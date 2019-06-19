Just in time for the start of summer, Amazon has unveiled a brand-new version of its flagship Kindle Oasis – complete with a headline feature we’ve been wanting for ages.

The biggest update to this 2019 version of the Kindle Oasis is a new display, which now has a warm light display. Instead of letting you solely alter the strength of the light, you can now customise the colour tone.

This new setting will let you go from a white screen (like you’d find on current Kindles) to an amber screen, making it much softer on your eyes for nighttime reading. We’ve seen this feature popularised on phones with Apple’s Night Shift, but this is the first time it’s come to a Kindle.

To get the most from this new feature, Amazon has added an option to automatically schedule the display to warm up when sunset is approaching.

While this update to the display is very much welcome and something we’ve been looking for in a Kindle since we used the Kobo Forma with a very similar display, there isn’t much else new here. You’ve still got the same design as the previous Oasis – complete with page-turning buttons – and a 7-inch 300ppi display. There’s support for Audible audiobooks, however due to the lack of an onboard speaker you’ll need to connect a pair of Bluetooth headphones to make use of this.

“The all-new Kindle Oasis includes everything customers loved from the previous generation, including the large 7-inch display, waterproofing (IPX8), and Audible—and now we’re making it even better. We’re adding an adjustable warm light so customers can read with a warmer tone that’s customisable to their preference to easily transition from daytime to nighttime reading,” said Eric Saarnio, Head of Amazon Devices EU.

You’ll be able to pick up the new Kindle Oasis in a variety of options, all of which match that prices of the previous model. The base option packs 8GB storage and will sell for £229.99, while those who’ll properly utilise the audiobook storage functionality would be better served by the £259.99 32GB option. As has become commonplace with Kindle devices there’s free 3G/4G connectivity on offer if you’re willing to pay £319.99. You’ll be able to pick between two colours: gold and graphite.

Alongside the new Kindles Amazon will also be selling an updated cover that opens ‘like a book’. Automatically waking the device when opened and putting it to sleep when snapped shut. The basic cover costs £39.99 and come in Blue, Red or Charcoal Black. Leather covers are available too in Black or Merlot for £49.99 and there’s or a premium leather cover for £64.99.

If you’re already packing for your summer holiday then you might be slightly disappointed that you won’t be able to pick up one of these new Kindles until July 24. Whether that date falls before or after Amazon Prime Day remains to be seen. You can pre-order the new Kindle Oasis 2019 starting today.