repeat this year. Make sure to bookmark and check our Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals page for all the latest and discounts in the run up to and during the event.

After something specific? Don’t worry we have you covered. Our crack team of expert tech reviewers have their eyes peeled to spot the best deals running on a variety of different product categories. You can see a full list of our 2019 Prime Day pages, which we update constantly with the best live deals, below.

If by some miracle you don’t find what you’re looking for during Prime Day 2019, don’t worry. We’ll be offering the same 360 coverage for Black Friday 2019 and Cyber Monday 2019, which happen every November.

