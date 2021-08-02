Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon Lord of the Rings series release date confirmed, first image offers huge clues

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Amazon Prime The Lord of the Rings television series will premiere on September 2 2022, the company has confirmed.

In a tweet on Monday, Amazon delighted expectant LoTR fans with the first image from the show along with a tweet captioned: “On September 2, 2022, a new journey begins.”

The image comes with Amazon Studios confirming filming has now been completed on the first season of the billion dollar show, which has already been renewed for a second run. It seems there’s going to be a lot of post-production work required if it’s taking another year to get the first episode to our screens.

Variety reports that the image is from the first episode and is sure to have fans studying in great detail for any clues over the characters, plot line and location. The image shows a single character stood across the river from a large stone city.

It appears this could be the city of Valinor, the home of the God-like Valmar. You can see what appears to be the Two Trees of Valinor off on the horizon. The place is effectively Tolkien’s vision of heaven within the universe he created.

Interestingly, in a press release to accompany the premiere announcement, Amazon says the series is yet-to-be-titled. Perhaps it won’t actually have The Lord of the Rings in the title, given the subject matter will veer away from the War of the Ring depicted on J.R.R Tolkien’s famed book trilogy and subsequent Peter Jackson film series. However, the release does give us a new synopsis of sorts.

The release says: “The new epic drama brings to screens for the very first time J.R.R. Tolkien’s fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. Beginning in a time of relative peace, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.”

Amazon has also promised a strong ensemble cast including: Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

The show-runners and executive producers are J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay.

