Huawei, the lads! Grab this MateBook 13 laptop Prime Day deal before Amazon sells out

Still rooting around for a reet good laptop bargain on Prime Day? Then this Huawei MateBook 13 deal from Amazon is for you.

Buy now: Huawei MateBook 13 for just £679.99.

Boasting a 13-inch 2K (2160×1440) display with skinny 4.4mm bezels, maximum brightness of 300 nits and full coverage of the sRGB colour gamut, and measuring just 286 x 211 x 14.9mm the Huawei MateBook 13 is a slender Windows 10 laptop that’s ideally suited for work on the go indoors or in direct sunlight.

Under the hood you get an Intel Core i5-8265U processor from the Whiskey Lake range, promising excellent performance per Watt, meaning that you’ll be free to work off of the mains, should you need to, and not have to worry about the battery levels dropping through the floor.

The particular model on offer comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

However, you can also pick up a Huawei MateBook 13 from Amazon now with a faster Intel Core i7-8565U processor, 8GB of RAM and a larger 512GB SSD for £899 – which is less than the usual price of £1099.99. Note that this isn’t a Prime Day deal per se, Amazon just says that £899 is its standard price for this laptop, which is a saving of £200.99. Stock is limited though, so if your on the fence, cash in now.

You should also note that Huawei has been in the headlines for not the best reasons recently – it’s one of the more prominent victims of the ongoing U.S. vs China trade dispute. However, both Microsoft and Intel have both recently confirmed that they will continue to support Huawei devices. After a brief spell, Microsoft pulled Huawei laptops from its official store – now they’re back again.

While the future of its phones is looking a lot less sure at the time of writing, picking up a Huawei laptop now seems like a much safer bet.

Want to stay up to date with Amazon Prime Day 2019? We’ve got you covered. For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More