DEAL: Kindle Paperwhite (2018) drops to lowest-ever US price

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) is the perfect holiday companion for bookworms seeking freedom from suitcase clutter and smartphone notifications.

Not only does it have an e-paper screen, with 300 pixels-per-inch that’ll withstand sunnier climes, it also harbours weeks of battery life and Audible audio book support.

However, best of all, there’s a new waterproof design that’ll enable you to chill by on a lilo without worrying about frying your book collection.

In fact, we enjoyed the new Kindle Paperwhite so much that it earned a five start review following its release in November last year, calling it “perfect package of all the best Kindle features for a great price.”

Now the latest model is even more enticing, thanks to an Amazon discount in the United States, offering $40 off the asking price for the 32GB of storage. That’s the lowest ever price.

Buy now: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $209.99 (save $40)

This is the version of the device that isn’t laden with ‘special offer’ advertisements, while it’s also available with free cellular connectivity, as well as Wi-Fi.

If you want the 8GB version with special offers and only Wi-Fi connectivity, you can get that for as little as $89.99.

Unfortunately, the offer isn’t available to UK buyers who still need to fork over £219.99 for the same model, minus the special offers.

In his review, our own Max Parker added: “If you’re looking to upgrade an older e-reader, or purchase your first such device, the Kindle Paperwhite is the obvious choice.

“It’s far cheaper than the flashier Oasis, yet still sports a beautiful display, waterproof design and Audible support. Nor are you losing much in other areas outside of design.”

