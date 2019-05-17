Amazon is offering an Echo Dot for 99p – it’s time we asked why

Hey, you guys! Great deal in the offing, If you sign up for one month – yes, just one month – of Amazon Music Unlimited family plan, you can get an Echo Dot for just 99p. That’s a saving of £49.

Yes, you’ll have to pay £14.99 for the month of Amazon’s primary streaming service, but you can still save £35 if you feel like snagging an Echo Dot. The Echo Dot has been available for much cheaper than the current asking price during sales event like Amazon’s own Prime Day, or the Black Friday sales, but this offer still exceeds any sale we’ve seen thus far.

Of course, Amazon is hoping you’ll stick with Music Unlimited for many, many months, but users will be able to cancel instantly if they so desire. However, it’s probably time for tech fans to start asking why companies like Amazon and Google are willing to practically give away devices like the Echo Dot and the Google Home Mini in order to get them in our homes.

Both companies seem more preoccupied with getting those data-gathering devices into living rooms than they do making profit from selling them. However, we may one approaching the time when tech users begin questioning whether this is a wise purchase before splashing out on them. Is it really worth the convenience of being able to make commands that are responded to via a substandard portable speaker, given the potential privacy compromises?

Amazon is hoping that consumers won’t think too hard about the consequences of placing an always-on Echo speaker in their homes because, you know, it’ll save them a few quid. That’s despite the increasing concern about eavesdropping, evidenced by a number of owners.

Back in December, it emerged that an Amazon Alexa user in Germany received a vast trove of a stranger’s voice recordings after requesting his own recording history.

Amazon acknowledged a ‘human error’ that led to the user receiving a link containing 1,700 voice recordings from another poor Alexa patron. The company says this was an isolated case, but didn’t offer any more details on how this may have happened. So, still want an Echo Dot rather than a good Bluetooth speaker?