The Kindle Scribe is an Amazon e-reader you can write on

Amazon has just announced a brand-new addition to its Kindle line, and it’s very different to what we’ve seen before. Meet the Kindle Scribe.

Similar to the Huawei MatePad Paper and Remarkable 2, the headline feature of the Kindle Scribe is the ability to draw on the e-ink display making it a great choice for taking notes and doodling. Amazon does include a pen with the Scribe, so you don’t need to spend more on that.

The Scribe packs a 10.2-inch glare-free Paperwhite display with a sharp 300PPI resolution and Amazon said that this screen is designed to feel like paper when you’re drawing or writing on it. There’s either 16GB or 32GB of internal storage and the pen attaches magnetically to the side of the device when it’s not in use.

Visually, the Scribe looks a bit like the Kindle Oasis with a thicker portion on the side designed to give you somewhere to grip. It comes in black, with a matching pen.

There are two pen options available, a Basic version and a Premium one. The big benefits of the Premium option are that it includes an eraser, along with a customisable shortcut button. Aside from that, they both seem very similar. Neither pen needs to be charged, and the Scribe itself should last for months on a single charge.

As with any other Kindle, the Scribe has access to the huge Amazon bookstore and reading remains a huge reason for this device’s existence. When you are reading, you can use the pen to make notes and create sticky notes to jot down your thoughts. Amazon also said you’ll be able to send documents from other devices to the Scribe for marking up.

“Kindle Scribe is the best Kindle we’ve ever built, creating a reading and writing experience that feels like real paper,” said Eric Saarnio, Vice President, Amazon Devices International. “It’s inspired by the Kindle customers who have added billions of notes and highlights to books over the years, and it’s also ideal for reviewing and marking up documents, managing your to-do list, or doodling over a big idea.”

Kindle Scribe Price and Release Date

The Kindle Scribe will be launched globally, Amazon said, before the Holiday season – although no further details were given on a specific date. We’ll update this page when we know more.

When it does launch, it will cost $339.99/£329.99 – including the pen – making it comfortably the priciest Kindle available. Purchases of the Scribe will come with four months of free access to Amazon’s Unlimited service, giving you loads of books, magazines and more to download without paying extra.

