Amazon Kindle book downloads are currently down

It’s a good thing that most Amazon Kindle users probably have a few dozen unread books on their reader, because right now they can’t download any new ones.

Rather uncharacteristically, a Kindle Store outage has been occurring since Wednesday, according to reports, which is preventing device owners from grabbing new books and bringing back previously downloaded titles.

The company is working to resolve the issues, according to customer service reps on Amazon’s own support forum. On Wednesday Good E-Reader reported Amazon support had told it server issues were to blame and it would be at “least 48 hours before ebooks started downloading again, but it could be longer.”

Users have taken to Reddit to register the issue with their fellow Kindle owners. One wrote: “Just got off the phone with Amazon support, Amazon knows what’s happening. It’s widespread. It’s happening to everyone, he said they don’t have a TA when it will be back. Check back in an hour or in the morning.”

That was yesterday and people are still having issues across the territories and as is affecting Amazon’s own devices, but the iOS and Android apps appear to be unaffected by the outage. The report warns that users shouldn’t attempt to fix the issue by attempting to factory reset.

Have you had any issues with downloading books to your Kindle as you either relax on July 4 or stay away from the wall-to-wall general election coverage in the UK? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.