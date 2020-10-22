Amazon Luna’s early access is open, but you probably can’t join yet

Amazon announced the launch of its new cloud gaming service, Amazon Luna, just last month and some players have been granted early access to the service.

Amazon began looking for users to participate in an early access programme in September, offering core, casual and first-time gamers the opportunity to be the first to test out Luna and to provide feedback for Luna’s future features and development.

According to Amazon, the company received hundreds of thousands of early access requests and began sending out invites to a small set of users on Tuesday. If you’re wondering if your invitation got lost in the mail, it’s probably because early access is restricted to US users only.

So, what does early access get those few lucky US users?

Early access gamers will have access to the Amazon Luna service on Fire TV, PC , Mac and web apps for iPhone and iPad. Android users will need to wait a little longer, but support is coming soon.

Early access also includes the Luna+ game channel, a library of 50 games Amazon plans to expand over time. Though, even early access testers will need to pay the $5.99 a month subscription fee to use Luna+.

Speaking of additional costs, early access participants can also pick up the Luna Controller for $49.99. The controller offers Amazon’s Cloud Direct technology for lower latency gaming and Alexa for added voice control, but it isn’t necessary to play. Luna is compatible with any Bluetooth gaming controller that works with your current devices.

Lastly, the Ubisoft channel is due to arrive on early access soon, granting gamers access to a growing catalogue of new and well-loved titles, including the highly anticipated Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Amazon plans to continue inviting users to join early access over the coming months, though it doesn’t appear as though the service is open to UK players just yet. If you are reading this from the US, you can visit Amazon Luna now to request early access.

