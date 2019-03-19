Amazon One-Day Sale: £5 off on orders over £25 with special code

As a bit of thanks to its loyal customer base, Amazon is offering £5 off orders over £25 for one day only, using the code BIGTHANKS.

Who doesn’t a love a good Amazon sale? As one of the biggest retailers in the world, any form of saving on Amazon’s immense catalogue of products is always appreciated. Be warned however, once midnight hits, the BIGTHANKS code will no longer work.

With so little time and so much stuff to choose from, we’ve done a quick roundup of some great items that could benefit the most from a cheeky £5 discount. The price of the Xbox One S has seen a gradual decline since Black Friday, with the console currently going for just £187.95. Chuck a quick BIGTHANKS code on there and you’ll only have to pay £182.99.

Given the Xbox One S’s expansive library of fantastic games, including Forza Horizon 4, Halo 5 and Quantum Break, there’s never been a better time to pick one up. Plus, with 1TB of onboard storage, you’ll have plenty of room to download digital titles from the Xbox Live Store.

Next up, we’ve got the OnePlus 6T, which just so happens to be one of our favourite mid-range smartphones. Packing a minuscule dew drop notch, an in-display fingerprint sensor and a superb fast charge system, the phone is a winner by almost all merits.

At just £499, the OnePlus 6T is already competitively priced to tackle similar phones from the likes of Huawei and Honor, but with Amazon’s £5 off code, it’s just a no brainer.

Last but not least, let’s turn our attention to the Philips Hue range. Given that the Philips Hue products rarely come down in price outside of major sales events, this is the perfect time to either restock on bulbs or dive into the ecosystem for the first time.

One of the highlights in this regard is the white bulb starter kit, which already has a £13 reduction applied. With the BIGTHANKS code added on, you’re saving a swift £17 in total.

These are just some ideas of how best to use your one-off BIGTHANKS discount code from Amazon. Don’t forget to use it before midnight though, you’ll regret it if you don’t.

