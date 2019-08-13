Amazon Kindle Paperwhite updated just in time for your summer holidays

Amazon has just updated its best e-reader, adding a completely new colour to the Kindle Paperwhite range.

For the first time Amazon has added a second colour to its Kindle Paperwhite line, with the new Twilight Blue joining the original black.

The new blue colour covers the back and sides, with the front bezel remaining black. Everything else apart from the colour is the same and considering this is the best e-reader you can buy that’s no bad thing.

Amazon updated the Paperwhite in 2018, bringing some of the high-end features down from the pricier Oasis. There’s support for Audible audiobooks, a flush high-res display with light and either 8 or 32GB of storage.

It’s also water-resistant to the IPX8 standard making it the ideal companion for some poolside reading on your summer holidays.

Amazon has also recently updated its high-end Kindle. The Kindle Oasis, which comes in either black or gold, now has a display which can alter its warmth. The basically lets you turn the screen orange and change how strong the effect is. It’s a great device, but the Paperwhite remains our favourite thanks to its cheaper price.

In our 5-star review of the Kindle Paperwhite we said: “If you’re looking to upgrade an older e-reader, or purchase your first such device, the Kindle Paperwhite is the obvious choice and it remains the best overall one around.

It’s far cheaper than the flashier Oasis, yet still sports a beautiful display, waterproof design and Audible support. You’re not even losing much in other areas outside of design – unless you’re a huge fan of metal bodies and sharp edges.”

We concluded by saying: “For the ultimate e-reader at an impressive price, the 2018 Kindle Paperwhite is tough to beat.”

You can order the new Twilight Blue Kindle Paperwhite now in either 8GB or 32GB variations. However, there’s no LTE/4G option available in the new colour.

