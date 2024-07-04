Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon Kindle book downloads are currently down

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

It’s a good thing that most Amazon Kindle users probably have a few dozen unread books on their reader, because right now they can’t download any new ones.

Rather uncharacteristically, a Kindle Store outage has been occurring since Wednesday, according to reports, which is preventing device owners from grabbing new books and bringing back previously downloaded titles.

Anker Power Bank Bargain

Anker Power Bank Bargain

One of our favourite iPhone-centric power banks has just plummeted in price, making it an essential buy for any Apple fans this summer.

  • Amazon
  • Was £89.99
  • Now £65.99 (lowest price yet)
View Deal

The company is working to resolve the issues, according to customer service reps on Amazon’s own support forum. On Wednesday Good E-Reader reported Amazon support had told it server issues were to blame and it would be at “least 48 hours before ebooks started downloading again, but it could be longer.”

Users have taken to Reddit to register the issue with their fellow Kindle owners. One wrote: “Just got off the phone with Amazon support, Amazon knows what’s happening. It’s widespread. It’s happening to everyone, he said they don’t have a TA when it will be back. Check back in an hour or in the morning.”

That was yesterday and people are still having issues across the territories and as is affecting Amazon’s own devices, but the iOS and Android apps appear to be unaffected by the outage. The report warns that users shouldn’t attempt to fix the issue by attempting to factory reset.

Have you had any issues with downloading books to your Kindle as you either relax on July 4 or stay away from the wall-to-wall general election coverage in the UK? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

You might like…

Best Kindle 2024: Our pick of the best Amazon e-readers tested and reviewed

Best Kindle 2024: Our pick of the best Amazon e-readers tested and reviewed

Max Parker 3 months ago
Amazon Kindle 2022 vs Kindle Paperwhite 2021: Which should you get?

Amazon Kindle 2022 vs Kindle Paperwhite 2021: Which should you get?

Peter Phelps 2 years ago
Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite 5 is official and it’s a huge upgrade

Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite 5 is official and it’s a huge upgrade

Max Parker 3 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words