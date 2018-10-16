Amazon has just announced an updated version of its Kindle Paperwhite e-reader, finally adding Audible support and an IPX8 water-resistance rating.

The Kindle Paperwhite is Amazon’s most popular e-reader, and it’s not hard to see why. It’s the perfect mix of affordability and features.

It has, however, gone a long time without an update. Well, that is, until now. Amazon has just unveiled a brand-new version of the Paperwhite, and it might just be the best e-reader yet.

Kindle Paperwhite (2018) price

The 8GB Kindle Paperwhite will cost £119. That’s an extra £10 on the current model. For £149 you can bump that to 32GB. A cellular version is available too, costing £219.

Kindle Paperwhite (2018) release date

You can pre-order the Kindle Paperwhite (2018) from Amazon right now. It’ll ship on November 5.

Kindle Paperwhite (2018) specs and features

The biggest update here is that the 2018 edition of the Kindle Paperwhite is now water-resistant to the IPX8 standard, meaning it can be submerged in 2m of water for two hours. Amazon introduced water-resistance with the Kindle Oasis last year, but this is the first time it’s come to the more affordable readers.

The device itself is also thinner and lighter than before, featuring a display that is now flush to the bezel. Again, this is feature seen previously on the pricier Kindles. That display remains at 300ppi and, during our initial hands-on, it looked nice and crisp.

Another feature that is trickling down from the Kindle Oasis is Audible support. Sadly, there’s still no speaker or headphone jack here, but you can listen to books in your Audible account via a pair of wireless Bluetooth headphones or a Bluetooth speaker.

To account for the larger sizes required for audiobooks, Amazon has doubled the base storage to 8GB, and it’s offering a 32GB version too. There’s also a 32GB model with cellular support, meaning you can download books (but, importantly, not audiobooks) anywhere there’s 3G signal.

Pre-orders are open today, and the new Kindle Paperwhite will ship on November. We’ll have a full review closer to release.

